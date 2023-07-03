Atlanta United trading Andrew Gutman to Colorado

Atlanta United has agreed to trade Andrew Gutman to Colorado, according to a person with knowledge of the transaction.

Atlanta United declined to confirm the trade or say what it may be receiving for the left fullback. The move gives the team flexibility with the transfer window opening on Wednesday.

Gutman, 26, was in the last year of his contract. The team held an option for next season. Gutman’s salary as of April 2023 was $381,250, according to the Major League Soccer Players Association.

Gutman made 43 appearances, including 38 starts, with seven goals and seven assists for the club.

The team has Caleb Wiley, a Homegrown, who can slot in at left fullback if the team is playing with two centerbacks, or as a wingback if the team is playing with three centerbacks. Ronald Hernandez or Aiden McFadden can also play as left fullbacks.

Gutman didn’t start in Sunday’s 2-0 win against Philadelphia. Wiley was preferred.

A standout at Indiana, Gutman signed with Celtic in Scotland in 2019. He didn’t make an appearance. He was sent on loan to Cincinnati in August. He made 29 appearances in 2019 and ‘20. Atlanta United acquired him from Celtic in March 2021. He was sent on loan to the Red Bulls, where he made 22 appearances.

