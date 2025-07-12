Braves have indefinite plans for weekend rotation

With starters Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach, AJ Smith-Shawver and Reynaldo Lopez on the shelf with injuries, Holmes and Spencer Strider, who started Thursday’s 5-4 loss in 11 innings to the Athletics, are the lone rangers in a rotation decimated by the injury bug. The Braves may have to throw a bullpen game Saturday, which they did a week ago in a loss to the Orioles, or call someone up from the farm, or both.

“Tonight will determine a lot because we’re gonna stay away from a few guys that we used back-to-back in Sacramento,” Snitker said. “So it will be like the old how-we-get-there type of thing.”

Braves claim former top prospect Wentz

On Friday, the Braves announced they had claimed left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz off waivers and designated right-handed pitcher Kevin Herget for assignment.

Wentz was designated for assignment by the Twins on Thursday. The 27-year-old had been with the Pirates in June when the Twins claimed him off waivers then.

Wentz pitched in six games with the Twins and had a 15.75 ERA.

“Just looking for depth. We’re familiar, obviously, with (Wentz) because we drafted him,” Snitker said, adding Wentz would probably be activated ahead of Saturday’s day game. “He did OK with the Pirates and then I guess he changed his pitch mix a little bit with Minnesota. He’s an established guy, been in the big leagues for a little while. Any time we can get depth after the pitching injuries we’ve had we’re gonna look to do that.”

Wentz was drafted No. 40 overall by Atlanta in 2016 and was traded to the Tigers in 2019. He’s thrown 239 2/3 innings at the MLB level.

Herget logged one inning of scoreless relief for the Braves during a 4-0 loss to the Angels on July 1. He had made 13 appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett and had a 3.68 ERA over 14 2/3 innings.

Time for a break

The Braves’ season has gone woefully south through the season’s first half. They need to win at least two games against the Cardinals to avoid their lowest winning total through the season’s unofficial first half since the 2016 squad went into the break 31-58.

Thursday’s loss to the Athletics, in which the Braves erased a 3-0 deficit to go up 4-3, then gave up an eighth-inning homer, then couldn’t score in the 10th or 11th and then served up a walk-off single in the 11th, continued the team’s somber stretch of 11 losses in 14 games and a 2-6 July.

“You know what, after everything we’ve been through, and we’re gonna go through this weekend, the guys may need the four days off,” Snitker said of the upcoming break.

Snitker, right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., and first baseman Matt Olson won’t get much of a break, as they’ve made the NL roster for Tuesday’s All-Star game (Sale earned a spot, too, but is out as he heals a rib injury). But the rest of the Braves will go their separate ways until the Yankees come to town for a three-game set starting July 18.

“Hopefully we go out and take these three games (in St. Louis) and end the first half on a good note,” Braves center fielder Michael Harris II said. “It could be a breath of fresh air for us to get a few days off and kind of relax with families and just take a break for a few days to come back and make a push for the second half.”

Good night Sacramento, good morning St. Louis

The Braves departed California late Thursday night after another one-run loss, their 23rd of the season, and took the long flight to St. Louis ahead of Friday’s opener with the Cardinals. The clock was approaching 6 a.m. local time by the time many of the Braves finally put their heads to the pillow.

“I don’t know if you’re gonna get the same amount of sleep with us getting in at 6 and having to be here at this time,” Harris said. “Hoping you feel good when you wake up from your little nap. Whatever sleep I get that night is what I have to deal with.”

Friday’s game at Busch Stadium was scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. local time, followed by a 1:15 p.m. scheduled start Saturday. Not much time to rest for a weary and wounded Braves club.