Atlanta Orders In: Elsewhere Brewing mixes beer and Argentinian dining influences

Executive Chef Thomas Stewart, who recently returned to Atlanta after a long stint as the executive chef at Gianni’s at the former Versace Mansion in Miami, was tasked with developing a menu inspired by Argentinian food that includes empanadas, grilled meats, soups, salads, sandwiches and fresh pasta.

“I’ve mostly been a fine-dining chef,” Stewart said, “but Sam and Sara wanted Argentine street food, so we went from ideas and conversations to actually putting it on plates. There’s a big Argentine community in Miami. And, for one of our wedding packages, we used to do an Argentine grill menu. And, my wife is Colombian, so she really helped me out with the menu, and the South American influence.”

With empanadas as one of the mainstays of the menu, Stewart said he spent a lot of time researching and perfecting the dough, and he created a stamp for beef and veggie versions that helps speed up production.

“I probably went through four or five variations, and we finally came up with one that’s very simple,” he said. “It’s just sunflower oil, water and flour, so it’s 100% vegan. And, without the lard, it keeps better. But, empanadas are very labor-intensive. We’re going through like 1,500 a weekend, so we just fold them over and stamp them, instead of doing all the edge work.”

Roasted butternut squash risotto at Elsewhere Brewing can be a gluten-free or vegan. Bob Townsend for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Bob Townsend Credit: Bob Townsend

Fresh pasta is one of the Italian specialties Stewart developed while working at Gianni’s, and it fits with Argentinian cooking, too, he said.

“Argentine people are very proud of their Italian heritage,” he said. “So, beyond street food, we thought it would be cool to do house-made pasta and risotto, and a couple of other things that we could make with Argentine styles and flavors.”

The Italian influence also comes into play in some of Stewart’s desserts, including a beer-flavored tiramisu.

“Instead of soaking the ladyfingers in coffee, I soak them in a dark beer, and then put the mascarpone and cream on top,” Stewart said. “We also have a sweet potato cheesecake, and a regular-style South American flan, and I make all those in-house myself.”

Elsewhere Brewing offers tiramisu with stout-soaked lady fingers, espresso cream and shaved chocolate. Bob Townsend for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Credit: Bob Townsend Credit: Bob Townsend

Along with only being open a little over a month, and still tweaking things, Stewart said the biggest challenge has been adapting to doing takeout. “I’ve done a lot of tests, and took home food to go to make sure it would stand up,” he said. “It’s challenging. It’s not what chefs want to do. But, unfortunately, at this time, it has to be done, and it has to be good, and has to be worth the money. I hate to say it, because it’s overused, but it’s the new normal now.”

ELSEWHERE BREWING

Menu: Argentinian-inspired

Alcohol: beer brewed on-premises, and cocktails

What I ordered: wild mushroom and beef empanadas; roasted butternut squash risotto; asado mixto platter, with grilled chicken, chorizo, beef, guava shrimp, sauces and fries; tiramisu, with stout-soaked lady fingers, espresso cream and shaved chocolate. It all traveled well, but the grilled meats and tiramisu were the winners.

Service options: indoor or outdoor dining; takeout; call or go online to place an order

Outdoor dining: large patio with to-go window

Mask policy: employees and customers wear masks

Address, phone: 1039 Grant St. SE, Atlanta; 770-727-0009

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays.

Website: elsewherebrewing.com

