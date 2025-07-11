The Braves announced Friday that first baseman Matt Olson will now participate in Monday’s Home Run Derby at Truist Park, replacing right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr.
Acuña had told FanDuel Sports Network on Wednesday that he planned to hit in the event
“Yes, sir,” Acuña told FanDuel Sports Network when asked if he still plans to compete. “I’m so excited to be there with the best players in baseball in my city.”
Acuña was scratched from the Braves’ lineup Tuesday against the Athletics due to lower-back tightness, but he played the final two games of that series. He was hitting leadoff and starting in right Friday against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Acuña is still slated to start Tuesday’s All-Star Game. He has 11 home runs this season, including two during Wednesday’s victory in Sacramento over the A’s.
Olson, a Parkview High School graduate, has a team-leading 17 homers this season. He has participated in the event once before, losing to Trey Mancini in the first round of the eight-man competition in 2021 in Denver.
