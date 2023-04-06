Italian-inspired bakery Giulia is headed to Peachtree Corners

An Italian-inspired bakery is set to open this summer in the Forum Peachtree Corners development.
Giulia will debut as part of North American Properties’ and Nuveen Real Estate’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the Forum, located at 5155 Peachtree Pkwy.
The counter-service concept, from owner Sahi Gjuka, will offer pastries, cakes, croissants, and sandwiches. Giulia’s coffee program will feature espressos, macchiatos, cappuccinos and other Italian-style drinks.
Credit: Courtesy of Giulia
The 1,720-square-foot restaurant, located next to Dermani Med Spa along Forum Drive, feature “a modern, European-esque setting” that “creates a warm, chic and homey environment designed to inspire lingering,” according to a press release. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available.
Giulia will join several other food and beverage concepts at the Forum including the recently-opened Peche Modern Coastal, Ted’s Montana Grill, Chopt, Aomi and Mojito’s. The development is also home to several retail businesses.
North American Properties and Nuveen Real Estate jointly acquired the Forum in March 2022. A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction for the redevelopment will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27.
