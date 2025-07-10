Newell will get his first taste of NBA speed after getting a crash course in the Hawks Summer League training camp earlier this week. So, fans can see how well and how quickly Newell can process the game and adapt accordingly.

The 20-year-old’s shooting from deep isn’t his strong suit right now. So, Hawks fans should keep an eye on his work in the post and how he can handle competing against bigger and stronger players.

What kind of progress has Kobe Bufkin made?

Kobe Bufkin, the team’s 2024 first-round pick, missed Summer League last year with a shoulder injury. That same injury limited Bufkin to 10 regular-season games last season.

The 21-year-old focused on his body during the offseason and getting his shoulder ready for what lies ahead.

Bufkin will look to command the floor, with quick decisive reads that get Newell into position. He’ll also look to get to the basket and show that his strength training this summer has paid off with an ability to play through contact.

Also, the Hawks will need Bufkin to show his defense has taken a step forward.

What impression will Nikola Djurisic make?

The Hawks made a few moves to land Serbian guard Nikola Djurisic in the second round of the draft last year. They dealt AJ Griffin to the Rockets in exchange for pick No. 44 before sending it with cash to the Heat for pick No. 43.

Djurisic did not get to show as much as he wanted at Summer League last season, after he fractured his left foot in the team’s second game of the tournament.

So, the 21-year-old has switched numbers in the hopes of shaking off the bad vibes. Now, wearing No. 22, Djurisic will look to show the skills that intrigued the Hawks one year ago.

Does anyone stand out to fill the final roster spots?

The Hawks have two roster spots available with 13 players signed to standard deals. The Hawks also have one player signed to one of their two-way contracts and one player reportedly signed to a two-way.

They don’t have to rush that decision, of course, with teams allowed to have 20 players signed heading into training camp.

But they do need to have minimum of 14 players on standard contracts.

Can this team pick up the Hawks’ first Summer League championship?

The Hawks have not advanced to the championship game since the NBA introduced it in 2013.

In addition to their opener against the Heat, the Hawks also have matchups against the Suns (July 13), the Rockets (July 14) and the Grizzlies (July 17). The two teams with the best records advance to the semifinals July 19, with the championship set for July 20.