Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Matt Olson to replace Ronald Acuña Jr. in Home Run Derby

Acuña still plans to play in All-Star Game despite back injury.
Matt Olson will replace his Braves teammate, Ronald Acuña Jr., in the Home Run Derby on Monday night at Truist Park. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Matt Olson will replace his Braves teammate, Ronald Acuña Jr., in the Home Run Derby on Monday night at Truist Park. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
55 minutes ago

The Braves announced Friday that first baseman Matt Olson will now participate in Monday’s Home Run Derby at Truist Park, replacing right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

Acuña had told FanDuel Sports Network on Wednesday that he planned to hit in the event

“Yes, sir,” Acuña told FanDuel Sports Network when asked if he still plans to compete. “I’m so excited to be there with the best players in baseball in my city.”

Acuña was scratched from the Braves’ lineup Tuesday against the Athletics due to lower-back tightness, but he played the final two games of that series. He was hitting leadoff and starting in right Friday against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Acuña is still slated to start Tuesday’s All-Star Game. He has 11 home runs this season, including two during Wednesday’s victory in Sacramento over the A’s.

Olson, a Parkview High School graduate, has a team-leading 17 homers this season. He has participated in the event once before, losing to Trey Mancini in the first round of the eight-man competition in 2021 in Denver.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Ronald Acuña Jr. replaced in Home Run Derby by Atlanta teammate and fellow All-Star Matt Olson

5m ago

Ronald Acuña Jr. confirms status for Home Run Derby

The Home Run Derby is still four days away, but Ronald Acuña Jr. had a practice round Wednesday night against the Athletics.

Acuña hits 2 homers as Braves end 13-game losing streak in California with win over A's

The Latest

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Thursday, July 10, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (Scott Marshall/AP)

Credit: AP

Braves have indefinite plans for weekend rotation

43m ago

Braves Report: One whale of a weekend

How have Braves fared in past Home Run Derbies?

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.