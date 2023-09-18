Celebrate Oktoberfest at these restaurants, breweries and bars around metro Atlanta

It’s Oktoberfest season, and there are plenty of places to celebrate around metro Atlanta.

Der Biergarten. Every Saturday and Sunday through October, head to the downtown Atlanta spot for beer and food specials, costume contests, giveaways and live music.

Weekends through Oct. 29. 300 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-521-2728, derbiergarten.com

Eventide Brewing. Dust off your lederhosen and dirndls for Eventide’s Oktoberfest celebration, featuring German-style beer, food, and music along with games including a stein holding contest, pretzel toss and balloon darts. Tickets are $15-$60.

Noon-8 p.m. Sept. 30. 1015 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. 404-907-4543, eventidebrewing.com

Fire Maker Brewing Co. Head to Fire Maker for live German music, German food, a stein holding contest and beer chug competition, along with German-style beers.

1-6 p.m. Sept. 30. 975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. 678-705-8777, linktr.ee/Firemakerbeer

From the Earth Brewing Co. Festivities at From the Earth kick off at 3 p.m. with traditional German beers, food, beers releases and live music.

3-9 p.m. Sept. 23. 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 770-910-9799, ftebrewing.com

Gate City Brewing Co. Enjoy live music, German food and beers, pretzel eating and stein holding contests and a dunk tank.

Noon, Oct. 7. 43 Magnolia St., Roswell. 678-404-0961, gatecitybrewingcompany.com

Halcyon. Drive to Forsyth County for a car show, live polka band, German food, games and giveaways including a keg rolling contest and pretzel-making station.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 30. 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 470-223-3665, linktr.ee/halcyonforsyth

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern. The event kicks off Friday at lunch with German beer specials and Bavarian food offerings including pretzels with beer cheese, brats with sauerkraut and a Reuben sandwich with German potato salad. On Saturday, guests are invited to don their lederhosen and dirndls for live music and DJs starting at 6 p.m. and a costume contest to win a $50 gift card from 8-9 p.m.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1. 6690 Town Square, Alpharetta. 470-448-4572, hobnobatlanta.com/halcyon-alpharetta-ga

Horned Owl Brewing. Head to Kennesaw for live music, German beer and food and games.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1. 2765 South Main St., Kennesaw. 678-354-5005, hornedowlbrewing.com

Ironshield Brewing. Ironshield’s event will include a stein holding competition, costume contest, brat throwing competition and Oktoberfest Keg tapping., as well as German food and live music.

Noon-11 p.m. Sept. 23. 457 Chestnut St., Lawrenceville. 770-882-2172, ironshieldbrewing.com

Kurt’s Euro Bistro. Over two weekends, Kurt’s will host Oktoberfest celebrations with live music and a $59 three-course menu with options including chicken schnitzel and apple strudel, alongside festive beers.

Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 6-7. 3305 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth. 770-623-4128, kurtsrestaurant.com/event/oktoberfest-weekend

The Melting Pot. Get cheesy Mondays-Thursdays with the Melting Pot’s Oktober FondueFest menu. The $44 three-course menu includes Bavarian beer cheese fondue with dippers like bratwurst, short ribs and pretzels; salad; and chocolate fondue. Guests can also enjoy German-inspired sips like the Black Forest Fashioned and St-Germain Spritz cocktail along with Sam Adams Octoberfest beer.

Sept. 25-Oct. 26. Locations in Atlanta, Duluth, Kennesaw and Roswell. meltingpot.com

Monday Night West Midtown. Come celebrate all things Märzen with a stein holding competition, German-inspired dishes and music.

Noon, Sept. 30. 670 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-352-7703, west-midtown.mondaynightbrewing.com

New Realm Brewing. Get to the Eastside Beltline for stein hoisting, bratwurst eating and beer drinking, including a flight of seven German beers.

10 a.m. Sept. 23. 550 Sommerset Terrace NE, Atlanta. 404-968-2777, newrealmbrewing.com/atlanta

Red’s Beer Garden. The all-day Oktoberfest celebration will include live polka music, Ayinger mugs and hats along with Round Trip pint glasses to the first guests who purchase them on draft, and food and drink specials including Bratchos and brat sandwiches.

