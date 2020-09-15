Atlanta Orders In: Empire State South betting on customers to adapt to outdoor dining

At Five & 10, you may spy the man himself — shucking oysters, pouring Chablis, and hawking “craveworthy food that people want to come back for.” One night, that might be a hot dog with chowchow, mustard and fried leeks; the next night, grilled lobster with lemon-chile-tarragon butter and potato salad.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Empire State South offers a bone-in pork chop with black garlic barbecue sauce and a side of green beans with dill Mornay. An appetizer of crudités, which pairs nicely with the pimento cheese, is at upper left. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

But, even the mighty Acheson can’t be in two places at once, so he entrusts Empire State chef Kory DePaola with creating “food that pulls at the heartstrings and just makes sense to people.” (Think catfish with hoppin' John and tomato broth; barbecue pork chop with green beans; shrimp and grits.)

Meanwhile, wine director Steven Grubbs operates a virtual bottle shop, with some terrific finds and thoughtfully curated themed six packs, while lead prep cook Alberto Castillo has started his own line of prepared foods, Papi Chapi Provisions, selling house favorites, such as field-pea hummus and smoked trout dip, alongside his own chilaquiles and hot sauces.

That’s the fun stuff.

On the financial side, challenges remain, especially at Empire State. Located in an office building, the rent is high, and many regulars now work from home. “I’d say business is about 30 percent of what it used to be,” Acheson said. The staff’s down from 60 to 22.

Hugh Acheson's Empire State South in Midtown has a courtyard. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

Both restaurants have beefed up their exterior presence, and Acheson wants to ride Georgia’s mild climate as long as he can. He may be in luck: He’s observed that COVID-19-conscious diners are more heat tolerant; he hopes they’ll be more amenable to colder temps, too.

“I can probably see going into almost early December outside,” he said. “Hopefully, people will be willing to dine in 45-degree weather; whereas, before, if it wasn’t 70, they didn’t want to sit outside.”

Is there a restaurant you want to see featured? Send your suggestions to ligaya.figueras@ajc.com.

EMPIRE STATE SOUTH

Menu: upscale Southern

Alcohol: available to go

What I ordered: pimento cheese, crudités, pork chop, catfish. The pimento cheese with toast was fantastic, and I really loved the field peas and rice that accompanied the catfish. Alas, both proteins were a tad on the dry side. The big thrill was my six-pack of wines from the Loire Valley. It’s the second time I’ve bought mystery wine boxes from ESS. Sommelier Steven Grubbs' selections, and his tasting notes, never disappoint.

Service options: takeout; dine in; or sit by the commodious courtyard

Safety protocols: follows all CDC guidelines; serious mask protocol

Address, phone: 999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta; 404-541-1105

Hours: 3-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.

Website: empirestatesouth.com

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.