Atlanta Orders In: Prix-fixe takeout menu marks new phase for Staplehouse

Asking himself those questions, he said, helped him “to not make rash decisions out of necessity.”

Staplehouse offers a $25 prix-fixe takeout dinner Thursdays-Sundays. The menu changes weekly. LIGAYA FIGUERAS / LIGAYA.FIGUERAS@AJC.COM Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Last week, Staplehouse reopened for takeout. The menu: smoked beef brisket with heirloom corn tortillas and salsa matcha; a tomato-cucumber salad with a walnut XO sauce; and crispy black rice tossed with oyster mushrooms and roasted eggplant.

The $25 prix-fixe menu — with a focus on smoked meats; vegetables that get no-waste, thoughtful treatment; and tortillas prepared from artisanal masa — offers a semblance of the old Staplehouse, but this menu is not a temporary Band-Aid. The tasting menu is not coming back. The move is part of a reconceptualizing of Staplehouse that, when complete, will be “a pretty radical change,” Smith said.

In Staplehouse’s next chapter, Smith is interested in exploring barbecue, tortilla-making and root-stem cookery. The menu will be “very smoked meat-centric, with tortillas and vegetable-heavy sides,” he said. “We’ll make the vegetables in the same vein that we have been. We are not opening a barbecue restaurant; we are using barbecue as a cooking technique, and applying it in our own way. Same thing with tortillas: We’re not opening a taqueria, but we are offering tortillas, because we are obsessed with them and think they are the perfect vessel to eat food with.”

To explore the technique of nixtamalization, Smith is working with Masienda, a California-based company that partners with farmers to grow heirloom corn destined for tortillas, and assists restaurants in developing kernel-to-masa programs.

Kara Hidinger runs Staplehouse with her chef husband, Ryan Smith. The restaurant reopened for takeout in mid-July. LIGAYA FIGUERAS / LIGAYA.FIGUERAS@AJC.COM Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras

The takeout model also will stay for the foreseeable future.

“There is too much risk for our space to try to get back to what we were. With the amount of interaction we have to have with our guests, to offer that type of dining is not safe,” he said. “Hopefully, 18 months down the road, with a vaccine in place, if we want to work as a dine-in restaurant, we can do it at that time.”

“We feel confident in our ability to adapt and make it work,” Smith said of the restaurant’s new direction.

No one can predict the twists and turns a restaurant will take, and that’s certainly been the case with Staplehouse. It was supposed to be chef Ryan Hidinger, Kara’s brother, cooking. It was his idea, along with his wife, Jennifer — one the couple set into motion as a pop-up that they held in their home.

Kara Hidinger (from left), Ryan Smith and Jen Hidinger, the team behind Staplehouse, attend the 2016 James Beard Foundation Awards ceremony in Chicago. Staplehouse was a finalist for best new restaurant. LIGAYA FIGUERAS / LIGAYA.FIGUERAS@AJC.COM Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras

But, cancer took Ryan Hidinger’s life. His premature death tugged at the heartstrings of Atlanta’s food community, leading to an outpouring of support that changed the direction of the dining concept, inspiring the founding of Giving Kitchen, with Staplehouse as its for-profit arm.

So, perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Staplehouse is changing again. The restaurant is synonymous with transition; it always has rolled with the punches.

STAPLEHOUSE

Menu: $25/person prix fixe menu changes weekly, and includes a smoked meat, corn tortillas and multiple vegetable-heavy sides; vegetarian meal available upon request

Alcohol: beer, wine and batched cocktails

Service options: takeout; order and pre-pay online; no walk-ins; no delivery; curbside coming soon

Safety protocols: follows all CDC COVID-19 safety protocols; entrance is through front door with contact-free pickup at bar; all patrons must wear masks, which are available, along with hand sanitizer, at entrance; designated pickup times are staggered in 15-minute increments to limit number of customers inside

Address, phone: 541 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta; 404-524-5005

Hours: 4-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays

Website: staplehouse.com