Noon-9 p.m. Sept. 23. 1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 770-637-2299, redsbeergarden.com

Red Hare Brewing & Distilling. Try food from GastroDog, live music, beer from Red Hare and a weiner race to benefit Georgia Daschunds.

2-8 p.m. Sept. 23. 1998 Delk Industrial Blvd. SE, Marietta. 678-401-0600, redharebrewing.com/the-brewery

Round Trip Brewing. Get ready for a nine-day festival featuring Oktoberfest Märzen from 1L maßkrug mugs and the release of the barrel-aged Imperial Oktoberfest, Kaiser von Märzen. Every day will feature different activities and entertainment, including field day, small dog race, stein holding, and family fun day.

Sept. 30-Oct. 8. 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-963-1252, roundtripbrewing.com

Slow Pour Brewing Co. Try you Oktoberfest beer served by the liter in limited edition 1L glass steins while listening to live polka music and eating giant pretzels and brats. The main taproom will be decorated to feel like the famous beer tents in Munich, and the outdoor beer garden will also be open.

11 a.m. Sept. 30. 407 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. slowpourbrewing.com

StillFire Brewing. Head to StillFire for a party under a tent with German beer releases, live music and food trucks.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1. 343 US-23, Suwanee. 770-927-8989, stillfirebrewing.com

Three Taverns Brewery. Visit both locations of Three Taverns for a two-day Oktoberfest wrap party featuring $5 Oktoberfestbier drafts, stein holding contests with prizes, German food, live music and festive decor.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1. 121 New St., Decatur, 404-600-3355 and 777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. .threetavernsbrewery.com

Tucker Brewing Co. Celebrate Oktoberfest through the month with Tucktoberfest, featuring food specials, Oktoberfest trivia, axe throwing, live music, weiner tosses, yodeling contest, stein holding competition and an artisan market. On Sept. 21 and 28, the brewery will host a $75 three-course meal with beer and wine pairings.

Sept. 20-Oct. 1. 2003 S. Bibb Drive, Tucker. 833-752-2400, tuckerbrewing.com

The Village Corner German Restaurant and Bakery. Every weekend in October, head to Stone Mountain for live music, housebrewed beer and drink specials.

Weekends through Oct. 29. 6655 James B. Rivers Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain. 770-498-0329, germanrestaurant.com

Wild Heaven Beer. Help Wild Heaven celebrate its 13th anniversary while also giving a nod to Oktoberfest. Try food from chef Carla Fears while enjoying live German music and a stein hoisting competition. Guests can also pick up a commemorative stein and be the first to try a limited-edition 13-anniversary beer; those who bring their own steins can get them refilled for $4.

11-5 p.m. Sept. 23. 135B Maple St., Avondale Estates. 404-997-8589, wildheavenbeer.com

Wild Leap Atlanta. Wild Leap’s Oktoberfest celebration will include plenty of beer, cocktails and adult slushies, live music including a polka band, a 360 photobooth and food trucks, as well as kid-friendly options. Tickets are $15-$65.

3-9 p.m. Sept. 30. 125 Ted Turner Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-254-1488, wildleap.com/locations/wild-leap-atlanta

Wrecking Bar Brewpub. Try nine classic German beer styles, German food specials and souvenir .5L steins.

Noon-11 p.m. Sept. 23. 292 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta. wreckingbarbrewpub.com

The Wurst Beer Hall. The German-inspired beer hall will be celebrating Oktoberfest with events through Oct. 3, including live music, a $1 sausage special with the purchase of an Oktoberfest Märzen or Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest Märzen, and a gelande quaffing competition. From 7-9 p.m. Sept. 28, head to the Wurst for a wine dinner with Elemental Spirits, featuring sausage, bacon, kraut, pretzels and bottles of German wine for $95 per person.

Sept. 20-Oct. 3. 863 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-941-1064, bestandwurstatl.com

