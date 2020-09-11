Atlanta Orders In: LLoyd’s shifts focus outside, but hasn’t lost its humor and spunk

One by one, starting with Victory Coffee and Calamity on May 28, and concluding with Little Trouble on Sept. 8, they have relaunched their portfolio, making sure to follow the rules of social distancing while trying hard not to water down the fun.

They’ve had to implement some rules, though.

Some of the takeout offerings from LLoyd's Restaurant & Lounge: fish sandwich with fries, dinner salad, shrimp cocktail, and meatloaf with mashed potatoes.

At all their spots, you must wear a mask, and you can’t hover at the bar. "There are no seats at the bar,” Jones said. “There is no standing around anywhere.”

With this reimagining, the restaurant group studiously has shifted the focus of each of its spaces to the patio, adding creature comforts, such as tables, tents, umbrellas and planters. Though dine-in service is offered at each, people tend to head outside.

A staffer brings out a takeout order at LLoyd's Restaurant & Lounge.

Jones, 41, who has an interior-design degree from Georgia State University, created the original vibe of each Victory Brands space: the indoor-outdoor openness of the Beltline-adjacent Victory Sandwich Bar; the apocalyptic glow of Little Trouble; the rummy tropicality of S.O.S. Tiki Bar; the retro tackiness of LLoyd’s.

LLoyd's Restaurant & Lounge is trying to re-create its dive-bar vibe outdoors.

While the company was shut down, the Victory team took apart each space, scrubbed, painted and decluttered — and put them all back together again. “It feels like the first time we just opened our first store, but we just did it four times in a row," Jones said.

The process has been nostalgic. “It kind of moves you a little bit, because you’ve been out of your space so long you kind of experienced it again for the first time,” he said. “It makes you really want to keep it alive, because it makes you realize how much you missed it.”

The owners of LLoyd's have added red fake-glass dividers between the booths of the main dining room — appropriate to both the retro-tacky design and the era of COVID-19.

One thing that’s new to this team is takeout. A self-described “control freak," Jones never thought Victory’s small sandwiches would travel well. The pandemic changed that. At LLoyd’s, in particular, he’s embraced the carryout life — commissioning takeout boxes and cups with a “Varsity-esque” feel.

And, what of LLoyd’s vintage bar stools? They’re packed into a shipping container outside company headquarters in Avondale Estates, waiting for the pandemic to end — a time when regulars can sidle up and order a Bud.

LLOYD’S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Menu: mostly sandwiches and nightly dinner specials (snow crab, meatloaf, fried chicken, lasagna, fish fry)

Alcohol: yes

What I ordered: shrimp cocktail; fish sandwich with fries; meatloaf; dinner salad. The shrimp cocktail was fresh and delightful; the fish sandwich nicely perked up with both coleslaw and a parsley salad inspired by London’s St. John restaurant. Pretty crazy about the meatloaf and mashed potatoes, too.

Service options: dine-in; takeout; no delivery

Safety protocols: follows standard CDC guidelines

Address, phone: 900 DeKalb Ave, Atlanta; 404-228-7227

Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 5 p.m-11 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

Website: lloydsatl.com

