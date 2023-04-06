X

Italian-inspired bakery Giulia is headed to Peachtree Corners

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

An Italian-inspired bakery is set to open this summer in the Forum Peachtree Corners development.

Giulia will debut as part of North American Properties’ and Nuveen Real Estate’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the Forum, located at 5155 Peachtree Pkwy.

The counter-service concept, from owner Sahi Gjuka, will offer pastries, cakes, croissants, and sandwiches. Giulia’s coffee program will feature espressos, macchiatos, cappuccinos and other Italian-style drinks.

ExploreGwinnett County dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Giulia

Credit: Courtesy of Giulia

The 1,720-square-foot restaurant, located next to Dermani Med Spa along Forum Drive, feature “a modern, European-esque setting” that “creates a warm, chic and homey environment designed to inspire lingering,” according to a press release. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available.

Giulia will join several other food and beverage concepts at the Forum including the recently-opened Peche Modern Coastal, Ted’s Montana Grill, Chopt, Aomi and Mojito’s. The development is also home to several retail businesses.

North American Properties and Nuveen Real Estate jointly acquired the Forum in March 2022. A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction for the redevelopment will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: ‘Buckhead City’ leader blasts Kemp as defunct movement packs up 4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Chancellor slams college budget cuts much smaller than he once proposed
2h ago

Credit: AP

Opinion: It’s one thing to talk, it’s another to govern
3h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Report: Accusations of misogyny dog CNN’s Don Lemon
17h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Report: Accusations of misogyny dog CNN’s Don Lemon
17h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Buckhead leader to depart Atlanta as cityhood group disbands
The Latest

Credit: Ashley Wilson

Review: La Semilla is more than just a good vegan restaurant
1h ago
A micro food hall is coming to the South End development in Norcross
22h ago
Slutty Vegan bringing plant-based ballpark food to Truist Park
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Action! Georgia overtakes New York in soundstage space for TV, movies; now 2nd behind Los...
Count on drama: Of Masters storylines, they're a plenty
Enjoy Easter with these 11 festive events and gift ideas
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top