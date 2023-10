Sarah Kate Noftsinger rejoining Atlanta United in new role

The MLS team announced Noftsinger’s return on Monday. Georgia O’Donoghue will remain as VP of Business Operations.

“Skate has an extensive background in elevating the game throughout her entire career and knows our organization well, making her the perfect candidate for the role,” Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey said in a portion of a statement provided by the team.

Part of her responsibilities will be to help decide how Arthur Blank’s $50 million donation will be used by the U.S. Soccer Federation during and after its move from Chicago to Atlanta. Noftsinger will also be responsible for Atlanta United’s business strategies, including marketing, sales and sponsorships. She is scheduled to begin Nov. 6.

Noftsinger joined Atlanta United in 2015 as its first director of marketing and fan engagement.

Through grassroots marketing, her department helped the club become the league leaders in attendance in its inaugural 2017 season and set records for kit sales. The franchise has led the league in that category every season since. She was named the league’s marketing executive of the year in 2017. Her team was twice named the league’s marketing team of the year. She resigned in 2020 to become Adidas’ head of sports marketing for soccer in North America.

“Atlanta United will always have a special place in my heart and I couldn’t be more excited to re-join the club,” Noftsinger said in a portion of a statement provided by the club. “This is truly an exciting time for soccer in our region and a massive opportunity to grow the game alongside U.S. Soccer’s relocation to Atlanta and the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for our podcast listeners. If you subscribe today, you can get three months of unlimited digital access for just 99 cents. That’s all of our sports coverage, politics, breaking news, investigations, food and dining, and so much more on AJC.com. Plus, access to our ePaper and our assortment of newsletters. So, join our community by going to subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts that’s subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts so you always know what’s really going on.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup

July 29 Cruz Azul 1 (5), Atlanta United (4) 1 in Leagues Cup

Aug. 20 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 0

Aug. 26 Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0

Aug. 30 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 2 Atlanta United 2, FC Dallas 2

Sept. 16 Atlanta United 5, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 20 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 1

Sept. 23 Atlanta United 4, Montreal 1

Oct. 4 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 2

Oct. 7 Atlanta United 1, Columbus 1

Oct. 21 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2