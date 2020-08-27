More than 100 restaurants to get takeout from in metro Atlanta

B-Side and Deer and the Dove.
Cafe Lily.
Chai Pani.
Chom Chom Vietnamese Kitchen.
Feedel Bistro.
The General Muir.
Gu’s Kitchen.
Havana Sandwich Shop.
Kategna Ethiopian.
Lagarde American Eatery.
LanZhou Ramen.
Leon’s Full Service.
Matthews Cafeteria.
NFA Burger.
Pea Ridge.
Po’Boy Shop.
Rising Son.
Snackboxe Bistro.
Taqueria del Sol (also locations in West Midtown and Cheshire Bridge).
Taylor’d Bar-B-Q.
Tigi’s Cafe.
Vietvana.
Wagaya (also a location in West Midtown).
Takeout items from Momonoki include (clockwise from upper left): chicken karaage bowl, poke bowl, a pastry assortment, shrimp katsu sando and egg custard sando. CONTRIBUTED BY WENDELL BROCK
Intown Atlanta
10 Degrees South, Biltong Bar and Yebo Beach Haus.
A Mano.
Aix.
Argosy.
Aria.
Auto Spa Bistro.
Babs.
Bacchanalia.
Banshee.
Bell Street Burritos (also a location in Tucker).
BoccaLupo.
Boxcar.
Busy Bee.
Cafe Lapin.
Das BBQ.
D.B.A. Barbecue.
El Ponce.
Feed ATL.
Fia.
Full Commission.
Gu’s Dumplings.
Gunshow.
Halfway Crooks Beer.
Hazel Jane’s.
Kin No Tori Ramen.
Lake & Oak.
Local Three.
Mediterranea.
Miller Union.
Mission + Market.
Momonoki.
Nakato Japanese Restaurant.
OK Yaki.
Olive Bistro.
Pizza Jeans.
Poor Hendrix.
Rina.
Seven Lamps.
Southern Belle.
Staplehouse.
Talat Market.
Ticonderoga Club.
Upbeet.
Urban Wu.
Varuni Napoli.
Villy’s.
Whiskey Bird.
Wonderkid.
Wrecking Bar Brewpub.
This takeout feast from Great Sichuan includes (from upper right): zhajiangmian (noodles with ground pork, cucumber and fermented soybean sauce); tea-smoked duck; pork with chive flowers; white rice; spicy boiled fish fillets (two containers); and salt and pepper shrimp (center). CONTRIBUTED BY WENDELL BROCK
North Fulton
Cibo e Beve.
Coalition Food and Beverage, Osteria Mattone and Table and Main.
Great Sichuan.
Huh! Natural and Real Food.
Persian Basket Kitchen & Bar.
Restaurant Holmes.
Southern Bistro.
Southern Street Corn (foreground) is new to the Catfish Hox menu while the Tomahawk Tacos (background) remain a staple. The latter feature crunchy fried catfish fillets with pico de gallo and chipotle lime aioli on corn tortillas. They garnered top honors at the Taste of Marietta two years in a row. LIGAYA FIGUERAS / LIGAYA.FIGUERAS@AJC.COM
Cobb County
Antico Pizza.
Catfish Hox.
Drift Fish House and Oyster Bar.
Fire Stone Chinese Cuisine.
Garden & Gun Club.
Heirloom Market BBQ.
Marietta Square Market.
MTH Pizza, Muss & Turner’s.
Pinch of Spice.
Porch Light Latin Kitchen.
Spring.
Two Birds Taphouse.
This order of tacos from La Mixteca Tamale House includes asada, carnitas and chorizo. CONTRIBUTED BY WENDELL BROCK
Gwinnett County
Bare Bones Steakhouse.
Good Word Brewing.
La Mixteca.
Papi’s Cuban Grill (also locations in Cobb, Fulton and DeKalb counties).
Peachtree Cafe.
Pho Ga Tony Tony.
Taqueria del Mar.
At Socks’ Love Barbecue: A two-meat plate with brisket, pulled pork, slaw and cowboy beans.
Courtesy of Wendell Brock
Credit: HANDOUT
Credit: HANDOUT
Forsyth and Cherokee Counties
Bub-Ba-Q.
Lake Burrito.
Socks Love Barbecue
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.