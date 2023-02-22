Food hall planned for Moreland Avenue will include 11 stalls, bar

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Of the 11 stalls, three are not vented, which would lend themselves to stalls that serve foods like ice cream, cookies or sushi. One stall is pegged for a coffee shop.

Though Burgess said the lineup will include staples like burgers, pizza and tacos, he’s also hoping to bring in other “culturally diverse” cuisines and under-the-radar concepts.

“One of our main goals is to support and celebrate the local community,” Burgess said. “Finding talented, local chefs is a high priority but finding the right fit is also important, so if the right regional or national brand makes sense, we would bring them in as well.”

While IST will own and operate the bar, the company plans to work with local bartenders to create the bar program.

“Having an awesome beverage program is really important to us,” he said. “We’ll be working with a local who understands the community and can work closely with the stall vendors to make sure we have drinks that work with their food.”

Though there’s been a boom in food halls across metro Atlanta over the past few years, Burgess said Halidom is “less traditional” in that IST, a facilities management and litigation support company, is located above the food hall.

“This is our headquarters,” he said. “So every time we’re thinking about how to keep developing this land, we think, ‘What do we think is going to be great for our employees, fun and exciting for us and the community.”

As CEO, Blackman wanted something that would allow IST to have flexibility and more control over the design, which Burgess said would be less likely by committing to just one or two restaurants.

Burgess also notes Halidom’s large parking lot and seating as additional draws to the project. Instead of one large seating area, Halidom will “create a series of smaller and more intimate spaces with a mixture of different seating styles” for its 320 indoor seats and 123 outdoor seats.

In addition, the food hall will allow guests at one table to order from several different stalls on one credit card, with all the food coming out at the same time.

Once it opens, Halidom will join more than 10 food halls across metro Atlanta, including Qommunity and Southern Feedstore, both less than two miles away in East Atlanta Village. There are also several food halls slated to open in the coming months, including Citizens at Phipps Plaza and the Lee + White food hall in West End.

“Our success helps other food halls, and their success helps us,” Burgess said. “I don’t think it’s a fight for customers, it’s just trying to create great food opportunities for the people of Atlanta.”

