Atlanta Orders In: Hot Betty’s serves all-day breakfast and cocktails in downtown Tucker

Come Friday and Saturday nights, he rolls out an anything-goes dinner menu that might showcase farro risotto and short ribs with potato gnocchi one week, fish and chips and roast chicken with mashed potatoes the next. (Guests still may get biscuits, chicken and waffles, and crab and avocado salad — anything from the breakfast menu — at supper.)

Chef Wes McNeill moved here from Charleston, South Carolina, where he’d had his fill of shrimp and grits, so he serves fish and grits at Hot Betty’s in Tucker. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

Though McNeil previously opened five restaurants (including Hop City’s Barleygarden Avalon and Boxcar), this is the first where he has “complete conceptual control, and skin in the game.” He struck up a friendship with Powell at Cafe Lily in Decatur, where he was executive chef and she was a regular.

“On March 16, we got the keys to the building,” he said. That happened to be a red-letter date in the restaurant industry — the moment when COVID-19 forced many businesses to suspend service. But, it didn’t stop McNeil from following his dream.

“I proceeded to open it up as a normal, regular restaurant,” he said. Though he sells plenty of takeout, table service has been the main affair since Day One. Hot Betty’s doesn’t have a patio, but nearby BlueTarp and High Card Brewing have been amenable to guests using their outdoor space.

Hot Betty’s Breakfast Bar in Tucker opened for business June 22. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

And, McNeil has taken great care to create a safe place with affordable food — including vegan and vegetarian fare. It always has bothered him to see that lone person at a table who can’t find a satisfying meal. “I do believe anybody can walk in, no matter what their dietary restrictions or their personal beliefs on food are, and find something on my menu to order.”

Starting at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. on Sundays, guests also may have a cocktail.

This raised some eyebrows at first. “Tucker is a conservative town,” he said, “and I think people were a little shocked to walk into a restaurant and see the restaurant has a bar.”

HOT BETTY’S BREAKFAST BAR

Menu: breakfast all day; dinner specials Fridays-Saturdays

Alcohol: dine-in only

What I ordered: biscuit, with jam and honey butter; fried chicken livers; brisket hash; fish and grits; breakfast tacos. The biscuit was huge and cakey; the strawberry jam tasted like homemade. The chicken livers, with smoked-paprika aioli, were a rare breakfast treat; it was another huge portion, I dare you to finish it. I devoured the tacos (chorizo on corn tortillas) and enjoyed the fish and grits. I was disappointed by the hash — those fat slices of brisket were a bit chewy.

Service options: dine-in and takeout (order by phone)

Safety protocols: follows standard CDC guidelines; staff wears masks; masks aren’t mandatory for customers

Address, phone: 2316 Main St., Tucker; 470-395-9146

Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 5-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

Website: hotbettystucker.com

