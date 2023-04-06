Italian-inspired bakery Giulia is headed to Peachtree Corners

Giulia will debut as part of North American Properties’ and Nuveen Real Estate’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the Forum, located at 5155 Peachtree Pkwy.

The counter-service concept, from owner Sahi Gjuka, will offer pastries, cakes, croissants, and sandwiches. Giulia’s coffee program will feature espressos, macchiatos, cappuccinos and other Italian-style drinks.