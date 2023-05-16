Luiz Araujo remains Atlanta United’s highest-paid player

Centerback Miles Robinson’s salary increased by $700,000 to $1,437,500.

Fullback Brooks Lennon’s salary increased by $200,000 to $700,000.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan’s salary increased by $154,284 to $612,500.

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto’s salary increased by $101,875 to $764,375.

There are several players, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno and Edwin Mosquera, who are included in the list of salaries, but who aren’t being paid by Atlanta United. Barco is with River Plate and will officially join the Argentinian giants in 2024. Certain triggers included in the loan were hit, resulting in Atlanta United recouping some of its investment but no longer having the player’s rights or paying his salary. Moreno’s salary is being covered by Brazilian club Coritiba. Mosquera’s salary doesn’t count against the cap because he was an Under-22 Initiative signing but it is being covered by Defensa y Justicia in Argentina.

The MLSPA releases the salary information twice a year.

The annual average guaranteed compensation is for players under contract as of April 30. It includes a player’s base salary and all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player’s contract, including option years. For example, a player earning an annual base salary of $500,000, whose contract has an initial term of two years with two one-year options and received a $100,000 signing bonus, has an average annual guaranteed compensation of $525,000 (base salary plus signing bonus ($100,000), with the signing bonus divided by the number of years covered by the contract (four).

The average annual guaranteed compensation figure also includes any marketing bonus and any agent’s fees, both annualized over the length of the contract. The figure does not include performance bonuses because there is no guarantee that the player will hit those bonuses. These figures include compensation from each player’s contract with MLS. They do not include any compensation from any contracts with individual teams or their affiliates.

Player, Base Salary, Guaranteed Compensation, Increase (Decrease) from Sept. 2022

Araújo, Luiz, 3,600,000 4,483,333, 3,000

Barco, Ezequiel 2,200,000 2,200,000, 0^

Almada, Thiago 1,650,000 2,332,000, 0

Giakoumakis, Giorgios 1,576,636 1,748,728, *

Robinson, Miles 1,400,000 1,437,500, 700,000

Lennon, Brooks 700,000 700,000, 200,000

Etienne Jr., Derrick 676,250 676,250, *

Rossetto, Matheus 650,000 764,375, 101,875

Guzan, Brad 600,000 612,500, 154,284

Sosa, Santiago 575,000 693,100, 50,000

Abram, Luis 556,364 695,977, *

Ibarra, Franco 550,000 620,000, 100,000

Moreno, Marcelino 520,000 628,333, 60,000^

López, Erik 400,000 568,300, 40,000

Purata, Juan José 400,000 483,500, 0

Hernández, Ronald 375,000 375,000, 75,000

Mosquera, Edwin 375,000 412,000, 75,000^

Gutman, Andrew 350,000 381,250, 50,000

Westberg Quentin 200,000 200,000, *

Berry, Miguel 135,000 135,000, *

Wolff, Tyler 120,000 124,500, 10,000

Chol, Machop 89,716 89,716, 24,216

Conway, Jackson 89,716, 89,716, 5,716

Alonso, Osvaldo 88,200 88,200, 4,200

Diop, Clément 85,444 85,444, *

McFadden, Aiden 85,444 85,444, 19,944

Morales, Efraín 85,444 85,444, 19,944

Sejdic, Amar 85,444, 92,111, 6,667

Wiley, Caleb 85,444, 87,044, 19,944

Garces, Justin 68,775 68,775, 3,275

Centeno, Erik 67,360 79,136, 3,860

Cobb, Noah 67,360 67,360, *

Fortune, Ajani 67,360, 67,360, *

* Not on Atlanta United’s first team last season

^ On loan with that team paying the salary

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7 p.m., FS1

June 7 or Sept. 13 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA