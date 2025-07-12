Braves third baseman Austin Riley removed from Friday’s game

Braves third baseman Austin Riley was removed from Friday’s game in St. Louis due to what the club termed lower abdominal tightness.

Riley left before the top of the fourth inning. He had gone 1-for-2 with an RBI single, a run scored and also made three assists. Backup infielder Luke Williams replaced Riley in the fourth and struck out. He then made a throwing error in the bottom half of the inning.

Riley is hitting .274 this season with 49 RBIs and 14 home runs.