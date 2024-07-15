Info to know: Atlanta United vs. NYCFC

Atlanta United (6-11-6) will host NYCFC (11-9-3) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised on AppleTV, and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
NYCFC manager: Nick Cushing
Atlanta United home record: 4-5-2
NYCFC away record: 3-6-2
NYCFC goals for/against: 33/27
NYCFC expected goals for/against: 36.7/30.7
Atlanta United goals for/against: 31/33
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 34.4/30.7
NYCFC key players
Santiago Rodriguez: Eight goals, seven assists
Alonso Martinez: Seven goals, two assists
Hannes Wolf: Four goals, seven assists
Atlanta United key players
Saba Lobjanidze: Five goals, four assists
Daniel Rios: Five goals, two assists
Brooks Lennon: Six assists
Xande Silva: Two goals, two assists
Injury reports (as of July 15)
Atlanta United
Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee), Caleb Wiley (Olympics) and Stian Gregersen (yellow card accumulation)
NYCFC
Out: Malachi Jones (leg), Maxi Moralez (leg), Kevin O’Toole (leg) and Tayvon Gray (leg).
What was said?
“I’ll be honest, I wasn’t worried about how many shots we created, it was about creating one chance to go and even the game and try to get something out of it. So if you take that part out, then from there we’ll look at how we can manipulate the next opponent and create more shots on goal, whether it’s with crosses in the box, or maybe before we would have a lot of times we wouldn’t have the midfielders joining the box. So we need to look at things like that. But I would say I took that game was maybe a one-off. ” – Atlanta United interim manager Rob Valentino
“We have to rely on the guys that are in the locker room. And, hopefully, this Wednesday, at home, in front of our crowd, we can get some opportunities and score some goals.” – Atlanta United fullback Brooks Lennon
Officiating crew
Referee: Lukasz Szpala
Assistants: Gianni Facchini and Kevin Lock
Fourth official: Alyssa Nichols
VAR: David Barrie
AVAR: Joshua Patlak
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Derrick Williams
Centerback Luis Abram
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Ronald Hernandez
Midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba
Midfielder Dax McCarty
Midfielder Xande Silva
Midfielder Nic Firmino
Striker Daniel Rios
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0
May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup
May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0
May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1
June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2
June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2
June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1
June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1
July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2
July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1
July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0
July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.
Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
