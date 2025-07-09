First things first, UGA must replace four starters on its offensive line, which might not be as tall of a task as it sounds when one takes Georgia’s elite recruiting and player development into consideration.

A double tight-ends offense will help Bobo’s offense attain the sort of physical offense that coach Kirby Smart prefers, and Georgia is loaded in that capacity.

Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie are NFL-caliber tight ends who have mastered the offense, while rising stars like Jaden Reddell, Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour have the ceiling of evolving into potential difference makers at the position.

Georgia’s receiving corps is reloaded and ready, featuring explosive transfer Zachariah Branch (USC) and 6-foot-5 Texas A&M transfer Noah Thomas, along with inspired returning starter Dillon Bell.

Last year’s receiving corps had the embarrassing distinction of leading the nation in dropped passes, but this season’s corps has a chance to rank among the league’s best.

The Georgia run game will rely on sophomore tailback Nate Frazier, while Illinois transfer Josh McCray is expected to bring power. If powerful third-year back Roderick Robinson can return to form after undergoing ankle surgery it would provide a lift. The return of crafty tailback Cash Jones should not be underestimated, as the quick, undersized back has proved a clutch weapon catching passes out of the backfield.

Here’s a look at how the SEC offenses rank this season, and what highlights their attack:

1. Alabama

It might seem odd to put an offense atop the league that is replacing its starting QB, but the Crimson Tide has two solid options in former 5-star recruit Ty Simpson and Washington transfer Austin Mack.

More important, Alabama is expected to have the best offensive line in the league blocking for returning back Jam Miller. The Tide also features two of the top receivers in the SEC in Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard, and Bama added Miami transfer Isaiah Horton.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb returns to Kalen DeBoer’s side after a season in the NFL and has plenty to work with.

2. LSU

Coach Brian Kelly hit the portal hard, knowing he had to reload an offensive line capable of protecting returning 4,000-yard passer Garrett Nussmeier.

The experienced Nussmeier is the Tigers’ key piece, having proven capable of spreading the ball to an array of explosive targets.

LSU returns its top rusher (Caden Durham, 753 yards) and top receiver (Aaron Anderson, 884 yards), in addition to adding some proven pieces in Kentucky transfer receiver Barion Brown, Oklahoma transfer receiver Nic Anderson and Oklahoma tight end Bauer Sharp.

An opening game test at Clemson should provide some insight into how quickly Kelly’s offensive line — and offense — have come together.

3. Florida

A lot is riding on the health of DJ Lagway’s shoulder, but the Gators have enough confidence in their quarterback’s future that they are bringing him to SEC Media Days.

Florida’s offensive power stems from Lagway’s leadership and playmaking behind a strong offensive line that returns four starters.

Running back Jadan Baugh is a 227-pound weapon who could be on the verge of a breakout season, and the Gators are counting on returning receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson providing healthy production, freshman Dallas Wilson having an immediate impact and UCLA transfer J. Michael Sturdivant proving a consistent target.

4. Texas

The Longhorns feature the Heisman Trophy favorite in quarterback Arch Manning, and all eyes will be on him when Texas opens at defending national champion Ohio State on Aug. 30.

A forgiving three-game stretch follows (San Jose State, Texas-El Paso, Sam Houston State) before Manning’s second big test comes Oct. 4 at Florida.

By then, coach Steve Sarkisian’s talented and reloaded offensive line — the Longhorns are replacing four starters — should have properly jelled for the stretch run.

Texas has no shortage of playmakers, returning talented receivers DeAndre Moore and Ryan Wingo, in addition to adding Stanford receiver Emmett Mosely and Cal tight end Jack Endries in the spring transfer window.

Quintrevion Wisner brings burst and receiving skills to the tailback position, and CJ Baxter is expected back after missing last season with a knee injury.

5. Texas A&M

The Aggies return all five starters on the offensive line, a talented, dual-threat quarterback in Marcel Reed and leading rusher Le’Veon Moss.

