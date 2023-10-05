Atlanta United players nominated for MLS awards

Several Atlanta United players were nominated by the team Thursday for MLS end-of-the-season awards.

Thiago Almada, who has 11 goals and leads MLS with 16 assists, was nominated for MVP and Young Player of the Year.

Giorgos Giakoumakis, second in MLS with 15 goals, was nominated for MVP and Newcomer of the Year.

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Brad Guzan was nominated for Goalkeeper of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year.

Miles Robinson was nominated for Defender of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year. Robinson and Guzan each suffered Achilles tendon ruptures last season.

Brooks Lennon, the most productive American fullback in MLS, with four goals and 10 assists, was nominated for Defender of the Year.

Caleb Wiley, who has four goals and four assists, was nominated for Young Player of the Year.

Gonzalo Pineda was nominated for Manager of the Year.

Machop Chol was nominated for a community engagement award.

The winner in each category will be decided by a vote by journalists, club technical staffs, and MLS players. Each group will count for one-third of the total. Clubs can’t vote for their own players or teammates. Voting is scheduled to open Tuesday. It is scheduled to close Oct. 23.

MVP nominees

Acosta, Luciano (CIN)

Almada, Thiago (ATL)

Artur (HOU)

Benteke, Christian (DC)

Blake, Andre (PHI)

Bouanga, Dénis (LAFC)

Bürki, Roman (STL)

Busquets, Sergio (MIA)

Carranza, Julián (PHI)

Choinière, Mathieu (MTL)

Espinoza, Cristian (SJ)

Ferreira, Jesús (DAL)

Frei, Stefan (SEA)

Gauld, Ryan (VAN)

Giakoumakis, Giorgos (ATL)

Gil, Carles (NE)

Hernández, Cucho (CLB)

Herrera, Héctor (HOU)

Messi, Lionel (MIA)

Morris, Jordan (SEA)

Mukhtar, Hany (NSH)

Parks, Keaton (NYC)

Puig, Riqui (LA)

Pulido, Alan (SKC)

Reynoso, Emanuel (MIN)

Rodríguez, Santiago (NYC)

Sirois, Jonathan (MTL)

Swiderski, Karol (CLT)

Thommy, Erik (SKC)

Torres, Facundo (ORL)

Goalkeeper of the Year nominees

Barraza, Luis (NYC)

Blake, Andre (PHI)

Bond, Jonathan (LA)

Bürki, Roman (STL)

Callender, Drake (MIA)

Celentano, Roman (CIN)

Clark, Steve (HOU)

Coronel, Carlos (RBNY)

Daniel (SJ)

Frei, Stefan (SEA)

Gallese, Pedro (ORL)

Guzan, Brad (ATL)

Johnson, Sean (TOR)

Kahlina, Kristijan (CLT)

MacMath, Zac (RSL)

McCarthy, John (LAFC)

Melia, Tim (SKC)

Paes, Maarten (DAL)

Schulte, Patrick (CLB)

Sirois, Jonathan (MTL)

St. Clair, Dayne (MIN)

Takaoka, Yohei (VAN)

Willis, Joe (NSH)

Defender of the Year nominees

Alba, Jordi (MIA)

Blackmon, Tristan (VAN)

Boxall, Michael (MIN)

Bravo, Claudio (POR)

Carlos, Antônio (ORL)

Corbo, Gabriele (MTL)

Elliott, Jack (PHI)

Escobar, Franco (HOU)

Franklin, Kobe (TOR)

Glad, Justen (RSL)

Glesnes, Jakob (PHI)

Gómez Andrade, Yeimar (SEA)

Gray, Tayvon (NYC)

Jansson, Robin (ORL)

Jones, DeJuan (NE)

Lennon, Brooks (ATL)

Malanda, Adilson (CLT)

Martins, Thiago (NYC)

Maxsø, Andreas (COL)

Mensah, Jonathan (SJ)

Miazga, Matt (CIN)

Miller, Kamal (MIA)

Moore, Shaq (NSH)

Moreira, Steven (CLB)

Mosquera, Yerson (CIN)

Ndenbe, Logan (SKC)

Nouhou (SEA)

Palacios, Diego (LAFC)

Parker, Tim (STL)

Reyes, Andrés (RBNY)

Robinson, Miles (ATL)

Rodrigues (SJ)

Romney, Dave (NE)

Rosero, Dany (SKC)

Sviatchenko, Erik (HOU)

Tafari, Nkosi (DAL)

Tapias, Micky (MIN)

Veselinović, Ranko (VAN)

Waterman, Joel (MTL)

Williams, Derrick (DC)

Zimmerman, Walker (NSH)

Zuparic, Dario (POR)

Newcomer of the Year nominees

“Newcomer” is defined as a player who had previous professional experience and made his MLS debut in 2023.

Agyemang, Patrick (CLT)

Bakrar, Mounsef (NYC)

Bassi, Amine (HOU)

Bogusz, Mateusz (LAFC)

Boyd, Tyler (LA)

Busquets, Sergio (MIA)

Calegari, Lucas (LA)

Coello, Alonso (TOR)

Daniel (SJ)

Eneli, Emeka (RSL)

Evander (POR)

Giakoumakis, Giorgos (ATL)

Illenic, Mitja (NYC)

Kamungo, Bernard (DAL)

Klich, Mateusz (DC)

Löwen, Eduard (STL)

Messi, Lionel (MIA)

Mosquera, Yerson (CIN)

Privett, Andrew (CLT)

Radoja, Nemanja (SKC)

Rosero, Dany (SKC)

Santos, Rafael (ORL)

Surridge, Sam (NSH)

Sviatchenko, Erik (HOU)

Takaoka, Yohei (VAN)

Thórhallsson, Dagur Dan (ORL)

Vera, Brayan (RSL)

Young Player of the Year nominees

Any “young player” who is age 22 or younger during the calendar year is eligible for the award. For 2023, any player born on or after Jan. 1, 2001, is eligible. Any player born on or before Dec. 31, 2000, is ineligible.

