ESPN BET Illinois Promo Code: Launch + Offer Details (Oct 2023)

The highly anticipated ESPN BET Illinois Sportsbook was formed after ESPN (Disney) and PENN Entertainment agreed on a major partnership. Arrangements have been made for ESPN BET to replace Barstool Sportsbook, the previous PENN betting venture. With ESPN’s recognizable brand name all throughout the world of sports, the potential for the ESPN BET app to take over the legal sports betting scene is certainly apparent.

While there has not yet been confirmation on details of the ESPN BET promo code, it won’t be much longer before online bettors in Illinois have access to another generous sportsbook sign up bonus. As soon as the offer is launched, eligible users will have the opportunity to claim the best ESPN BET welcome offer courtesy of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ESPN BET Illinois promo code details

ESPN BET IL promo code ESPN BET IL app details 📅 ESPN BET Sportsbook launch date 👀 November 2023 💸 Expected ESPN BET Illinois promo code ❓ TBD 💲 Minimum deposit ❓ TBD ✅ Minimum betting age 🎉 21 ➡️ App platforms 📱 iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web Browser 📲 Listed as ❓ TBD ❗️ Seller PENN Entertainment 🇺🇸 Expected states available at launch 📍 AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV 🎰 Retail partner ❓ TBD

With the ESPN brand being so recognizable in the world of sports, it’s very likely that the ESPN BET app will be one of the most popular online sports betting platforms for Illinois bettors.

Simply knowing a new sports betting operator is getting into the mix is a fantastic development for fanatics throughout the state, especially when it involves a household name like ESPN BET. But there is a particular facet of the soon-to-launch sportsbook that Illinois bettors should be gearing up for, the highly acclaimed ESPN BET IL promo code. While the details and type of sign up bonus have not yet been revealed, the impending sports betting bonus is slated to launch very shortly.

And it’s not just Illinois bettors who should be excited, because ESPN BET is likely to launch in a multitude of locations. Thanks to the sports betting licenses that PENN Entertainment already holds from its previous Barstool ventures, the ESPN Sportsbook could launch in as many as 16 states. With a number of first time bettors certain to get in on the action, and even more experienced players simply looking for a new betting platform, the ESPN BET bonus code is certain to be a major hit.

ESPN BET IL promo code launch info

The exact launch date has yet to be revealed, but the expectation is that the ESPN BET Illinois bonus code will be launched in November 2023. A November launch would make a lot of sense, as it represents arguably the most exciting month of sports all year long. During November, the NFL season begins to take shape and prepare for the stretch run, the NBA season is just underway following an October launch, and the MLB Postseason reaches its pinnacle with the World Series. Additionally, a November 2023 launch would bring ESPN BET into the fold ahead of the holiday season.

When live and operational, the ESPN BET IL app will join a full-fledged Illinois sports betting market, as the state launched online sportsbooks in June 2020. Illinois already features an impressive list of sports betting sites as expansive as that of any state where legal sportsbooks have been launched.

All of this being said, there is no question that the ESPN BET Illinois bonus will be a fan-favorite selection following the launch expected in November 2023.

Credit: ESPN Credit: ESPN

How to get ESPN BET Illinois promo code

Although the details for how to claim the ESPN BET Illinois promo code have not yet been made available, it won’t be long before the offer is live and operational. Based on what has been standard procedure with a number of popular sportsbook operators, it’s safe to assume the steps for how to get the ESPN BET bonus will be very simple to follow.

When the ESPN BET mobile app is launched in November 2023, eligible bettors will have the opportunity to snag the ESPN BET bonus by completing the following process:

Click on the ESPN BET Illinois promo code linked on this page. Provide the required personal information: full legal name, date of birth, phone number, address, etc. Enter the ESPN BET IL promo code to claim the exclusive sign up bonus. Verify your contact information: email address/phone number Agree to the ESPN BET app terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit and begin placing bets.

Why choose the ESPN BET IL promo code?

There has not yet been confirmation on the exact promo type of the upcoming ESPN BET IL bonus code. But even without details revealed, a general picture can be painted based on the offer types currently available from major sports online betting sites. Before the ESPN BET launch is here, let’s cover some of the more popular promo code types for online sportsbooks.

