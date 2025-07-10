Bats wake up early and often for Braves in bounce-back win over A’s

Acuña, who will compete in Monday’s Home Run Derby in his home stadium, added another solo homer in the fourth inning to right field on a pitch well outside the strike zone.

Drake Baldwin hit a three-run homer for the Braves, Austin Riley had a two-run shot and Marcell Ozuna added a solo home run — all off A’s starter Mitch Spence (2-5), who lasted six innings despite allowing nine hits and eight runs.

Braves right-hander Bryce Elder (3-6) gave up eight hits, allowed two earned runs and struck out seven batters in 6 2/3 innings for his first victory since May 4, a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had gone 0-5 with a 6.59 ERA over eight starts since then.

Key moment

Baldwin’s three-run, 431-foot homer to right-center field in the first inning gave the Braves a 4-0 lead.

Key stat

In addition to ending their long California skid, the Braves were 0-11 in the Golden State this year. Their last victory in the state until now was 3-1 over the Los Angeles Angels last Aug. 18. The Braves also dropped their two games in San Diego in last year’s NL Wild Card series.

Up next

The teams wrap up their three-game series on Thursday. Braves RHP Spencer Strider (3-7, 3.93 ERA) is scheduled to face A’s LHP JP Sears (7-7. 4.76). The teams split the first two games.