Almada, Thiago (ATL)

Atencio, Josh (SEA)

Bajraktarevic, Esmir (NE)

Bogusz, Mateusz (LAFC)

Brady, Chris (CHI)

Buck, Noel (NE)

Cowell, Cade (SJ)

Cremaschi, Benjamin (MIA)

Davis, Jake (SKC)

Farías, Facundo (MIA)

Franklin, Kobe (TOR)

Gómez, Andrés (RSL)

Haak, Justin (NYC)

Harriel, Nathan (PHI)

Jackson, Aziel (STL)

Jasson, Andres (NYC)

Kerr, Deandre (TOR)

Ku-DiPietro, Ted (DC)

Luna, Diego (RSL)

Malanda, Adilson (CLT)

McGlynn, Jack (PHI)

McGuire, Duncan (ORL)

Morris, Aidan (CLB)

Mosquera, Juan (POR)

Mosquera, Yerson (CIN)

Neal, Jalen (LA)

Quiñónes, Nelson (HOU)

Schulte, Patrick (CLB)

Sirois, Jonathan (MTL)

Tolkin, John (RBNY)

Tsakiris, Niko (SJ)

Vargas, Obed (SEA)

Velasco, Alan (DAL)

Vilsaint, Jules-Anthony (MTL)

Vite, Pedro (VAN)

Wiley, Caleb (ATL)

Wolff, Owen (ATX)

Yapi, Darren (COL)

Comeback Player of the Year nominees

This honors a player who overcame a severe injury in 2022 season and performed well during the 2023 regular season.

Arias, Santiago (CIN)

Guzan, Brad (ATL)

Hines-Ike, Brendan (DC)

Jansson, Robin (ORL)

Kreilach, Damir (RSL)

Mora, Felipe (POR)

Nilsson, Joakim (STL)

Osorio, Jonathan (TOR)

Parks, Keaton (NYC)

Paulo, João (SEA)

Pulido, Alan (SKC)

Reyes, Andrés (RBNY)

Robinson, Miles (ATL)

Smith, Brad (HOU)

Westwood, Ashley (CLT)

Wood, Bobby (NE)

Progress Impact Award

From MLS: This award recognizes an MLS player who demonstrates excellence in driving progress in their communities. Their dedication to charitable efforts and social impact work creates sustainable communities, fosters equity inclusions, and enriches the lives of those in need across the U.S. and Canada.

Arriola, Paul (DAL)

Bedoya, Alejandro (PHI)

Beitashour, Steven (COL)

Bernardeschi, Federico (TOR)

Chol, Machop (ATL)

Clark, Steve (HOU)

Durkin, Chris (DC)

Farrell, Andrew (NE)

Frei, Stefan (SEA)

Kann, Alec (CIN)

MacMath, Zac (RSL)

Marcinkowski, JT (SJ)

Marks, George (CLT)

Martins, Felipe (ORL)

Nagbe, Darlington (CLB)

Neal, Jalen (LA)

Omsberg, Wyatt (CHI)

Parks, Keaton (NYC)

Piette, Samuel (MTL)

Sánchez, Ilie (LAFC)

Stuver, Brad (ATX)

Teibert, Russell (TOR)

Ulloa, Victor (MIA)

Washington, Taylor (NSH)

Williamson, Eryk (POR)

Yaro, Josh (STL)

Zusi, Graham (SKC)

Coach of the Year nominees

Carnell, Bradley (STL)

Cherundolo, Steve (LAFC)

Curtin, Jim (PHI)

Cushing, Nick (NYC)

Estévez, Nico (DAL)

Gonzalez, Luchi (SJ)

Heath, Adrian (MIN)

Lattanzio, Christian (CLT)

Lesesne, Troy (RBNY)

Losada, Hernán (MTL)

Martino, Gerardo (MIA)

Mastroeni, Pablo (RSL)

Nancy, Wilfried (CLB)

Noonan, Pat (CIN)

Olsen, Ben (HOU)

Pareja, Oscar (ORL)

Pineda, Gonzalo (ATL)

Rooney, Wayne (DC)

Sartini, Vanni (VAN)

Schmetzer, Brian (SEA)

Smith, Gary (NSH)

Vanney, Greg (LA)

Vermes, Peter (SKC)

Referee of the Year nominees

Freemon, Jon

Rivas, Victor

Unkel, Ted

Assistant Referee of the Year nominees

Barwegen, Micheal

Blanchard, Cam

McKay, Ian

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for our podcast listeners. If you subscribe today, you can get three months of unlimited digital access for just 99 cents. That’s all of our sports coverage, politics, breaking news, investigations, food and dining, and so much more on AJC.com. Plus, access to our ePaper and our assortment of newsletters. So, join our community by going to subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts that’s subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts so you always know what’s really going on.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup

July 29 Cruz Azul 1 (5), Atlanta United (4) 1 in Leagues Cup

Aug. 20 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 0

Aug. 26 Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0

Aug. 30 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 2 Atlanta United 2, FC Dallas 2

Sept. 16 Atlanta United 5, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 20 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 1

Sept. 23 Atlanta United 4, Montreal 1

Oct. 4 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 2

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, 6 p.m.