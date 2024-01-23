ESPN Bet Georgia promo code: Market’s newest sportsbook could be a key player

ESPN BET Georgia promo code details

Georgia sports betting has not yet been legalized after multiple attempts in 2023 fell through. Though unsuccessful to this point, many are beginning to speculate that 2024 could finally be the year when GA sports betting legislation is passed.

When online sportsbooks have been legalized and launched in Georgia, there is an expectation that ESPN BET will be among the first operators available. This would mean the ESPN BET Georgia promo code should be one of the initial bonuses to hit the Georgia sports betting market. The current ESPN BET promo code allows new users to make any bet and receive $100 in bonuses.

So before going any further, let’s go over the details of what is likely to be one of the most popular Georgia sports betting promos, including the expected launch date, the promo code, and how to claim the bonus when the Peach State rolls out the red carpet.

ESPN BET Georgia promo code launch info

ESPN BET Georgia promo code ESPN BET app details 💸 ESPN BET promo code 💰 Make any bet, get $150 bonus 🚨 Promo code (must enter to claim full $150 bonus) AJC 💲 Minimum deposit $10 ✅ Minimum Georgia betting age N/A 📅 ESPN BET Sportsbook launch date 🎉 Nov. 14, 2023 ➡️ App platforms 📱 iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web Browser 📲 Listed as ESPN BET ❗️ Seller PENN Entertainment 🇺🇸 ESPN BET available states 📍 AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV 🎰 ESPN BET GA retail partner ❓ TBD

There is always a particular aspect to get excited about whenever a new state launches online sports betting, the new user promo codes. Claiming these offers allows first-time bettors to get started with a win on their new platform by scoring a sportsbook bonus.

Given the nationwide status of the ESPN brand, there is every reason to believe the ESPN BET app will be one of the most popular online sports betting platforms for awaiting Georgia bettors. Those new users will have access to the expected ESPN BET GA promo code unlocking $100 in bonuses for making any qualifying bet.

Thanks to its previous work operating the Barstool Sportsbook, PENN Entertainment owns sports betting operator licenses in various states throughout the country. These pre-existing licenses helped make for a smooth launch with ESPN BET now live in 17 states.

How to get ESPN BET promo code

The ESPN BET Georgia promo code is not yet available, but new bettors in states where the app has been launched can claim the ESPN BET promo code by following this simple process:

Click the ESPN BET promo code linked on this page. Provide the required information including full legal name, date of birth, phone number, address, etc. Enter the ESPN BET promo code AJC to claim the exclusive $100 registration bonus. Verify the required contact information: email address and phone number. Agree to the ESPN BET Sportsbook terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit and qualifying wager to claim $100 in bonuses.

Credit: ESPN Credit: ESPN

Why choose the ESPN BET promo code?

Simply put, the ESPN BET promo code (and expected ESPN BET Georgia promo code) is one of the premier sign-up offers in the game. The ESPN BET bonus is a bet-and-get offer type, meaning users are required to make a qualifying bet before they are awarded the bonus funds.

This is where ESPN BET separates from the competition, as the welcome offer is extremely user-friendly. With the ESPN BET promo code, any first wager on the sportsbook unlocks the $100 in bonuses. Remember, promo code AJC must be entered at sign-up to claim the full ESPN BET bonus.

Some sportsbooks provide a first-bet offer to new users. These offer types carry high top-end value but require users to wager (risk) more to realize the full value of the bonus. Additionally, many first-bet offer types only award bonus bets as a refund in the event of a lost wager. The ESPN BET bonus code requires a very minimal commitment from first-time bettors and still provides an impressive $100 in bonus bets.

Other ESPN BET Georgia promos

Credit: ESPN Credit: ESPN

As soon as ESPN BET Georgia is launched, the expected ESPN BET Georgia promo code should be available providing $100 in bonus bets. But that’s not all, as ESPN BET Sportsbook provides a host of lucrative promos and bonuses for both new and existing users on the platform.

