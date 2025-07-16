Former Atlanta United player Thiago Almada reportedly is joining Spanish power Atletico Madrid from Brazil’s Botafogo for $29 million, according to numerous reports.
It will be interesting to see if FIFA and La Liga approve his sale from Botafogo because the club has yet to pay Atlanta United a year after the deal for as much as $30 million was completed.
FIFA sanctioned Botafogo in February for its failure to pay, ordering it to pay Atlanta United $10 million. Botafogo didn’t pay, and in June, FIFA ordered it to pay $21 million. Botafogo appealed the verdict.
Atlanta United expects to receive $25 million because all conditional compensation terms have been achieved, according to a team official. Atlanta United has a sell-on fee for any transfer of Almada by Botafogo. So, more money should be coming to the MLS club.
Atlanta United declined to comment, citing the ongoing appeal.
Botafogo is owned by American John Textor, whose management issues with the clubs he owns is well documented.
The French club he owns, Lyon, was in June demoted by the French football federation from Ligue 1 to Ligue 2 because of financial mismanagement related to more than $600 million of debt. Lyon appealed the decision, won, and was promoted back to the first division.
Lyon’s promotion means that the Premier League club Textor has an ownership stake in, Crystal Palace, was barred by UEFA from participating in the coming Europa League because of multi-ownership concerns of teams competing in the same tournament. Textor is selling his stake in Crystal Palace to Woody Johnson, who owns the New York Jets.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC
Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey takes leave of absence after cancer diagnosis
The team did not disclose the type of cancer that was diagnosed for Garth Lagerwey..
Atlanta United’s Emmanuel Latte Lath breaks scoring drought … what’s next?
Emmanuel Latte Lath, who Atlanta United purchased for $22 million in the offseason, was relieved to score for the first time in 14 games Saturday.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight
The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.
The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes
TV station owners are having to adapt as viewing habits change and viewership declines.
Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas
Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.