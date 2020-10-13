Atlanta Orders In: Gato’s breakfast and creative Mexican dishes deserve to be on your radar

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Gato chef-owner Nicholas Stinson brings a takeout order out the door of his Candler Park diner. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

The opposite side of the menu is dinner entrees that showcase the playful Mexican cooking Stinson has concocted in the two years since he unveiled his Gato Nights weekend series. I’m talking about an adobo chicken quarter that Stinson flattens, tenderizes in a sous vide machine, finishes on a Japanese charcoal yakitori grill, and serves with red rice, house-made tortillas, escabeche, salsa macha and key lime halves. Or, the giant tlayuda, made with red corn meal that he grinds himself and crisps on a cast-iron press he imported from California. The pizza-size tortilla is strewn with mushrooms, summer squash, Oaxacan rope cheese, bean puree, avocado, salsa and the herb pipicha.

An order of takeout tacos from Gato in Candler Park includes (on the left) pulled citrus pork shoulder, with smoked peach salsa, cilantro stem, iced red onion, and chapulines salt; and (on the right) braised turkey thigh with green mole and radish. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

The self-taught chef now presents his hardy, everyday breakfasts and more intellectual Mexican fare side by side on a pandemic-era menu. And, though he doesn’t knock it out of the park every time, he comes close. Either way, it’s hard not to be impressed by his rigorous research and solid technique. For certain, he knows how to make the basic elements of salt, acid, heat and spice come together in electrifying ways.

As fate would have it, COVID-19 arrived not long after his Mexican magic at Gato had started to make a buzz. Since March, Stinson has been reduced to operating three days a week, and depending a good bit on the kindness of regulars. (When I spoke to him, he was delivering takeout to a nearby shut-in.)

Gato in Candler Park offers this crunchy salad. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

Meanwhile, he’s launched private dinners for small groups, for whom he custom-crafts a meal from his Gato playbook. Depending on the wishes of guests, he can course out each selection individually, or present the repast family-style.

Stinson, who is likely to pick up the phone when you call, is not the savviest self-promoter. Ordering can feel almost like trying to gain admission to a secret supper club. You can find an old menu on the Gato website, but, for the latest iteration, you must go to the highlights section of the Instagram profile. Look for the far left button that says “current menu.”

Gato's takeout menu focuses on breakfast and Mexican dishes. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

I’d be surprised if it doesn’t make you eager to experience the work of a chef who’s spent years immersing himself in the nuances of Mexican, yet remains refreshingly humble about where it has taken him.

GATO

Menu: breakfast and some original, Mexican-inspired entrees

Alcohol: beer, wine, cocktails to go

What I ordered: slom, crunchy salad, tacos with braised turkey and pulled citrus pork shoulder, chicken and rice, tlayuda

Service options: takeout and delivery (1-mile radius, $25 minimum)

Outdoor space: yes, but extremely limited

Mask policy: not currently allowing dine-in; private dinner guests must don masks

Address, phone: 1660 McLendon Ave. SE, Atlanta; 404-371-0889

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays

Website: gatoatl.com