ESPN has made it a point to extensively advertise the newly launched sports betting platform throughout the ESPN network. The network has even integrated popular ESPN personalities like Mike Greenburg, Erin Dolan, and Scott Van Pelt within the available ESPN BET promos and bonuses.

The enticing ESPN BET Sportsbook bonuses and promos for new and existing users include the following:

Make any bet, get $100 in bonuses

The standard ESPN BET bonus code allows new users to make any bet and get $100 in bonus bets when they enter promo code AJC at sign-up. This is expected to be the ESPN BET welcome offer in Georgia as soon as the Peach State goes live with online sports betting and the ESPN BET app.

This bonus is fully guaranteed, meaning users will receive the $100 no matter the win/loss outcome of the qualifying bet. Register with confidence knowing the ESPN BET bonus code scores one of the best offers of any major sportsbook operator.

Odds boosts

ESPN BET provides insights and daily promos backed by official ESPN betting analysts and personalities like Erin Dolan and Mike Greenburg. These hand-picked lines can be bet with boosted odds allowing users to score potentially larger payouts. To access the Erin Dolan Play of the Day or the Seeing Green boost, simply click the Promos tab in the ESPN BET app.

PENN Play Rewards program

Users on ESPN BET will earn reward points each and every time they place a wager on the platform. PENN Play Rewards is one of the best loyalty programs in all of the sports betting industry, allowing users to score awesome perks like ESPN BET bonuses, cruise line discounts, hotel booking, shopping & dining, and more.

Bet types on ESPN BET Sportsbook

As soon as the ESPN BET Georgia promo code is launched, online sports bettors in the Peach State will have the option to take up any and all of the following bet types:

Moneyline: Place a bet on either team to win the game outright. With moneyline bets, favored teams are represented by (-) odds, while underdog teams have (+) odds.

Place a bet on either team to win the game outright. With moneyline bets, favored teams are represented by (-) odds, while underdog teams have (+) odds. Point spread: Place a bet on either team to “cover” the pre-game point spread. With point spread bets, favored teams will be laying (-) points, while underdog teams will be getting (+) points. If a point spread bet ends in a tie, it is considered a “push” and the user is refunded the full amount of the wager.

Place a bet on either team to “cover” the pre-game point spread. With point spread bets, favored teams will be laying (-) points, while underdog teams will be getting (+) points. If a point spread bet ends in a tie, it is considered a “push” and the user is refunded the full amount of the wager. Over-under total: Place a bet on the two teams in the game to combine to score over or under the pre-game total number. If an over-under bet ends in a tie, the wager is considered a “push” and the user is refunded the full amount of the wager.

Place a bet on the two teams in the game to combine to score over or under the pre-game total number. If an over-under bet ends in a tie, the wager is considered a “push” and the user is refunded the full amount of the wager. Player props: Place a bet on the statistics recorded by individual players in the game. Player prop bets are irrespective of the team win/loss outcome and can be parlayed together for multiplied odds.

Place a bet on the statistics recorded by individual players in the game. Player prop bets are irrespective of the team win/loss outcome and can be parlayed together for multiplied odds. Parlay: Stack together multiple bets onto one ticket for multiplied odds. With a parlay bet, users must win each individual bet (leg) on the parlay ticket. If any of the individual legs loses, the entire bet loses. If a leg(s) of the parlay ends in a tie, that leg(s) is considered a “push” and is voided from the bet ticket.

Stack together multiple bets onto one ticket for multiplied odds. With a parlay bet, users must win each individual bet (leg) on the parlay ticket. If any of the individual legs loses, the entire bet loses. If a leg(s) of the parlay ends in a tie, that leg(s) is considered a “push” and is voided from the bet ticket. Live betting: Place a bet during the game using odds updated from moment to moment to reflect the ongoing status of the game. When live betting, users could have the opportunity to place wagers at premium odds that can’t be bet pre-game thanks to massive swings within the flow of the game affecting the live odds.

