The Braves announced Friday that first baseman Matt Olson will now participate in Monday’s Home Run Derby at Truist Park, replacing right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

Acuña had told FanDuel Sports Network on Wednesday that he planned to hit in the event

“Yes, sir,” Acuña told FanDuel Sports Network when asked if he still plans to compete. “I’m so excited to be there with the best players in baseball in my city.”