Former Georgia coach Mark Richt announced Thursday morning that his father, Lou Richt, passed away Wednesday.
“My father, Lou Richt, truly had the ‘Best day of his life’ as he passed on to glory yesterday,” Richt wrote on the platform X. “Proverbs 20:7 describes him best ‘a righteous man who walks in his integrity how blessed are his sons after him.’ Thank you dad for blessing your children.”
Lou Richt had been living in a nursing home in Watkinsville and was 88, per the Athens Banner-Herald.
Lou Richt and his first wife had five children: Louis, Mark, Craig, Mikki and Nikki.
Mark Richt coached Georgia football from 2001 to 2015, winning the SEC twice. After his stint at Georgia, he spent three seasons as the head coach at his alma mater, Miami, and went on to make appearances on the ACC Network.
Nikki, who played collegiate volleyball at South Florida, is married to former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson and has two sons (Max and Jake) who play football for UNC.
Mikki is married to longtime UGA football chaplain Kevin “Chappy” Hynes.
Craig owns a surveying company in the Athens area.
Louis died in 1994 at age 36, according to the Miami Herald.
Lou Richt was remarried to Annette Short, who was once a principal at Colham Ferry Elementary School.
