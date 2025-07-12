Braves third baseman Austin Riley removed from Friday’s game

Braves third baseman Austin Riley was removed from Friday’s game in St. Louis due to what the club termed lower abdominal tightness.
Riley left before the top of the fourth inning. He had gone 1-for-2 with an RBI single, a run scored and also made three assists. Backup infielder Luke Williams replaced Riley in the fourth and struck out. He then made a throwing error in the bottom half of the inning.
Riley is hitting .274 this season with 49 RBIs and 14 home runs.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law
Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.
From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia
MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm
Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.