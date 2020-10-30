Atlanta Orders In: For an authentic barbecue shack experience, try Decatur’s BBQ Cafe

The partners signed the lease on the space vacated by Doggy Dogg hotdog stand, across from Kimball House, on March 13. Naturally, they were concerned about the pandemic. But, since BBQ Cafe does takeout only, there were built-in advantages. The public is not allowed inside the 300-square-foot building. To-go orders are handed through a walk-up window by the front door. Picnicking is allowed at tables outside.

BBQ Cafe’s pulled pork plate comes with slaw, Brunswick stew and a side of house-made bread-and-butter pickles. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

About the victuals: Plates come with one meat, two sides and two pieces of white bread. The pulled pork was delicious in its simplicity — flavorful enough to nibble on its own, good on an impromptu sandwich made with the bread and slaw. It is reminiscent of the classic Georgia-style chopped pork from the original Fresh Air Barbecue in Jackson. The ribs were deeply smoky, noticeably salty (but in a good way), and a tad chewy. The brisket looked a bit dry to the eye, but, in fact, had enough fat to balance it out and make it pretty dang luscious.

Like the meats, the five sides — Brunswick stew, baked beans, corn salad, loaded potato salad and slaw — are studies in restraint.

The slaw was little more than shredded cabbage with the barest touch of oil. I appreciate the purity of it, but I probably wouldn’t request it again. If you must have baked beans, the sweet version here suits nicely.

BBQ Cafe partner Lloyd Solomon stands outside the new spot in downtown Decatur, across from Kimball House. Courtesy of Lloyd Solomon Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

The most exceptional go-withs are the rich, creamy potato salad (dressed like a loaded baked spud); the stew; and the corn salad. This is not the ground-to-a-pulp Brunswick stew of old Georgia: It’s full of chunky, smoke-kissed shredded meat, but, other than tomatoes and corn, it’s pretty straightforward. (Solomon told me there was a big debate about whether to include lima beans — I’m glad they didn’t.) A bowl of this hearty concoction, served with a wedge of excellent, slightly sweet cornbread, is like a trip to Brunswick stew heaven, and a great full-meal deal at $9. Fresh corn salad, with a bit of chopped tomato and a touch of spice, was lovely, really lovely.

BBQ Cafe’s Sabirah Rasheed hands a to-go order out the window of the takeout-only spot in downtown Decatur. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

While some modern barbecue restaurants around town offer innumerable options, and can end up being as pricey as a fine-dining experience, BBQ Cafe won’t destroy your budget. My one caveat was that the hot food was just barely warm by the time I got back to my house in Grant Park. This certainly was not a deal breaker, but, as cool weather sets in, such divine stew, cornbread and brisket deserve to be swaddled and coddled tenderly.

BBQ CAFE

Menu: barbecue and sides

Alcohol: no, but beer and wine coming soon

What I ordered: ribs with baked beans and slaw, brisket with corn salad and potato salad, pulled pork with Brunswick stew and slaw, stew and cornbread

Service options: takeout only; delivery via UberEats

Outdoor space: a small, but cute, pea-gravel patio with a few tables

Mask policy: customers are expected to wear masks; employees wear masks

Address, phone: 310 E. Howard Ave., Decatur; 678-235-3476

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

Website: bbq.cafe

