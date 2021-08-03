ajc logo

Mark Bradley

ajc.com
Texas and OU to the SEC could mean the end of the NCAA
ajc.com
Braves celebrate Hank Aaron and we still marvel at his life, career
Former Atlanta Braves closer Mark Melancon finishes off the win for the Padres in the 7th inning to secure the 3-2 victory. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
Another day brings another Braves’ backward step
More from Mark Bradley
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) beats the tag from New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) to score on an Ozzie Albies base hit in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)
The Braves’ mission? Catch the Mets. That’s not impossible
062521 Milwaukee: Atlanta Hawks guard Bogan Bogdanovic gives general manager & president Travis Schlenk a fist bump with owner Tony Ressler looking on as he takes the court for warm ups before playing the Milwaukee Bucks in game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Hawks GM Travis Schlenk: The man with the plan, and man, what a plan
Alex Anthopoulos takes questions during his press conference at spring training at the Atlanta Braves CoolToday Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in North Port. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
Mark Bradley: Next two weeks could tell tale of 2021 Braves. Or not.
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) follows through on a double during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
There’s no way Freddie Freeman leaves the Braves. Is there?
Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz (front left) talks with starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Glass half-full: The Braves aren’t quite out of it
ajc.com
Without Acuna, can the Braves make anything of this wretched season?
010121 ATLANTA: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart (from left), defensive player of the game Azeez Ojulari and quarterback JT Daniels take the stage to celebrate beating Cincinnati 24-21 in the NCAA college football Peach Bowl game on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Pigskin Pickin’ again! Georgia Tech wins six games, UGA wins it all
Here are five quick things to know about Hawks star forward John Collins.
Keeping John Collins might not be the Hawks’ best move
Hawks guard Trae Young laughs with general manager and president Travis Schlenk while testing out the bone bruise in his right ankle two hours before tip off against the Milwaukee Bucks in game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Hawks got good as a team by getting smart as a front office
Atlanta Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic walk off the court together after falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 118-107 in game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Mark Bradley: Hawks’ great run is halted, but only for the moment
070121 Milwaukee: Atlanta Hawks guards Kevin Huerter (left) and Trae Young, who did not play, watch from the bench in the final minute of a 123-112 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Hawks-Bucks: A strange series heads to Game 6
Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan confers with Trae Young during a time out after falling behind 57-41 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Nate McMillan: From journeyman to the Hawks’ magic man
Injured Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is all smiles as Lou Williams shoots a three against the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
An incredible night. Trae sits. Hawks win. Giannis gets hurt
Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna (13) and New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) chat during a pause in action in the second game of a doubleheader, Monday, June 21, 2021, in New York. (Kathy Willens/AP)
If the Braves are going to get going, now’s the time
Hawks guard Trae Young goes to the floor with a possible ankle injury during the third quarter of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Game 3 was a misstep for the Hawks, in more ways than one
062521 Milwaukee: Milwaukee Bucks defender Brook Lopez, left, forces a turnover by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young with help from Bobby Portis during the 2nd quarter of game 2 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Mark Bradley: For Hawks, a Game 2 blowout brings a teaching moment
Hawks guard Trae Young drives past Milwaukee Bucks defender Giannis Antetokounmpo on his way to the basket during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
The rise of Trae and the Hawks is getting historic, folks
Hawks guard Trae Young waves goodbye to booing Philadelphia 76ers fans after winning Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Atlanta’s team: The soaring Hawks and their shining star
Hawks forward John Collins battles for a rebound against Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard and guard George Hill in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
You shouldn’t bet against these ‘house money’ Hawks
Hawks guard Trae Young gets five from Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid after defeating the 76ers 103-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Hawks advance to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Believe it! The wondrous Hawks take Game 7 on the road
Hawks guards Trae Young and Lou Williams walk off the court after falling 104-99 to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series in Atlanta. The series is tied 3-3. Game 7 is Sunday night in Philadelphia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Halfway to the Eastern finals, the Hawks hit a speed bump
Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan coaches up Trae Young, Lou Williams, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and John Collins during a timeout against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
The best Hawks win ever? Yep. But there’s this one caveat
Trae leads Hawks to Game 4 victory: Trae Young draws a foul from 76ers center Joel Embiid in the final minute of Monday's 103-100 victory at State Farm Arena. Young had 25 points and 18 assists in the win. (Curtis Compton/Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
As his career takes wing, Trae Young stays grounded
Big win for the Hawks: John Collins slams home one of several key baskets for the Hawks during their second-half comeback in Monday's 103-100 Game 4 victory over the 76ers at State Farm Arena. The win tied the best-of-seven series at two games apiece heading into Wednesday's Game 5 in Philadelphia.
