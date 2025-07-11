The Hawks now have one two-way roster spot available. The team announced that forward Jacob Toppin signed his two-way qualifying offer on Thursday.
The Hawks originally signed Toppin to a two-way contract on March 4. He made his Hawks debut on April 13 in the team’s regular-season finale, where he scored a career-high 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor, five of which came from 3. He also had four rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes in a win over the Magic.
Toppin played in 17 NBA games last season with the Hawks and the Knicks.
Here’s where the Hawks’ roster stands now.
In
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- Kobe Bufkin
- Dyson Daniels
- Mouhamed Gueye (not guaranteed)
- Jalen Johnson
- Luke Kennard
- Vit Krejci (not guaranteed)
- Asa Newell
- Onyeka Okongwu
- Kristaps Porzingis
- Zaccharie Risacher
- Trae Young
Two-way contract
- Eli Ndiaye
- Jacob Toppin
Options tendered
- Keaton Wallace (restricted)
TBD
- Garrison Mathews (unrestricted)
Out
- Dominick Barlow (Hawks declined team option)
- Clint Capela (traded to Rockets)
- Caris LeVert (agreed to terms with Pistons)
- Terance Mann (traded to Nets)
- Larry Nance Jr. (signed with Cavaliers)
- Georges Niang (traded to Celtics)
- David Roddy (waived July 7)
