If you’re looking for something to do in metro Atlanta this weekend — the last one before Halloween — head out to one or more Halloween events in the area. From rooftop celebrations (one for all ages and one for adults only) to trick-or-treating followed by a double feature, you’ll have plenty to choose from.

Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:

Intown Atlanta

Sips Under the Sea

7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. $61.99 nonmembers, $56.99 members. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-581-4000.

Wear a costume if you’d like and enjoy after-hours views of the aquarium’s main galleries and music from a live DJ. Three drink tickets are included with the cost, and additional drinks and food are available for purchase.

Halloween on the Roof

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. $30 adults, $22 kids, including boardwalk games and rides. 8 p.m.-midnight. Saturday, Oct. 26, for adults 21 and older only. $40, including boardwalk games and rides. The Roof at Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Bring your little ghouls and goblins to collect treats, play classic boardwalk games and show off their costumes in parades scheduled for 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. And starting at 8 p.m., The Roof transforms into a 21 and older haunted carnival with a live DJ and costume contest.

Doggy Con

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Free admission, costume contest $5 in advance, $7 day of event. Woodruff Park, 91 Peachtree St., Atlanta.

Celebrate furry friends with doggy vendors, prizes and giveaways, free customizable embroidered bandanas, a photo booth, agility course basics workshop and more.

Cobb

Fall Festival of Fun

5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Free. Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 770-528-8800.

Cobb parks’ annual festival includes a whimsical hayride, haunted house, arts and crafts for sale, inflatable rides, and more.

Over the Mewn Gala & Auction

7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. $75. Salon San Francisco La Hacienda, 1906 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. 770-499-2287.

Wear cocktail attire for an evening of entertainment, a silent auction, dinner, drinks and more to help Good Mews’ mission of caring for and treating homeless, abandoned and abused cats.

Nightmare on Main 5K

7:30 a.m. 1 mile fun run start, 8 a.m. wheelchair start, 8:05 a.m. 5K start, 8:55 a.m. tot trot, 9:15 a.m. awards ceremony. Saturday, Oct. 26. $45 5K, $20 1 mile fun run, $5 tot trot. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw. 770-422-9714, Ext. 3028.

Run in the last of this year’s Kennesaw Grand Prix Series races and stay for the post-race party. The race serves as a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

DeKalb

‘The Mousetrap’

Continuing 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Adults $28, students $20, kids $15. Stage Door Theatre at Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-396-1726.

Watch a performance of this classic Agatha Christie whodunit that’s filled with intrigue, sophisticated humor and surprising twists.

Dinosaur Trick-or-Treat

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Included with general admission of $25.95 for adults, $24.95 for seniors and $23.95 for kids. Free for members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Costumes are highly encouraged at this event, which includes themed tables full of goodies, crafts and activities. Bring your own bag or bucket to collect candy.

Decatur BBQ Fest

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Free admission. Harmony Park, 350 Mead Road, Oakhurst Village, Decatur. 404-254-2846.

Eat your fill of barbecue, enjoy live music and Deep South Wrestling, and shop at local vendors. The event benefits the Solarium, a Decatur nonprofit.

North Fulton

Halloween Hike/Haunted Quest

Friday, Oct. 25, through Sunday, Oct. 27. $25 for Halloween Hike or Haunted Quest, $40 for combo ticket. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Take part in a Halloween Hike to explore the wonders of nature at night and/or go on a Haunted Quest, an immersive scavenger hunt.

Dia de Muertos Festival

3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Free admission with charges for food vendors and one special ticketed experience. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-641-3727.

Join in celebrating this joyful holiday with a beautiful altar, traditional entertainment, face painting, arts and crafts, and food and beverages.

‘Romeo and Juliet’

Continuing 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, noon and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Free. Friday and Saturday shows are at Brooke Street Park bandstand, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, and Sunday’s show is at Act1 Theater Main Stage, 180 Academy St., Alpharetta. 770-663-8989.

Watch William Shakespeare’s classic tale of young love and feuding families in your choice of outdoor or indoor performances.

Gwinnett

Howl on the Green

6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Free. Duluth Town Green, 3142 Hill St. NW, Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Bring the kids for trunk-or-treating 6-7 p.m. (or while supplies last,) listen to live music, meet roaming characters, explore the marketplace and enjoy a finale show with aerialists, fire dancers and more.

Deutsche Klassic Autoberfest

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Free for spectators, $30 to show your car. 11 Thrasher St., downtown Norcross.

See classic German cars and enjoy live German music, as well as food and beverages. Event proceeds will support North Fulton United FC.

Dinner & a Boovie

5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

Take the little ones trick-or-treating at participating Town Center Avenue businesses where they can also play games. Food trucks will be onsite so you can get something to eat and settle in at the park for a double feature of “Monsters, Inc.” at 6:30 p.m. and “The Haunted Mansion” at 8:15 p.m.