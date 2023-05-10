Construction begins to transform The Forum Peachtree Corners

North American Properties and Nuveen Real Estate recently held a groundbreaking ceremony at The Forum Peachtree Corners to launch redevelopment of the 21-year-old shopping center at 5155 Peachtree Parkway.
Construction officially begins now to transform The Forum into a mixed-use destination similar to other NAP projects like Atlantic Station in Midtown Atlanta or Avalon in Alpharetta.
The project, to be completed in at least three phases, will ultimately include the addition of a 125-key boutique hotel, 381 multifamily units, new retail and dining options, a parking deck and gathering places for social events.
Immediate plans include new spaces for food and beverage businesses on the north end of the property, new retail spaces and a wine bar or brewery in a two-story space near the development’s newest restaurant, Peche.
