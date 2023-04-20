Lee + White food hall to welcome sake bar, pizza eatery when it opens this summer

The long-awaited food hall at the Lee + White development in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood has signed five new tenants.
The additions will expand the food hall’s roster to 14 eateries, with 19 vendors total.
The newly-signed concepts include:
- Dough Boy Pizza, a Neopolitan-style pizza spot, will open its second franchise location, joining the original location in Birmingham, Alabama and a franchise restaurant in Decatur owned by Atlanta radio personality Ryan Cameron. The thin-crust pizzas will feature both traditional toppings including pepperoni and sausage and non-traditional toppings like short rib with caramelized onions and crawfish. Dough Boy was created by McDonough chef Erica Barrett, who is also set to open SoCu Prime steakhouse in Edgewood later this year.
- Vietvana, a Vietnamese restaurant that has locations in Avondale Estates, Ponce City Market and Midtown, will feature a menu including build-your-own pho bowls, pho noodle dishes and banh mi sandwiches. Husband and wife owners Dinh Tran and Khanh Dang make their noodles in-house and use recipes created by Tran and his mother, Tina Nguyen.
- Good Azz Burgers, which started as a food truck, will open its first brick-and-mortar location, serving beef and plant-based burgers.
- World Chicken, launching its first location, will offer a variety of chicken items inspired by cuisines from around the world.
- Sakura Sake Bar & Bottles, which has a location in the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall on the Upper Westside, will feature a tasting bar and gift shop offering an assortment of Japanese sakes, spirits and gift items.
Slated to open in June, the food hall will also feature a central bar, and connectivity to the Westside Beltline and the project’s Central Lawn, a gathering and event space. Other food hall tenants set to open next year include Sweet Red Peach, Creme de le Crepe, Cielito Lindo, Gekko Hibachi & Sushi, Honeysuckle Gelato, Lake & Oak BBQ, Mochinut, The Original Hot Dog Factory and Pastaholics.
Existing food and beverage concepts at Lee + White include Best End Brewing, ASW Exchange, Boxcar, Cultured South, Doux South Pickles, Wild Heaven Beer and Monday Night Brewing.
Acquired in September 2019, Lee + White is a redevelopment from Ackerman & Co. and MDH Partners of the former Warehouse Row buildings at the intersection of Lee and White Streets. The development consists of 11 buildings in a space measuring 433,204 square feet, including creative offices and new retail.
A container village has also been integrated into the project, featuring five retailers including an electric bike shop.
The Lee + White food hall will join a growing list of open and soon-to-open food halls in metro Atlanta including Citizens Market at Phipps Plaza, Ph’east at Battery Atlanta, Politan Row at Colony Square in Midtown, The Hall at Ashford Lane in Dunwoody, Switchman Hall in Peoplestown and Halidom in East Atlanta.
A representative for Lee + White did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitiution’s request for more information.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Credit: Ben Gray