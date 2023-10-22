How can Atlanta United succeed without Thiago Almada in playoff opener?

How will Atlanta United do so?

First, the why. Almada will be ineligible for selection by manager Gonzalo Pineda because he earned two yellow cards in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Cincinnati. The first card could be forgiven. Almada was trying to stop a Cincinnati counterattack in the first half so he made the “tactical” foul. The second was, as Pineda described, a “stupid” act. It happened away from the run of play in the second half. Almada made a gesture to the referee that indicated he stepped on the foot of a Cincinnati defender.

Now, Almada’s team will be without his 11 goals, league-leading 19 assists, and his immense skills as a chance-creator against a Columbus team that dominated it for 178 out of 180 minutes in two previous meetings this season. Columbus won the first 6-1. Both teams were missing several starters because of international play. The second meeting was a 1-1 draw in which Atlanta United scored in the final minute after being outshot 22-10.

“I have to say that it’s a big loss not having (Thiago. It is a) big, big loss,” Pineda said. “So I’m upset about that. But anyways, we have to deal with that. And I know I can count on many other players. They are all killing themselves ... and they are unselfish and they are for the team and they have fantastic behaviors.”

The team hasn’t done well when Almada was unavailable, either because of him being called up to Argentina or injuries this season. Atlanta United went 0-1-2, totaling 24 shots, 11 shots on goal, and 20 chances created in the matches at Columbus, at Toronto, which ended with a 2-2 draw, and against NYCFC, which ended 2-2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Toronto was the worst team in MLS. NYCFC also failed to make the playoffs.

Pineda said there is no plug-and-play option, but there are a few players he has tried during Almada’s previous absences. One of those, Machop Chol, is out for the rest of the season with an injury. Tyler Wolff, another option, is also injured but should be back for the match. Amar Sejdic has also been used.

“Now we have to see what is the best option for us,” Pineda said.

The optimism is admirable. But none are Almada, who is expected to break MLS records for the highest transfer amount whenever he is sold.

Knowing that Columbus typically plays a 4-2-2-2 formation that clogs the middle of the field, which is where Almada does his best work, Pineda said that perhaps Atlanta United will change formations. Doing so could potentially thwart Columbus’ strength and cover up Atlanta United’s weakness of missing Almada.

Changing formations would be a surprising move. Pineda experimented with using three centerbacks earlier this season, which forced Almada to shift out to left wing. But Pineda eventually went back to playing a 4-2-3-1/4-1-4-1 with mostly positive results.

When asked two weeks ago if he’s thought about a more defensive-minded formation change for the playoffs, Pineda said that he coaches the team to keep the ball and try to pressure opponents with possession and movement. It didn’t seem like a change was forthcoming.

But that was before Almada’s poor decision against Cincinnati.

Now, Pineda may not have a choice.

Pineda stressed on Saturday that whatever set up they train and use will be important but in the playoffs attitude and chemistry may be more important. He wants his team to be able to absorb pressure by working together.

“If you don’t have the mentality, the formation is pointless,” he said.

A good thing for the team is the odd format of this year’s playoffs. Because it is a best-of-three series, Atlanta United doesn’t have to try to win the first game if it appears that things just aren’t clicking without Almada. Instead, it can play for a draw in the first match in hopes of going to penalty kicks after 90 minutes. From there, anything can happen. The team will then host the second game. Almada will again be available for selection.

“It’s going to be tough,” striker Giorgos Giakoumakis said. “We have a plan and in our game, Thiago is always a key player. We have to follow direction from the staff. We know that Columbus is a team that has more or less the same characteristics (as Atlanta United). This is a good and a bad thing at the same time. I think we’re going to be even more ready than the game we played at home. We’re going to face it like a final from now on. They’re all finals. And I believe in my team. I think we can we can make it to the next round. But we’re going to go step by step, game by game. And the first game is Columbus.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for our podcast listeners. If you subscribe today, you can get three months of unlimited digital access for just 99 cents. That’s all of our sports coverage, politics, breaking news, investigations, food and dining, and so much more on AJC.com. Plus, access to our ePaper and our assortment of newsletters. So, join our community by going to subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts that’s subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts so you always know what’s really going on.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup

July 29 Cruz Azul 1 (5), Atlanta United (4) 1 in Leagues Cup

Aug. 20 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 0

Aug. 26 Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0

Aug. 30 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 2 Atlanta United 2, FC Dallas 2

Sept. 16 Atlanta United 5, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 20 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 1

Sept. 23 Atlanta United 4, Montreal 1

Oct. 4 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 2

Oct. 7 Atlanta United 1, Columbus 1

Oct. 21 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2