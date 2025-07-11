Breaking: SEC accuses GOP-linked Georgia lender of $140M Ponzi scheme
Hawks add another to a two-way contract

He made his Hawks debut on April 13 in the team’s regular-season finale.
Jacob Toppin played in 17 NBA games last season with the Hawks and the Knicks. (Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader)

The Hawks now have one two-way roster spot available. The team announced that forward Jacob Toppin signed his two-way qualifying offer on Thursday.

The Hawks originally signed Toppin to a two-way contract on March 4. He made his Hawks debut on April 13 in the team’s regular-season finale, where he scored a career-high 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor, five of which came from 3. He also had four rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes in a win over the Magic.

Toppin played in 17 NBA games last season with the Hawks and the Knicks.

ExploreFive things Hawks fans should keep an eye on at 2025 NBA Summer League

Here’s where the Hawks’ roster stands now.

In

  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker
  • Kobe Bufkin
  • Dyson Daniels
  • Mouhamed Gueye (not guaranteed)
  • Jalen Johnson
  • Luke Kennard
  • Vit Krejci (not guaranteed)
  • Asa Newell
  • Onyeka Okongwu
  • Kristaps Porzingis
  • Zaccharie Risacher
  • Trae Young

Two-way contract

  • Eli Ndiaye
  • Jacob Toppin

Options tendered

  • Keaton Wallace (restricted)

TBD

  • Garrison Mathews (unrestricted)

Out

  • Dominick Barlow (Hawks declined team option)
  • Clint Capela (traded to Rockets)
  • Caris LeVert (agreed to terms with Pistons)
  • Terance Mann (traded to Nets)
  • Larry Nance Jr. (signed with Cavaliers)
  • Georges Niang (traded to Celtics)
  • David Roddy (waived July 7)

