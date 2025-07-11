According to Spotrac, a website specializing in sports contract information, the Hawks used the second-round pick exception. In using this exception, the Hawks can sign Djurisic for multiple years without needing the cap space to do so.

The team has signed Djurisic to either a three-year deal with a team option in the third year or a four-year contract with the team option in year four.

The Hawks could use the second-round exception on Djurisic this year even though they drafted him in 2024. Djurisic spent all of last season in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks, allowing for his eligibility this year.

The 6-8 wing played in 32 total games, including three starts with the Skyhawks last season, averaging 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

He also played in 30 Adriatic League games (all starts) with Mega KK (Serbia) during the 2023-24 season, averaging 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals on 46.3% overall shooting and 33.6% shooting from 3.

Here’s where the Hawks’ roster stands now.

In

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Kobe Bufkin

Dyson Daniels

Nikola Djurisic

Mouhamed Gueye (not guaranteed)

Jalen Johnson

Luke Kennard

Vit Krejci (not guaranteed)

Asa Newell

Onyeka Okongwu

Kristaps Porzingis

Zaccharie Risacher

Trae Young

Two-way contract

Eli Ndiaye

Jacob Toppin

Option tendered

Keaton Wallace (restricted)

TBD

Garrison Mathews (unrestricted)