Credit: ESPN Credit: ESPN

Bet on Georgia teams with ESPN BET app

Due to the immense popularity of the sport, there is little doubt that many ESPN BET users will simply be wondering how to bet on the NFL or perhaps how to bet on College Football. Rest assured there will be ample opportunity to do so, particularly in Georgia where the state hosts both an NFL team (Atlanta Falcons) and a major College Football program (University of Georgia Bulldogs).

As soon as GA online sports betting and the ESPN BET GA app are available, eligible users will have access to bet on all of their favorite Georgia teams.

Georgia sports team League/Association/Conference 🏈 Atlanta Falcons NFL 🏈 Georgia Bulldogs (NCAA) SEC 🏀 Atlanta Hawks NBA ⚾ Atlanta Braves MLB ⚽ Atlanta United FC MLS

Atlanta Falcons (NFL)

The Falcons are coming off a frustrating season that saw them just narrowly miss out on the Playoffs after squandering a chance to win a weak NFC South division. Atlanta moved on from head coach Arthur Smith following the conclusion of the regular season and now represents one of the more attractive available jobs across the league.

With impressive young talent like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and more still on rookie contracts, the Falcons will be looking to quickly jump into contention for a Playoff birth and perhaps even more next season.

University of Georgia Bulldogs (NCAA)

One of the premier SEC schools, the Georgia Bulldogs are an absolute powerhouse in College Football. Although the Bulldogs only narrowly missed out on the College Football Playoff last season, they are still only one year removed from winning the Championship. Georgia will likely be right back in contention next season under head coach Kirby Smart as the Bulldogs consistently recruit among the top classes in the nation year after year.

Atlanta Hawks (NBA)

On the Hardwood, the Atlanta Hawks are Georgia’s professional NBA team. Powered by emerging star point guard Trae Young and a young nucleus of talent, the Hawks are hoping the future is bright in the ATL. The Hawks will be a particularly interesting team to keep an eye on as the NBA trade deadline approaches this season, as there is a chance the franchise could be looking to make a major roster move.

Atlanta Braves (MLB)

Georgia is well-represented in the world of professional baseball, as the Atlanta Braves are one of the premier teams in the MLB. The Braves won the World Series in 2021 and reached the Divisional Series in the 2022 Playoffs, where they ultimately fell to the Philadelphia Phillies. Bringing a talent-packed roster into the 2023 season, the Braves will be hoping to contend once again for a World Series title.

ESPN BET promo code available states

Although Georgia sports betting is not yet legal, there is hope that 2024 will finally be the year when necessary legislation is passed to green-light the industry. And while not yet live in Georgia, online sports betting has already been launched in a myriad of states throughout the country. ESPN BET is live and available in many of these locations, and eligible bettors in those states can use the promos linked on this page to score the fantastic ESPN BET promo.

ESPN BET Georgia promo code FAQ

Let’s review some of the frequently asked questions relating to the expected ESPN BET Georgia promo code.

What is the best ESPN BET Georgia promo code?

TBD, ESPN BET is not yet available in Georgia: Expect to see ESPN BET as one of the first available operators when the Peach State joins the ranks of online betting.

Is sports betting legal in Georgia?

No, Georgia has not legalized sports betting: There is hope that 2024 will be the year when a bill is passed to legalize sports betting in Georgia.

When will ESPN BET be available in Georgia?

TBD, Georgia has not yet legalized sports betting: As soon as the state legalizes sports betting and moves closer to a subsequent launch, there should be more information on the availability of ESPN BET Georgia.

What is the ESPN BET sign-up bonus?

Make any bet, get $100 in bonuses: It should be noted that users must enter the promo code AJC at sign-up in order to receive the full $100 bonus.

What is the minimum betting age for ESPN BET Georgia?

TBD, Georgia has not yet legalized sports betting: In most states where sports betting has been legalized, the minimum age for eligibility is 21 years old.