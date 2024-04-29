Campus protests: What happened Monday at Emory, UGA, Morehouse, Ga. Southern

UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA

Early in the morning, protesters began erecting tents and a barricade, blocking sidewalks and building entrances, and using amplified sound. University of Georgia officials said campus regulations prohibit camping and disrupting university activities. After “multiple” warnings that protesters would be charged with trespassing, UGA police stepped in and made arrests. At a larger rally later in the day, police hadn’t made any new arrests as of early Monday evening.

MOREHOUSE COLLEGE

There were no protests at the Atlanta HBCU, but concerns continue to grow that President Joe Biden’s commencement speech on May 19 will surely draw crowds of demonstrators. On Monday, a top Morehouse official told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the college is not rescinding its invitation Biden. Morehouse Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Kendrick Brown appeared on the AJC’s Politically Georgia show.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

While protesters were indeed out at the Statesboro campus, the issue being spotlighted was not war but to object to a recent series of moves made by the university’s leaders that participants say “erases” the LGBTQ community. No students used the LGBTQ protests to promote other causes.