Bet-and-get offer types are all the rage in the current state of online sports betting. Many of the top sportsbook operators are currently providing bet-and-get offers to new users, as it allows for a low-risk and guaranteed reward situation. To activate these sign up offers, users simply need to register with the promo code and wager the minimum amount to receive a set amount in bonus bets. For example, DraftKings currently offers a bet $5, and get $200 in bonus bets promo.

First bet offers are also a very popular option for new users registering with online sportsbooks. This new user offer type operates as insurance on the first bet the player makes. With a first bet offer, if the user loses their first bet on the sportsbook, they will receive a refund (up to the specified limit) in bonus bets. An example could be the current $1,500 first bet offer from BetMGM. If users place a first bet of $600 and lose, then they will be refunded $600 in bonus bets.

Other ESPN BET Illinois promos

As soon as ESPN BET Illinois is launched, the previously mentioned ESPN BET Illinois promo code will be available. But the potential for bonuses certainly won’t stop there, as users are likely to have access to a number of other ESPN BET promos.

Commonly available sportsbook bonuses and promos for existing users include the following:

Parlay insurance

Odds boosts

Same game parlays

Rewards programs

Bonus bets

Event promotions

Credit: ESPN Credit: ESPN

Bet types on ESPN BET Illinois

When the ESPN BET Illinois promo is launched, it will mean online bettors in the Prairie State have access to another tantalizing sportsbook bonus. Expected to go live in November 2023, the ESPN BET Illinois app is likely to feature the following bet types:

Moneyline: Place a bet on either team to win the game outright. With moneyline bets, favored teams are represented with (-) odds, while underdog teams carry (+) odds.

Place a bet on either team to win the game outright. With moneyline bets, favored teams are represented with (-) odds, while underdog teams carry (+) odds. Point spread: Place a bet on either team to “cover” the point spread set by the oddsmakers. With point spread bets, favored teams will be giving (-) points, while underdog teams will be getting (+) points. If a point spread bet ends in a tie, it is considered a “push” and the user is refunded.

Place a bet on either team to “cover” the point spread set by the oddsmakers. With point spread bets, favored teams will be giving (-) points, while underdog teams will be getting (+) points. If a point spread bet ends in a tie, it is considered a “push” and the user is refunded. Over-under total: Place a bet on the two teams in the game to combine to score over or under the pre-game total set by the oddsmakers. If an over-under bet ends in a tie, the wager is considered a “push” and the user is refunded.

Place a bet on the two teams in the game to combine to score over or under the pre-game total set by the oddsmakers. If an over-under bet ends in a tie, the wager is considered a “push” and the user is refunded. Player props: Place a bet on the statistics recorded by individual players in the game. Player prop bets only pertain to individual players and are irrespective of the team win/loss outcome. Typically, player prop bets are parlayed together for multiplied odds.

Place a bet on the statistics recorded by individual players in the game. Player prop bets only pertain to individual players and are irrespective of the team win/loss outcome. Typically, player prop bets are parlayed together for multiplied odds. Parlay: Group together multiple bets onto one ticket for multiplied odds. With a parlay bet, users must win each individual bet (leg) on the parlay ticket. If any of the individual legs loses, the entire bet loses. If a leg(s) of the parlay ends in a tie, that leg(s) is considered a “push” and is voided from the ticket.

Group together multiple bets onto one ticket for multiplied odds. With a parlay bet, users must win each individual bet (leg) on the parlay ticket. If any of the individual legs loses, the entire bet loses. If a leg(s) of the parlay ends in a tie, that leg(s) is considered a “push” and is voided from the ticket. Live betting: Place a bet during the game using odds updated from moment to moment in accordance with the ongoing status of the game. With live betting, users have the opportunity to grab premium value that can’t be bet pre-game thanks to massive swings within the flow of the game affecting the live odds.

Bet on Illinois teams with ESPN BET app

There’s no question that a large segment of the sports betting population will simply be interested in how to bet on the NFL or maybe how to bet on College Football with the ESPN BET app. In addition to football betting, a number of fanatics in Illinois will be interested in using the ESPN BET promo code to bet on their favorite hometown teams. An important aspect to note, bettors in Illinois are prohibited from placing bets on in-state IL college teams using online sportsbooks. However, they do have access to bet on in-state Illinois college teams using retail sportsbooks.

