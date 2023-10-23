ESPN BET Arizona Promo Code: Launch + Offer Details (Oct 2023)

ESPN BET Arizona is expected to launch sometime in November, before Thanksgiving at the latest. While firm details on ESPN BET Arizona are currently few and far between, there’s a few pieces of information we can confirm, along with some informed speculation.

Here’s everything you need to know about the launch of ESPN BET Arizona, along with a projection on the kind of promo code they could offer.

ESPN BET Arizona Promo Code Review

As a partnership between PENN Entertainment and ESPN, the ESPN BET sportsbook will be a reliable sports betting platform that makes wagering easy, fun, and secure when it arrives this Fall.

ESPN BET Arizona Details ESPN BET Arizona Promo Code TBA ESPN BET Bonus Offer TBA ESPN BET Arizona Launch Date Nov. 2023 ESPN BET Arizona App Android (Google Play Store), iOS (Apple App Store) ESPN BET Arizona Minimum Deposit $10

With PENN Entertainment rebranding its Barstool Sportsbook platform to ESPN BET, they’ll be able to launch in any states where they already hold an online sports betting license, and Arizona is one of those states.

The sign-up promo available through ESPN BET Arizona is unclear at this time, but based on the previous Barstool Sportsbook bonuses offered by Penn Entertainment, it could be a $1,000 First Bet Offer. However, we’d like to see ESPN BET Arizona step up with a different promo to attract new customers.

A launch date for ESPN BET Arizona hasn’t been announced, but based on previous comments from PENN Entertainment CEO Jay Snowden, this newly minted sportsbook should be live before Thanksgiving.

Available for Android and iOS devices, the ESPN BET Arizona app will allow you to place all your wagers at the touch of a button. The Barstool Sportsbook app has a 4.7-star rating on the Apple App Store, so this rebranded platform should be just as reliable.

ESPN BET Arizona Promo Code

We can’t say with certainty what the ESPN BET Arizona promo code will be, but regardless of what the bonus offer ends up being, it will attract new customers to this newly minted sportsbook.

If we’re simply looking at the previous Barstool Sportsbook offer, then the rebrand could see ESPN BET stick with the original $1,000 First Bet Offer. That’s based on pure speculation, and we’d rather see ESPN BET change the promo code to something more enticing like a Bet/Get bonus offer.

How to Get the ESPN BET Arizona Promo Code

While we’re still waiting for confirmation on what the ESPN BET Arizona promo code will be, we can outline based on the process at other online sportsbooks.

Here’s an idea of how to claim the ESPN BET Arizona bonus code:

Sign up with ESPN BET Arizona, providing personal details like first/last name, email address, and phone number. Enter the ESPN BET Arizona promo code in the provided field. We’ll have an exclusive ESPN BET Arizona promo code here as soon as its available. Verify your identity using the last four digits of your SSN or a picture of your driver’s license. Approve the terms and conditions associated with ESPN BET Arizona to complete the sign-up process. Keep in mind T&Cs apply to all promotions, and will be important to keep track of when claiming other bonuses. Make your first deposit and place your initial wager to finalize your eligibility for the ESPN BET Arizona promo code.

Is ESPN BET Legal in Arizona?

Not yet technically, however ESPN BET Arizona should get swift legal approval once this rebranded sportsbook is ready to launch across the nation.

As a sports betting app that’s simply rebranding from Barstool Sportsbook to ESPN BET, this platform should have legal access in all other sports betting markets where PENN Entertainment previously received an online license.

The Arizona Department of Gaming oversees sports betting licensure in the Grand Canyon State, and they’ll regulate the rebranding of PENN Entertainment’s flagship sportsbook to ESPN BET. You can wager with confidence on the ESPN BET Arizona app knowing it’s a legal and secure platform.

Along with Arizona, the ESPN BET app will be available in these legal states:

ESPN BET Arizona App

Claiming the ESPN BET Arizona promo code is as simple as downloading the app, registering your account, and completing the initial deposit process before placing your first wager.

Once you’ve finalized your debut bet slip, you’ll be eligible to receive any bonus funds made available through the use of an ESPN BET Arizona promo code.

Looking to PENN Entertainment’s digital platform that will be rebranded to ESPN BET, the Barstool Sportsbook app holds a 4.7-star rating on the Apple App Store. We expect PENN Entertainment to keep the ESPN BET Arizona updated on a regular basis, improving performance for sports bettors while also keeping their personal and financial details secure.

We don’t know much about the ESPN BET Arizona mobile app right now, but based on previous offerings from PENN Entertainment, we believe this new sportsbook app will live up to expectations.

