Hawks sign Nikola Djurisic to standard deal

The 6-8 wing was drafted last season but played for the College Park Skyhawks.
46 minutes ago

One year after the Hawks drafted him, forward/guard Nikola Djurisic will get to don the uniform.

The team announced Friday ahead of its Summer League opener that it signed Djurisic to a standard contract.

The Hawks made a series of moves to acquire Djurisic in the second round of the NBA draft last year. They sent AJ Griffin to the Rockets in exchange for pick No. 44 before flipping it along with cash to the Heat for pick No. 43.

According to Spotrac, a website specializing in sports contract information, the Hawks used the second-round pick exception. In using this exception, the Hawks can sign Djurisic for multiple years without needing the cap space to do so.

The team has signed Djurisic to either a three-year deal with a team option in the third year or a four-year contract with the team option in year four.

The Hawks could use the second-round exception on Djurisic this year even though they drafted him in 2024. Djurisic spent all of last season in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks, allowing for his eligibility this year.

The 6-8 wing played in 32 total games, including three starts with the Skyhawks last season, averaging 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

He also played in 30 Adriatic League games (all starts) with Mega KK (Serbia) during the 2023-24 season, averaging 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals on 46.3% overall shooting and 33.6% shooting from 3.

Here’s where the Hawks’ roster stands now.

In

  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker
  • Kobe Bufkin
  • Dyson Daniels
  • Nikola Djurisic
  • Mouhamed Gueye (not guaranteed)
  • Jalen Johnson
  • Luke Kennard
  • Vit Krejci (not guaranteed)
  • Asa Newell
  • Onyeka Okongwu
  • Kristaps Porzingis
  • Zaccharie Risacher
  • Trae Young

Two-way contract

  • Eli Ndiaye
  • Jacob Toppin

Option tendered

  • Keaton Wallace (restricted)

TBD

  • Garrison Mathews (unrestricted)

Out

  • Dominick Barlow (Hawks declined team option)
  • Clint Capela (traded to Rockets)
  • Caris LeVert (agreed to terms with Pistons)
  • Terance Mann (traded to Nets)
  • Larry Nance Jr. (signed with Cavaliers)
  • Georges Niang (traded to Celtics)
  • David Roddy (waived July 7)

