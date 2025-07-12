Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves third baseman Austin Riley removed from Friday’s game

Atlanta Braves's Austin Riley hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sergio Estrada)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves's Austin Riley hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sergio Estrada)
By
1 hour ago

Braves third baseman Austin Riley was removed from Friday’s game in St. Louis due to what the club termed lower abdominal tightness.

Riley left before the top of the fourth inning. He had gone 1-for-2 with an RBI single, a run scored and also made three assists. Backup infielder Luke Williams replaced Riley in the fourth and struck out. He then made a throwing error in the bottom half of the inning.

Riley is hitting .274 this season with 49 RBIs and 14 home runs.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley looks on during batting practice before a baseball game against the Athletics, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Credit: AP

Braves' Austin Riley leaves game against Cardinals with abdominal tightness

1h ago

Twins keep sore Buxton out of starting lineup with bruised hand, but expect All-Star to be fine

Kurtz hits a grand slam, Butler adds 2 HRs as Athletics dominate Braves 10-1

The Latest

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy watches his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, July 11, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Murphy’s two blasts power Braves past Cardinals

19m ago

Braves have indefinite plans for weekend rotation

Braves’ Matt Olson to replace Ronald Acuña Jr. in Home Run Derby

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.