Teams to Bet On With ESPN BET Arizona

As a hotbed of pro sports teams thriving in the desert, Arizona will be a top-notch market to welcome the ESPN BET app when it becomes available.

Betting on your favorite teams can give you an inside edge over sportsbooks like ESPN BET Arizona. Whether you’re looking to wager on NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, or PGA events to name a few, ESPN BET Arizona will have got covered.

Here are some of the local teams you’ll be able to wager on once you’ve claimed the ESPN BET Arizona promo code.

Phoenix Suns

As a powerhouse NBA team, the Phoenix Suns will be one of the most popular teams that see betting action on the ESPN BET Arizona app through the regular season and playoffs.

Playing out of the Footprint Center, the Suns have been championship contenders for multiple seasons now. After acquiring superstars like Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to compliment a roster that already featured the likes of Devin Booker, the Suns will be looking to make a serious run at their first championship in franchise history.

There’s little doubt sports bettors will turn to the ESPN BET Arizona app to make a futures bet on the Phoenix Suns to win the NBA championship this season.

Arizona Cardinals

Despite being a middling team throughout the majority of franchise history, the Arizona Cardinals are beloved in the Grand Canyon State. ESPN BET Arizona will offer extensive betting markets on the Cardinals, which is good news for NFL football fans looking for a fresh sportsbook to try out.

The Cardinals call State Farm Stadium home, which played host to last year’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles. While it’s a down year for the Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray returning to full form will provide a much-needed boost, along with continued drafting and development.

Arizona Diamondbacks

The MLB season will be wrapped up by the time ESPN BET Arizona launches, but after a successful 2023 season that saw the D-Backs chasing a World Series title, baseball fans will be ready to wager again with ESPN BET come next year.

While the Diamondback’s home field at Chase Field is host to a Caesars Sportsbook retail location, fans will be eager to try out the ESPN BET app for all their baseball betting needs. Led by players like Christian Walker, Ketel Marte, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Gabriel Moreno, the Arizona Diamondbacks should be popular on the ESPN BET app for years to come.

Arizona Coyotes

It’s not secret that the Arizona Coyotes has struggled to gain momentum as a popular hockey team in the desert, but there’s signs that the franchise is starting to turn in a new direction. Anyone looking to bet on the Arizona Coyotes can trust ESPN BET to offer betting types like moneyline, point spread, totals, prop bets, and live betting markets.

With prospects like Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller, the Arizona Coyotes could improve rapidly as they look for a new home outside of Mullet Arena at ASU.

College Sports Betting With ESPN BET Arizona

Some states place limitations on NCAA betting, however Arizona allows for a vibrant college sports betting scene with relatively few restrictions, so you can expect to see these markets featured heavily on ESPN BET.

In order to keep up with the likes of DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM, the ESPN BET sportsbook app will need to offer strong promos designed specifically for college football and basketball betting. Whether you’re a fan of the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, or any other NCAA program in the state, the ESPN BET mobile app will have you covered.

ESPN BET Arizona Promo Code FAQs

Looking for more information on the ESPN BET promo code and the associated welcome offer in Arizona? Here are quick answers to ESPN BET Arizona promo code FAQs.

What is the best ESPN BET Arizona sportsbook promo code?

The best ESPN BET Arizona promo code won’t be known until the sportsbook launches in Fall 2023. Their welcome bonus could take the form of a deposit match, bet/get offer, or first bet offer, and we’re keeping this page updated with all the latest details.

What kind of bonuses will be available at ESPN BET Arizona?

Aside from the ESPN BET bonus code available upon sign up, they’ll offer numerous ongoing promotions to keep bettors locked in. Bonuses like odds boosts, early payouts, same-game parlay offers, and a loyalty rewards program are all expected to be available with ESPN BET.

When does ESPN BET launch in Arizona?

ESPN BET Arizona is expected to launch sometime in November 2023. Following the sale of Barstool Sports, PENN Entertainment announced they would rebrand its sportsbook to ESPN BET, with a launch coming “certainly before Thanksgiving.”

What are the ESPN BET Arizona payment methods?

You can fund your ESPN BET Arizona account using credit cards and debit cards, PayPal, and ACH bank transfer to name a few. You’ll be eligible to claim the ESPN BET welcome offer once you’ve made your initial deposit using one of the approved banking options.

Can I bet on college sports with ESPN BET Arizona?

Yes, ESPN BET Arizona should allow for NCAA football and basketball betting. Once you’ve claimed the sign-up bonus, you can use ESPN BET to place bets throughout the college basketball and football seasons.