Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia-Texas football: Game time, TV channel, streaming, odds

Hairy Dawg performs during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, January 9, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Connor Riley
7 hours ago

The Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on the Texas Longhorns in a Week 8 college football game on Saturday, Oct. 19. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Texas is 6-0 and the No. 1 team in the country. Georgia is 5-1 and ranked No. 5. This will be the first time these two schools meet as conference foes.

ExploreWhy Uga XI will not accompany Georgia Bulldogs to Texas

Georgia vs. Texas kickoff time, TV, streaming info

The Georgia football-Texas game is set for a 7:37 p.m. EST kickoff and will be broadcast on SEC Network. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will broadcast the game.

The game will be available online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Texas vs. Georgia odds, spread

Georgia football is a 5-point underdog against Texas. Georgia is 1-5 on the season against the spread. The over/under is 57.5. This is the first time Georgia has been an underdog since 2021.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

