BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal tractor-trailer wreck blocks I-85 in Gwinnett
X

Review: Pêche serves sophisticated seafood in Peachtree Corners

Credit: Peche Modern Coastal

Credit: Peche Modern Coastal

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Pêche Modern Coastal, the seafood restaurant that opened earlier this year in the Forum Peachtree Corners, knows how to make a good first impression.

As soon as diners enter the place, they see a beautifully lit double-height bar filled with bottles that glitter enticingly. The rest of the decor is subtle, neutral and calming, and while most tables usually are filled, the volume doesn’t seem to get out of control.

The menu gets off to a strong start, too. There are plenty of chilled appetizers to choose from, including oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktail, lobster and two different sizes of seafood towers. There also is caviar service and a croissant loaf, both of which are lovely, but probably shouldn’t be ordered together.

ExploreMore metro Atlanta restaurant reviews

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

The croissant loaf is even more decadent than it sounds. It’s essentially six butter-soaked croissants, artfully mashed together in a loaf pan and served with honey and sweet, whipped fig butter — more like an indulgent dessert than bread service.

It might seem a little out of place, but it’s a fun, delicious crowd-pleaser.

The caviar service, on the other hand, fits in perfectly with the white tablecloths, imposing bar and sea-glass-color palette of Pêche.

The preparation of the dish mostly is traditional, but, instead of Russian-stye blinis, you scoop the roe onto house-made hailey cakes, the tangy little sister to cornmeal-based johnnycakes. At $65, our one ounce of Pêche reserve caviar was fresh, deeply savory and properly served ice cold — perfect for a special occasion, but approachable, thanks to the playful hailey cakes.

ExploreGwinnett County dining news

Credit: Peche Modern Coastal

Credit: Peche Modern Coastal

From the raw bar, we ordered some excellent beau soleil oysters from Canada that helpfully were recommended by our server. Pêche does a nice job with its raw oyster service, which comes with sturdy saltine crackers, Tabasco sauce, and tasty mignonette and cocktail sauces made in-house. The fun, decidedly old-school crab Louie featured plenty of huge hunks of crabmeat.

Paired with a solid list of relatively traditional cocktails, the first half of a meal at Pêche is likely to be filled with hits. It’s hard to go wrong with such creative dishes as the beet cannelloni, where the pasta is swapped for very thinly sliced beets, or the hailey cakes with smoked salmon and an everything-spiced schmear — reminiscent of a deli bagel.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Peche Modern Coastal

Credit: Peche Modern Coastal

The second half of a meal at Pêche comes with a little more uncertainty. Our main dishes seemed to be hit-or-miss in the execution department, and, on one visit, our server went missing in action as the restaurant wound down for the night.

There still were plenty of bright spots, though. The Pêche Pontchatrain, a Cajun-style fish, shrimp and crab dish, achieved an excellent balance between the delicate richness of red snapper and the buttery, heavily spiced sauce.

Halibut Oscar was another surprisingly traditional dish that worked well, with a slab of the hearty white fish resting on a generous serving of lump crab and a savory-sweet yuzu cream sauce.

The lobster roll was solid, and a good value at $30, thanks to the french fries and fresh green salad served alongside it.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

However, the saffron scallops turned out to be a disappointment. While the scallops were expertly cooked, you only get three for $41, and the bulk of the dish, a golden saffron risotto, desperately needed salt. Its drabness weighed down the rest of the plate.

Another miss was the seafood bouillabaisse, which was completely forgettable, aside from the striking, black-squid-ink linguine noodles.

The same could be said of the strawberry cheesecake on the dessert menu.

However, a carrot toffee pudding was excellent — the kind of dessert you can’t stop eating, even if you’re painfully full.

As for Pêche’s key lime pie, its citrusy flavor was excellent, but the crustless concoction needed a bit more texture.

Despite some uneven execution and service hiccups, Pêche’s local ownership appears to be adaptable and invested in the restaurant. For example, Raquel Stalcup, one of the owners and the restaurant’s director of operations, said the Pêche Pontchatrain started out as a special, but proved so popular that it was added to the regular menu.

Stalcup said she and her partners started Pêche because they live in the area, but couldn’t find the sort of sophisticated seafood restaurant they craved.

A little more attention to detail could help the restaurant grow into a dining destination, instead of just a nice neighborhood place.

PÊCHE MODERN COASTAL

2 out 4 stars (very good)

Food: upscale seafood

Service: mostly excellent; occasional lapses

Recommended dishes: croissant loaf, caviar service, crab Louie, hailey cakes, beet cannelloni, Pêche Pontchatrain, halibut Oscar, carrot sticky toffee pudding, key lime pie

Vegetarian dishes: croissant loaf, hummus, beet canneloni, burrata and peach, truffle pasta

Alcohol: full bar

Price range: $$-$$$$

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays

Parking: free lot

MARTA: no

Reservations: recommended

Outdoor dining: yes

Takeout: in-person and call-in orders only

Address, phone: 5155 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners. 770-674-1098

Website: pecheforum.com

ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Joanne Savio and Duane Cyrus

Credit: Joanne Savio and Duane Cyrus

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life13h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal tractor-trailer wreck blocks I-85 in Gwinnett
40m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia’s Rep. Greene swears at ex-ally Boebert on U.S. House floor
42m ago

Credit: AP

EV parts supplier announces plans for $72M metro Atlanta factory
56m ago

Credit: AP

EV parts supplier announces plans for $72M metro Atlanta factory
56m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia investigators: No fraud in two high-profile election cases
19m ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta Classics: Ray’s on the River soon will mark 40 years in Sandy Springs
Angie Harris fulfills family legacy as pitmaster at Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ
Little Trouble will close this summer in Westside area after eight years
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top