One year after the Hawks drafted him, forward/guard Nikola Djurisic will get to don the uniform.
The team announced Friday ahead of its Summer League opener that it signed Djurisic to a standard contract.
The Hawks made a series of moves to acquire Djurisic in the second round of the NBA draft last year. They sent AJ Griffin to the Rockets in exchange for pick No. 44 before flipping it along with cash to the Heat for pick No. 43.
According to Spotrac, a website specializing in sports contract information, the Hawks used the second-round pick exception. In using this exception, the Hawks can sign Djurisic for multiple years without needing the cap space to do so.
The team has signed Djurisic to either a three-year deal with a team option in the third year or a four-year contract with the team option in year four.
The Hawks could use the second-round exception on Djurisic this year even though they drafted him in 2024. Djurisic spent all of last season in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks, allowing for his eligibility this year.
The 6-8 wing played in 32 total games, including three starts with the Skyhawks last season, averaging 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
He also played in 30 Adriatic League games (all starts) with Mega KK (Serbia) during the 2023-24 season, averaging 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals on 46.3% overall shooting and 33.6% shooting from 3.
Here’s where the Hawks’ roster stands now.
In
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- Kobe Bufkin
- Dyson Daniels
- Nikola Djurisic
- Mouhamed Gueye (not guaranteed)
- Jalen Johnson
- Luke Kennard
- Vit Krejci (not guaranteed)
- Asa Newell
- Onyeka Okongwu
- Kristaps Porzingis
- Zaccharie Risacher
- Trae Young
Two-way contract
- Eli Ndiaye
- Jacob Toppin
Option tendered
- Keaton Wallace (restricted)
TBD
- Garrison Mathews (unrestricted)
Out
- Dominick Barlow (Hawks declined team option)
- Clint Capela (traded to Rockets)
- Caris LeVert (agreed to terms with Pistons)
- Terance Mann (traded to Nets)
- Larry Nance Jr. (signed with Cavaliers)
- Georges Niang (traded to Celtics)
- David Roddy (waived July 7)
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: BRANDON MAGNUS
Five things Hawks fans should keep an eye on at 2025 NBA Summer League
The Atlanta Hawks have not gone to the championship game in the NBA Summer League in years past, this year could be different.
Hawks one of NBA-record seven teams in deal involving Kevin Durant
The Hawks played a role in the blockbuster deal that sent Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law
Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.
From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia
MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm
Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.