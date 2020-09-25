Atlanta Orders In: At Delbar, a taste of Iran, and everybody gets crispy rice

The original plan was for Delbar to launch in the spring, but the pandemic slowed everything — construction, permitting, finding help. Kargar had second thoughts: “Should we do this thing? Should we not? Should we spend the money on it? Because, we don’t know where we are going from here.”

In the end, Delbar opened softly and quietly, for takeout only, in May, with just the restaurateur and two other staffers in the kitchen. On July 4, it opened the dining room and patio. On Sept. 8, lunch was added.

From the get-go, customers have been wildly enthusiastic — about the succulent lamb-neck shawarma; the trout stuffed with pomegranate, walnuts and herbs; the hummus and falafel; the bread and sabzi (with herbs, cheese, walnuts and radishes). And, more than Kargar ever thought possible, they are crazy about the rice. Each and every rice plate on the menu comes with its own tahdig.

Kargar wouldn’t have it any other way. From the beginning, he reasoned: “If we are going to do this thing, let’s just do it right. ... We are going to cook every single rice with a tahdig on the bottom.”

Though not as thorny as creating a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic, offering personal-size rice dishes did come with some challenges. Kargar started out with about 12 of the quart-size cooking vessels, then quickly realized he had to order more to keep up with demand. “We had to add another 20, then another 12, then another 20 about two days ago.”

If you order a rice dish (polo), be it with herbs; saffron; lentils and raisins; or green beans, tomatoes and beef tips, you can expect to wait about 25 minutes. That, you see, is how long it takes to make a perfectly scorched and crispy tahdig.

DELBAR

Menu: Middle Eastern, mostly Persian

Alcohol: yes

What I ordered: Omani prawns, lamb-neck shawarma, sabzi polo, heirloom tomato salad, koobideh kebabs, bread and sabzi. Everything was carefully labeled, and very good. Next time, I might go with more dips and spreads; they travel better than grilled meats and flatbread. The standout was the lusty lamb-neck shawarma; the tahdig was just a little too scorched for my taste.

Service options: dine-in (including a lovely patio); takeout (with designated curbside parking); delivery, via GrubHub, Postmates, UberEats and DoorDash

Safety protocols: follows standard CDC guidelines; customers required to wear masks; restaurant provides complimentary masks

Address, phone: 870 Inman Village Parkway, Atlanta; 404-500-1444

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

Website: delbaratl.com

