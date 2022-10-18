BreakingNews
Turnout on first day of Georgia early voting breaks midterm record
Atlanta food halls: Visiting Marietta Square Market

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

It isn’t Grand Central Station, but Marietta’s busy, train station-themed food hall sees plenty of traffic.

Open since early 2019, Marietta Square Market has 18 vendors and space for two more. Impressively, most of the original tenants survived the pandemic and continue to operate in the bustling food hall, which features a modified antique trolley poking out of its front facade.

ExploreMore on metro Atlanta food halls

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Marietta Square Market boasts a large, open dining area filled with communal tables. The building also is surrounded by patio seating for those who would prefer to eat al fresco. A shaded satellite patio near the front entrance provides more outdoor seating.

ExploreCobb County dining news

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

At the center of the food hall is Forno Vero, which serves as the building’s main bar, as well as dishing out very good Neapolitan-style pizzas. The contadino pizza is hearty, for a vegetarian pie, and is topped with large pieces of cremini, portabello mushrooms and chunks of broccoli rabe. The stuffed peppadew peppers, with a ricotta and goat cheese filling, are a mild and surprisingly sophisticated appetizer.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

To the right of the bar is D’Cuban, a small stall serving excellent sandwiches, along with traditional Cuban cuisine and coffee. For anyone looking for an afternoon pick-me-up after a rich media noche sandwich, D’Cuban makes a very good cafe con leche.

Walk around the main horseshoe-shaped food hall, and you’ll notice a variety of cuisines, including vegan food, Korean rice bowls, French crepes and Mediterranean pitas.

To the left of the main dining area, another hallway leads visitors to Siete, a full-service Mexican restaurant, as well as one of the more luxe food stalls: Cousins Maine Lobster.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

To finish out, you can grab some fresh beignets from Cafe Bourbon St., where you’ll be met with big smiles and “real New Orleans food from a real New Orleans family,” as the restaurant’s slogan says.

Like those beignets, Marietta Square Market is fun and crowd-pleasing.

68 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. 770-992-1464, mariettasquaremarket.com

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

