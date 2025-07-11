The Hawks now have one two-way roster spot available. The team announced that forward Jacob Toppin signed his two-way qualifying offer on Thursday.

The Hawks originally signed Toppin to a two-way contract on March 4. He made his Hawks debut on April 13 in the team’s regular-season finale, where he scored a career-high 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor, five of which came from 3. He also had four rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes in a win over the Magic.

Toppin played in 17 NBA games last season with the Hawks and the Knicks.