Former Atlanta United player Thiago Almada reportedly is joining Spanish power Atletico Madrid from Brazil’s Botafogo for $29 million, according to numerous reports.

It will be interesting to see if FIFA and La Liga approve his sale from Botafogo because the club has yet to pay Atlanta United a year after the deal for as much as $30 million was completed.

FIFA sanctioned Botafogo in February for its failure to pay, ordering it to pay Atlanta United $10 million. Botafogo didn’t pay, and in June, FIFA ordered it to pay $21 million. Botafogo appealed the verdict.