SpaceX giant rocket fails minutes after launching from Texas
Lee + White food hall to welcome sake bar, pizza eatery when it opens this summer

Credit: Courtesy of Lee + White

Credit: Courtesy of Lee + White

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago
Five new tenants signed for West End development

The long-awaited food hall at the Lee + White development in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood has signed five new tenants.

The additions will expand the food hall’s roster to 14 eateries, with 19 vendors total.

The newly-signed concepts include:

Slated to open in June, the food hall will also feature a central bar, and connectivity to the Westside Beltline and the project’s Central Lawn, a gathering and event space. Other food hall tenants set to open next year include Sweet Red Peach, Creme de le Crepe, Cielito Lindo, Gekko Hibachi & Sushi, Honeysuckle Gelato, Lake & Oak BBQ, Mochinut, The Original Hot Dog Factory and Pastaholics.

Existing food and beverage concepts at Lee + White include Best End BrewingASW ExchangeBoxcarCultured South, Doux South Pickles, Wild Heaven Beer and Monday Night Brewing.

Acquired in September 2019, Lee + White is a redevelopment from Ackerman & Co. and MDH Partners of the former Warehouse Row buildings at the intersection of Lee and White Streets. The development consists of 11 buildings in a space measuring 433,204 square feet, including creative offices and new retail.

A container village has also been integrated into the project, featuring five retailers including an electric bike shop.

The Lee + White food hall will join a growing list of open and soon-to-open food halls in metro Atlanta including Citizens Market at Phipps Plaza, Ph’east at Battery Atlanta, Politan Row at Colony Square in Midtown, The Hall at Ashford Lane in Dunwoody, Switchman Hall in Peoplestown and Halidom in East Atlanta.

A representative for Lee + White did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitiution’s request for more information.

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

