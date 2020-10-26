Atlanta Orders In: Legacy Ventures reopening its downtown restaurants slowly

He said Legacy originally was going to reopen all its restaurants around the first of June, when downtown attractions such as the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coke and College Football Hall of Fame were coming back, but damage from the May 29 protests “closed us down. We had no windows left. The insides were really damaged. The lighting and the TVs were gone. And, we continued to have damage from the protests after that.”

It wasn’t until the end of August that repairs were finished on the building, and the flooring, windows and furniture were replaced, Bullock said. Stats opened with the start of the NFL football season, and Der Biergarten opened for Oktoberfest celebrations.

“Most of the office complexes in downtown are closed indefinitely, so we haven’t really opened much during the week,” Bullock said. “Twin Smokers and Max’s are still closed, because, unfortunately, the business is not here right now for more restaurants than are currently open. We’re just waiting until we see a little bit more uptick. And, I’m not sure when that’s going to be. It could be the middle of next year.”

Stats has been a modest success story so far, due, in part, to its sheer size, which easily allows for social distancing among sports fans.

The crowd-pleasing menu reads like a greatest hits of pub grub, with nachos, wings, a double cheeseburger, a veggie burger, and a crave-worthy hot and crispy chicken sandwich dubbed the Dirty Bird.

“It’s 15,000 square feet, and, fortunately by design, a lot of our booths are 6 feet tall,” Bullock said. “Stats has been great, Saturdays and Sundays. The patio and the deck have been really busy, day and night. Monday night and Thursday night football has been hit or miss, but we honestly believe voting at State Farm Arena is helping us a lot. People are hanging out downtown after they vote.”

As for the future, Bullock said Legacy’s outlook is “slightly optimistic.”

“We’re obviously analyzing our business day by day,” he said. "We’re just trying to understand it. We do feel the conventions will come back. We do feel sports will come back. We think business travel will come back.

“Having a hospitality company in downtown Atlanta, I don’t know if there are many businesses in the United States that have been hit as hard as this," he said. "But, as we say, we’ve been through tornadoes, we’ve been through recessions and other things, and we’ll get through this.”

STATS

Menu: sports bar pub grub

Alcohol: beer, wine and cocktails, including beer to go

What I ordered: nachos, with chicken, black beans, cheese dip, pico, sour cream and pickled jalapenos; Buffalo wings, with ranch dressing and celery; lemon and herb hummus, with pickled cherry peppers and pita bread; Dirty Bird chicken sandwich, with vinegar slaw, spicy Dukes mayonnaise, and a side of fries. Everything except the soggy nachos traveled well. Served on a brioche bun, the crispy-spicy Dirty Bird is a favorite.

Service options: dine-in or takeout; order online

Outdoor dining: deck and patio seating

Mask policy: required for employees and guests

Address, phone: 300 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta; 404-885-1472

Hours: opens 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; opens noon Saturdays and Sundays; closing times subject to change, based on when games end

Website: statsatl.com