There’s a lot to like in year two of Mike Elko’s head-coaching tenure in College Station if receiver transfers Kevin Concepcion (NC State) and Mario Craver (Mississippi State) click with Reed.

Texas A&M led the SEC in scoring in league games last season and does indeed look to be a better offensive unit entering into the 2025 campaign.

6. Georgia

The Bulldogs will go as far as first-year starting quarterback Stockton can take them, which last season meant the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Georgia is counting on a healthy pair of potentially dominant offensive tackles in Earnest Greene lll and Monroe Freeling, as the line looks to become a strength after an uncharacteristic shaky 2024 season.

The Bulldogs brought in talented receivers through the portal, but returning targets such as Bell, Colbie Young and London Humphreys also figure to provide a lift.

Georgia’s offense needs efficiency as much as explosiveness, as Smart figures to play to the strength of what is expected to be the SEC’s best defense.

7. Auburn

Hugh Freeze is known for his offensive genius, but the head coach knows his play calling will be only as good as his quarterback’s execution.

The Tigers have a lot riding on Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold, a former 5-star prospect who ranked as the nation’s No. 3 recruit in the 2023 class.

Arnold, a dual threat, has the benefit of having all five offensive line starters returning from a season ago.

Further, the Tigers have great potential in the wide receivers group with former 5-star target Cam Coleman returning and the addition of Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr. and Wake Forest veteran Horatio Fields.

If the Tigers’ find a running game — outside of Arnold — watch out.

8. Ole Miss

A Lane Kiffin-coached offense outside the top five in the SEC might seem like a stretch, especially with a talent like Austin Simmons ready to take over at quarterback.

The Rebels had the No. 2 scoring offense in FBS last season, but they lost the program’s all-time leader in passing yards and return only two starters.

Ole Miss will be counting on Simmons connecting often with returning receiver Cayden Lee and getting into sync with senior transfer receivers De’Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State) and Harrison Wallace (Penn State).

9. Oklahoma

The Sooners are counting on Washington State transfer QB John Mateer and explosive Cal transfer tailback Jaydn Ott to provide punch to an offense that returns three starters up front.

10. Arkansas

The Razorbacks have a playmaking quarterback in dual threat Taylen Green (3,154 yards passing, 15 TDs passing, 602 yards rushing, 8 TDs rushing in 2024) and an offensive wizard in the coaching booth in coordinator Bobby Petrino, but can a retooled offensive line and reloaded receiving corps come together fast enough?

11. South Carolina

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has offensive player-of-the-year potential, but the Gamecocks lost their leading rusher and receiver and don’t have the same sort of defense this season to keep opponents in check.

12. Missouri

The Tigers have a new quarterback in Penn State transfer Beau Pribula and a transfer-laden skill group highlighted by Mississippi State receiver Kevin Coleman and Louisiana-Monroe tailback Ahmad Hardy.

13. Tennessee

The Volunteers lost dual-threat quarterback Nico Iamaleava to the transfer portal at the end of spring drills and will be counting on former Appalachian State QB Joey Aguilar to lead an offense that lost SEC rushing champ Dylan Sampson and four of its five offensive line starters.

14. Vanderbilt

Quarterback Diego Pavia ranks among the most exciting and effective players in college football, and he’ll have the benefit of All-SEC tight end Eli Stowers returning, along with top wide receiver target Junior Sherrill.

15. Mississippi State

The Bulldogs return QB Blake Shapen from injury with three returning O-line starters looking to protect him while providing lanes for feature back Davon Booth and enough protection for receivers such as Georgia transfer Anthony Evans lll to get open downfield.

16. Kentucky

The Wildcats are counting on four-time transfer Zach Calzada to lead what’s expected to be a scrappy attack that looks to transfer tailback Dante Dowdell (Nebraska) to provide a spark and transfer receiver Kendrick Law (Alabama) to help move the chains.