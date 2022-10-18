Atlanta food halls: Visiting Marietta Square Market

At the center of the food hall is Forno Vero, which serves as the building’s main bar, as well as dishing out very good Neapolitan-style pizzas. The contadino pizza is hearty, for a vegetarian pie, and is topped with large pieces of cremini, portabello mushrooms and chunks of broccoli rabe. The stuffed peppadew peppers, with a ricotta and goat cheese filling, are a mild and surprisingly sophisticated appetizer.

To the right of the bar is D’Cuban, a small stall serving excellent sandwiches, along with traditional Cuban cuisine and coffee. For anyone looking for an afternoon pick-me-up after a rich media noche sandwich, D’Cuban makes a very good cafe con leche.

Walk around the main horseshoe-shaped food hall, and you’ll notice a variety of cuisines, including vegan food, Korean rice bowls, French crepes and Mediterranean pitas.

To the left of the main dining area, another hallway leads visitors to Siete, a full-service Mexican restaurant, as well as one of the more luxe food stalls: Cousins Maine Lobster.

To finish out, you can grab some fresh beignets from Cafe Bourbon St., where you’ll be met with big smiles and “real New Orleans food from a real New Orleans family,” as the restaurant’s slogan says.

Like those beignets, Marietta Square Market is fun and crowd-pleasing.

68 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. 770-992-1464, mariettasquaremarket.com

