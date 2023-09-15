Fishmonger named to national list of best new restaurants and more news from the week

Growing Atlanta seafood eatery Fishmonger has been named to Bon Appetit’s recently released list of Best New Restaurants of 2023.

The restaurant, from partners Skip Engelbrecht and Nhan Le and chef-partner Bradford Forsblom, opened its first location in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood in April 2022, followed by a second in Kirkwood’s Pratt Pullman development and a third in west Midtown.

“You could make the mistake of writing Fishmonger off as just another buzzy new restaurant,” Bon Appetit’s Kate Kassin writes. “On the contrary: (the) fish market and raw bar feels like an instant institution, where classics get thrilling new spins. A pile of peel-and-eat shrimp is spice-packed and succulent. The scallop crudo—enveloped in Thai chile vinegar and mango and melon juices—is tangy and bright. But the star of the show is an unassuming Caesar salad with blackened grouper, topped with salty tobiko and amped up by the heat of a Calabrian chile–spiked dressing. Don’t be fooled by its simplicity; this is a dish you’ll want to enjoy again and again. (Even former president Barack Obama is a fan.) Eat your seafood feast on the patio, then buy whatever fresh catch is on offer—mostly from small Florida-based fishermen—to bring a taste of Fishmonger home with you.”

Another Georgia entrant on the list is Brochu’s Family Tradition in Savannah, which serves a Southern menu with dishes including cheddar rillettes and frozen cookie dough pie.

*****

Ford Fry’s newest concept, Little Sparrow has set an Oct. 2 opening date in the Westside Provisions District development in west Midtown, with Bar Blanc to open in a few weeks.

*****

Cocktail bar Burle’s Bar will open this weekend in an upstairs space in the reopened Victorian plant shop at 505 N. Angier Ave. in Old Fourth Ward, Eater Atlanta reports. The bar will feature a selection of cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks, beer, and natural and small production wines, and eventually a food menu.

*****

Florida-based doughnut shop Donnie’s Donuts is expanding to Atlanta in October with a forthcoming location near Highland Bakery in Old Fourth Ward, Atlanta magazine reports. The shop will feature a build-your-own doughnut option, along with specialty flavors including Snickers and German Frosted Cake, as well as a selection of coffee and tea drinks.

*****

Local bakery Hansel and Gretel Bakery Cafe is expanding with another location in Suwanee at 686 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. What Now Atlanta reports. The bakery has existing locations in Johns Creek, Duluth and Suwanee.