Memo to Philly: These Hawks aren’t going away
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) celebrates the win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Asking for help: How would you fix the Braves?
Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) and center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, June 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Game 4 will be a test of the Hawks’ faith
Hawks forward John Collins battles for the ball with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Style file: The smallish Hawks are tied with the old-school Sixers
Hawks players (from left) Trae Young, Solomon Hill, John Collins, Bogan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter sit on the bench in the final minute of a 118-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in game 2 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Philadelphia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
In Game 2, the Hawks get sunk by Shake Milton
Atlanta Braves' Guillermo Heredia (38) scores ahead of the throw to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, right, on a sacrifice fly by Ender Inciarte in the eighth inning Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
The Braves just reminded us how good they can be
ajc.com
Trading the great Julio Jones feels awful, but it had to be done
Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan address the huddle during a time out of 129-117 win Sunday, April 18, 2021, over the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
For once, the Hawks have become a pleasant playoff surprise
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to the crowd after making a three point shot against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP)
Trae Young and the Hawks send the Knicks on vacation
Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts late in the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series at State Farm Arena on Friday, May 28, 2021. The Hawks won 105-94 over the New York Knicks. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
The soaring Hawks face a massive Game 4
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after he was knocked down in the first quarter against the New York Knicks in Game 2 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)
The Hawks let a winnable Game 2 slip away
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) warms up against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The Falcons began their offseason training program Tuesday, May 25, 2021, without longtime star receiver Julio Jones, who apparently has no intention of returning to a rebuilding team that is still struggling to get under the salary cap. (Danny Karnik/AP)
Are the Falcons prepared for life beyond Julio Jones?
New York Knicks' Frank Ntilikina (right) guards Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young during the second half of Game 1 of first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in New York. The Hawks won 107-105. (Seth Wenig/AP)
Up 1-0, the Hawks face a grand opportunity in Game 2
New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (left) fouls Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) as he drives to the basket during the second half of Game 1 of first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in New York. The Hawks won 107-105. (Seth Wenig/AP)
Trae Young hits the Big Apple and steals the show
Trae Young (11) reacts after the win over the Washington Wizards in an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Atlanta Hawks defeated the Washington Wizards 120-116.
The Hawks have a chance to make the world notice them
Braves reliever Will Smith reacts after New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido hit a game-winning, solo home run in the ninth inning Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. Mets won 4-3. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
This bullpen isn’t blameless, but Braves’ lack of hitting hasn’t helped
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) walks off the field after 24-9 loss to the Saints Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in New Orleans. (Brett Duke/AP)
Matt Ryan: Another year older and still Falcons’ QB
Atlanta Hawks' Tony Snell (center) is congratulated by Kevin Huerter (3) and Trae Young after his basket at the buzzer that gave the team a 121-120 win over the Toronto Raptors Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Mike Carlson/AP)
Their rebuild complete, the new Hawks step into the playoffs
Braves pitcher A.J. Minter reacts as manager Brian Snitker pulls him during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays after he loaded the bases and gave up a RBI single Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Advice for fans: Have a little faith in these Braves
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan throws a pass while preparing to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
The Falcons’ 2021 schedule doesn’t look all that daunting
ajc.com
A worrisome trend: Mike Soroka suffers yet another reversal
Atlanta Braves' Ehire Adrianza celebrates after making the game-winning hit in the twelfth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves won 8-7. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
You really can’t tell these Braves without a scorecard
Hawks guard Trae Young (right) fights for a rebound with Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Hawks won 135-103 over Phoenix Suns. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Here’s what could await the Hawks in the playoffs
ajc.com
Could Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright really go undrafted?
Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari goes to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
2 new shooters have made Hawks a playoff team
Braves starting pitcher Drew Smyly reacts after giving up a two-run home run - one of three he allowed - against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning Friday, April 30, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. Smyly, who joined Atlanta as a free agent in the offseason, is 0-2 with an 8.05 ERA after four starts. (Mike Carlson/AP)
Yeah, it’s early. But the Braves should be better than this
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) makes a touchdown catch against Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
This draft tells us the Falcons believe they’ll win again soon
