X

Atlanta Orders In: Reopened Food Terminal in west Midtown offers new products, processes

Food Terminal offers the traditional rice plate nasi lemak, with a variety of proteins. This one features fried curry chicken. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Food Terminal offers the traditional rice plate nasi lemak, with a variety of proteins. This one features fried curry chicken. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

Credit: Wendell Brock

Atlanta Restaurant Blog | 58 minutes ago
By Wendell Brock, For the AJC
Automated features mean takeout Malaysian of your dreams

Jane Ewe remembers going home to Malaysia when she was about 12. She’d been living in the U.S. for three years, and, even though her mother was a chef at a Thai-Malaysian restaurant in Atlanta, Ewe had a craving she could not satisfy in her adopted city.

“When I went back to Malaysia — no joke, one sitting — I downed six plates of tossed noodles,” Ewe said. The noodle hawker was shocked to have such a voracious young client.

ExploreMore Atlanta Orders In
Takeout from Food Terminal in west Midtown: From top, nasi lemak with fried curry chicken, wonton soup, tossed noodles with six-hour braised beef; and (bottom) Cheese ’N Cheese rolling hot plate. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Takeout from Food Terminal in west Midtown: From top, nasi lemak with fried curry chicken, wonton soup, tossed noodles with six-hour braised beef; and (bottom) Cheese ’N Cheese rolling hot plate. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

Credit: Wendell Brock

When her mother, Amy Wong, and her father’s brother, Howie Ewe, opened Food Terminal on Buford Highway in 2017, Atlantans had a similar response to their Malaysian-inspired comfort dishes. They couldn’t get enough of the grandma barbecue pork, six-hour braised beef, or the Cheese’N Cheese: a killer mix of tomato-braised fried rice, egg, smoked bacon, grilled Spam, colorful veggies and the namesake ingredients — cheddar and mozzarella — all stirred together tableside on a sizzling hot plate.

It was such a success that the entrepreneurial family — owners of six Sweet Hut bakeries and partner-owners in three Top Spice restaurants around Atlanta — added a second Food Terminal in west Midtown in late 2019.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Food Terminal customers can purchase and pay using the restaurant website. This applies to dine-in, takeout and delivery. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Food Terminal customers can purchase and pay using the restaurant website. This applies to dine-in, takeout and delivery. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

Credit: Wendell Brock

Then came the pandemic, and everything slowed down.

“In the beginning, it was very, very hard,” said Ewe, 30, a Georgia Tech grad with a degree in chemical engineering, who, along with her sister Rachel, helps manage the family’s restaurants. “At its worst, sales was like 5 percent, barely, of what it used to be. It was really scary."

ExploreDeKalb County dining news
The Food Terminal on Marietta Street was closed for two months before reopening. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Food Terminal on Marietta Street was closed for two months before reopening. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

Credit: Wendell Brock

The family kept the Chamblee Food Terminal open for takeout, but closed the Marietta Street store for about two months, which gave it time to implement some new products and processes.

Now, customers can purchase and pay using a single platform: the restaurant website. This applies to dine-in, takeout and delivery. For sit-down guests, it eliminates the need for physical menus, and minimizes staff interaction.

However, the automated feature hasn’t been as popular as Ewe envisioned. “You’d be surprised how many customers still prefer not to do that, and just have a server serve them," she said. (I suspect customers who opt to go back to restaurants during a pandemic do so, in part, because they crave human interaction.)

Food Terminal also introduced a greatest hits collection of $7.95 frozen meals (available from the Chamblee location only), and partnered with a new delivery service, Roadie, which will carry food as far as 100 miles.

Food Terminal in west Midtown asks customers to don masks. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Food Terminal in west Midtown asks customers to don masks. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

Credit: Wendell Brock

With these improvements, Food Terminal has been able to bring its sales back to about 60 percent of the pre-pandemic figure.

Meanwhile, Sweet Hut has made some changes, too. Previously, customers used tongs to place pastries on a tray, which a cashier would then ring up and wrap; now, everything is pre-packaged. This ensures the food is hygienic, hastens checkout, and helps the baked goods stay fresher longer.

Ewe may be a company exec, but, when she wants her morning latte with cheese foam and a Portuguese egg tart, it’s how she rolls. “I place an order, and, when I get there, it’s ready. I’m like, ‘Thanks, guys. Have a good day.’”

Is there a restaurant you want to see featured? Send your suggestions to ligaya.figueras@ajc.com.

FOOD TERMINAL

Menu: Malaysian

Alcohol: yes

What I ordered: tossed noodles with six-hour beef; nasi lemak with curry fried chicken; Cheese’N Cheese; wonton soup. I picked up my order at the west Midtown store, and it was the takeout of my dreams — nicely packaged, truly delicious.

Service options: dine-in, takeout or delivery via ChowNow, UberEats, DoorDash and Roadie

Safety protocols: follows standard CDC guidelines

Address, phone: 5000 Buford Highway NE, Chamblee; 678-353-6110. 1000 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta; 404-500-2695

Hours: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

Website: foodterminal.com

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Wendell Brock

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.