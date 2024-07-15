Info to know: Atlanta United vs. NYCFC

NYCFC away record: 3-6-2

NYCFC goals for/against: 33/27

NYCFC expected goals for/against: 36.7/30.7

Atlanta United goals for/against: 31/33

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 34.4/30.7

NYCFC key players

Santiago Rodriguez: Eight goals, seven assists

Alonso Martinez: Seven goals, two assists

Hannes Wolf: Four goals, seven assists

Atlanta United key players

Saba Lobjanidze: Five goals, four assists

Daniel Rios: Five goals, two assists

Brooks Lennon: Six assists

Xande Silva: Two goals, two assists

Injury reports (as of July 15)

Atlanta United

Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee), Caleb Wiley (Olympics) and Stian Gregersen (yellow card accumulation)

NYCFC

Out: Malachi Jones (leg), Maxi Moralez (leg), Kevin O’Toole (leg) and Tayvon Gray (leg).

What was said?

“I’ll be honest, I wasn’t worried about how many shots we created, it was about creating one chance to go and even the game and try to get something out of it. So if you take that part out, then from there we’ll look at how we can manipulate the next opponent and create more shots on goal, whether it’s with crosses in the box, or maybe before we would have a lot of times we wouldn’t have the midfielders joining the box. So we need to look at things like that. But I would say I took that game was maybe a one-off. ” – Atlanta United interim manager Rob Valentino

“We have to rely on the guys that are in the locker room. And, hopefully, this Wednesday, at home, in front of our crowd, we can get some opportunities and score some goals.” – Atlanta United fullback Brooks Lennon

Officiating crew

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistants: Gianni Facchini and Kevin Lock

Fourth official: Alyssa Nichols

VAR: David Barrie

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Derrick Williams

Centerback Luis Abram

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Ronald Hernandez

Midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Midfielder Dax McCarty

Midfielder Xande Silva

Midfielder Nic Firmino

Striker Daniel Rios

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.