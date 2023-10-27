Atlanta United ready for MLS playoffs penalty kicks

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said his team will be ready when its series against Columbus starts Wednesday at Lower.com Field.

Pineda said he hasn’t been told why the series is a best-of-three, or why the use of penalty kicks.

“It’s an interesting format,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ve gone through this type of format. This is going to be new, and we will try to adapt.”

Pineda said members of his staff have tracked the rate of success on kicks and saves during training sessions this season. Atlanta United has converted two of four penalty kicks this season in league play, and its opponents have successfully converted three of four PKs. The Five Stripes were beaten by Cruz Azul 5-4 in PKs in the Leagues Cup.

“It’s very interesting to see those lists and who wins the most,” Pineda said of the tracking data during training sessions.

They’ve also tracked the penalty kicks taken by Columbus and against them. Columbus was a perfect 7-for-7 in PKs in league play, according to MLS.com. Columbus’ opponents were successful on three of four PKs. MLS teams successfully converted 111 of 129 PKs (86%) this season.

Should any of the matches go to PKs, Pineda said he knows who the best five takers are on the team, but he said there’s no guarantee those players will be on the field at game’s end. The coaching staff will provide guidance. Pineda said focus should be on the small details, angle to the ball, where they will strike the ball, where they want the shot to go.

“It depends on the specific moments, how you maintain the pressure and you try to put the focus not in the stress or the pressure, but in the specific tasks that you have in front of you,” he said.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup

July 29 Cruz Azul 1 (5), Atlanta United (4) 1 in Leagues Cup

Aug. 20 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 0

Aug. 26 Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0

Aug. 30 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 2 Atlanta United 2, FC Dallas 2

Sept. 16 Atlanta United 5, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 20 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 1

Sept. 23 Atlanta United 4, Montreal 1

Oct. 4 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 2

Oct. 7 Atlanta United 1, Columbus 1

Oct. 21 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2