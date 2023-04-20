Lee + White food hall to welcome sake bar, pizza eatery when it opens this summer

Existing food and beverage concepts at Lee + White include Best End Brewing, ASW Exchange, Boxcar, Cultured South, Doux South Pickles, Wild Heaven Beer and Monday Night Brewing.

Acquired in September 2019, Lee + White is a redevelopment from Ackerman & Co. and MDH Partners of the former Warehouse Row buildings at the intersection of Lee and White Streets. The development consists of 11 buildings in a space measuring 433,204 square feet, including creative offices and new retail.

A container village has also been integrated into the project, featuring five retailers including an electric bike shop.

The Lee + White food hall will join a growing list of open and soon-to-open food halls in metro Atlanta including Citizens Market at Phipps Plaza, Ph’east at Battery Atlanta, Politan Row at Colony Square in Midtown, The Hall at Ashford Lane in Dunwoody, Switchman Hall in Peoplestown and Halidom in East Atlanta.

A representative for Lee + White did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitiution’s request for more information.