When the ESPN BET Illinois promo code is officially launched, eligible users will have access to bet on all their favorite teams with the ESPN Sportsbook.

Chicago Bears (NFL)

The Bears are the professional football team representing the state of Illinois, and they are a true blueblood of the National Football League (NFL). Founded in 1920, the Bears are one of the most storied franchises in league history, with iconic names like Walter Payton, Mike Ditka, Mike Singletary, Brian Urlacher, Devin Hester, and so many more associated with the Bears brand. The Bears play football at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois as a member of the NFC North division. In franchise history, the Bears have one Super Bowl trophy in 1985 on the backs of a legendary defense.

Chicago Bulls (NBA)

The state is also represented on the hardwood, as the Chicago Bulls are the local National Basketball Association (NBA) team. The Bulls have been around since 1966 and are one of the most iconic franchises in league history. Of course, many will know the Bulls due to the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan, who dominated the sport throughout the late ‘80s and much of the ‘90s. Currently, the Bulls play basketball at the United Center in downtown Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls completed Championship three-peats on two different occasions during the 1990s. In total, Chicago has captured six NBA titles (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, and 1998).

Chicago Blackhawks (NHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks are the local hockey team playing in the National Hockey Association (NHL). Founded in 1926, the Blackhawks are now a member of the NHL’s Central Division in the Western Conference. The Blackhawks have certainly enjoyed a successful period in the modern era of hockey, capturing three Stanley Cup titles since 2009. In total, the franchise has won it all six different times (1933, 1937, 1960, 2009, 2012, and 2014).

Chicago Cubs (MLB)

One of the most iconic franchises in any professional sport, the Cubbies are a legendary name, and claim a massive fanbase. Playing their baseball at the legendary Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, the Cubs are a worldwide brand. When the Cubs won the World Series in 2016, it snapped a 100+ year streak without a championship for the franchise. In total, the Cubs have won the World Series three different times (1907, 1908, and 2016).

Chicago White Sox (MLB)

Also calling the city of Chicago home, the White Sox are the other Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise from Illinois. The White Sox play baseball at Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, and sit in the Central Division of the American League. In total, the White Sox have claimed three World Series titles (1906, 1917, and 2005).

Chicago Fire FC (MLS)

The Chicago Fire FC is the local professional soccer team, competing in Major League Soccer (MLS). Founded in 1997, the Fire was among the league’s early expansion teams helping to shape the MLS into what it has become. Arriving with a bang, the Chicago Fire won the MLS Cup in their inaugural season in 1998, and have since won U.S. Open Cups in 2000, 2003, and 2006. The club also won the MLS Supporters Shield in 2003.

ESPN BET promo code all states

It’s important to note that Illinois won’t be the only place where the ESPN BET promo code is available. Given that PENN Entertainment already holds online sports betting licenses in a number of states throughout the country due to it’s pre-existing work with Barstool Sportsbook, it’s expected that the ESPN BET bonus will be available in all of the following states following the November 2023 launch:

ESPN BET Illinois promo code FAQ

Review some frequently asked questions regarding the ESPN BET IL promo code.

What is the ESPN BET Illinois promo code?

The ESPN BET IL promo code has not yet been made available, but is expected to launch in November 2023: As soon as ESPN BET is available, AJC will provide the best ESPN BET IL promo code for users in the Prairie State.

When will ESPN BET be available in Illinois?

It’s fully expected that ESPN BET Illinois will be launched in November 2023: Given that PENN Entertainment already owns an online sports betting license in IL, eligible users in the state will be among the first bettors to access the ESPN BET platform.

How to download the ESPN BET app?

The ESPN BET app is expected to be available on both iOS (Apple App Store) and Android (Google Play) platforms: It’s also likely that ESPN BET will be available in a website setting for users on traditional web browsers.

What is the launch date for ESPN BET?

ESPN BET is expected to launch in November 2023: Although an exact launch date has not yet been revealed, users can start gearing up for all the action in November 2023.

What is the minimum betting age for ESPN BET Illinois?

The minimum betting age in the state of Illinois is 21 years old: ESPN BET will be required to comply with this rule when launched in the state of Illinois.