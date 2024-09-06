2024 Georgia Decides
The 2024 AJC Voter Guide offers comprehensive information to help Georgia voters make informed decisions in the upcoming election. It includes detailed profiles of candidates running for local, state and federal offices, covering their background, policy positions and key endorsements.
The guide also provides insights into major ballot measures, voting procedures and important deadlines, ensuring that voters have all the necessary tools to participate actively and knowledgeably in the democratic process.
Featuring in-depth profiles of political candidates, summaries of major policy issues and breakdown of voting methods, the guide aims to empower citizens with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions. Whether you are a first-time voter or a seasoned participant in the democratic process, the AJC’s Voter guide is your go-to source for all election-related information in Georgia.
FAQ
Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024. Three weeks of in-person early voting begin Oct. 14. All Georgia voters are also eligible to vote by mail with absentee ballots. State law doesn’t require voters to provide an excuse to vote absentee, meaning anyone can request an absentee ballot no matter their age or location.
To vote you must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and not serving a felony sentence. If you haven't already signed up, the deadline to register is Oct. 5. To register or confirm your registration, go to Georgia's My Voter page or the Online Voter Registration page. Paper registration forms are available at county election offices and voter registration events.
The guide also provides insights into major ballot measures, voting procedures, and important deadlines, ensuring that voters have all the necessary tools to participate actively and knowledgeably in the democratic process.
Featuring in-depth profiles of political candidates, summaries of major policy issues, and breakdown of voting methods, the guide aims to empower citizens with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions. Whether you are a first-time voter or a seasoned participant in the democratic process, the AJC’s Voter guide is your go-to source for all election-related information in Georgia.
During early voting, every county in Georgia has at least one location where voters can cast their ballots. On Election Day, voters must report to their neighborhood voting precincts. Voting location information can be found on the state’s My Voter Page. All Georgia voters are required to show ID before casting a ballot in each election. In-person voters can use a Georgia driver’s license, a student ID from a Georgia public college or university, a valid employee photo ID from any state or federal government agency, a U.S. passport, a military photo ID, a tribal photo ID, or a free voter ID card issued by a county election office or the Department of Driver Services. Absentee voters must include their driver’s license number or a state ID number, or they can provide a photo or copy of several other forms of government ID.
All Georgia voters will be able to vote for president, a U.S. House representative, a state senator and a state representative. The presidential candidates include Democrat Kamala Harris, Libertarian Chase Oliver, and Republican Donald Trump. Third-party and independent candidates, such as Robert F. Kennedy and Cornell West, could also appear on the ballot if they fulfill Georgia’s ballot qualification requirements.
There may also be local, city and county elections, as well as referendums. Check back here October 1 for an interactive guide to who and what’s on your ballot.
Results will come in faster than ever in Georgia under new laws passed since the 2020 election. Results from in-person early votes and absentee ballots must be reported within one hour after polls close. State law also requires all Election Day ballots to be counted through the night until completion. It will take up to three more days to count absentee ballots returned on Election Day and ballots returned by military and overseas voters, which must be returned by Friday, Nov. 8.
Election officials must test equipment before each election to help ensure results are counted accurately. New laws require election officials to closely track ballots any time they’re moved or touched. The secretary of state’s office has conducted “health checks” on voting equipment to ensure it is operating correctly and hasn’t been tampered with. After the election, a hand-count will audit a sample of ballots in each county in the presidential race and one other statewide race. Candidates can request a full recount if the margin of victory is within 0.5 percentage points.
Fewer people will vote by mail since COVID-19 pandemic abated and Georgia legislators passed new absentee voting laws, including limits on drop boxes, the elimination of paperless online ballot requests, and additional ID requirements. Results will be reported more quickly, with most early and absentee ballots required to be counted by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots will be printed on security paper that includes a watermark to verify authenticity. Also new? It’s illegal to hand out food and water to voters waiting in line.
A Georgia law passed in 2021 bans giving out food or drinks to voters while they're waiting in line at polling places. However, election workers can set up unattended self-service water receptacles for waiting voters. Voters can also bring their own snacks or drinks. Distributing food or drinks is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Voters sometimes show up at the wrong voting location on Election Day, either because they thought they could cast a ballot at an early voting site or they're neighborhood precinct has changed. Voters can check their voting locations in advance through the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Voters should also remember to bring their photo ID when they show up to vote. Georgia doesn’t allow voter registration on Election Day, so anyone who wants to participate in the election must make sure they’ve signed up to vote at least 29 days beforehand, by Oct. 5.
It's a felony in Georgia for anyone to threaten voters with force or violence. Voter intimidation laws cover actions that encourage or discourage someone from voting, or that make threats about which candidates they choose. Voter intimidation can be reported to election workers, local police departments, sheriff’s offices or the secretary of state’s office at 877-725-9797. Voters can also call or text Election Protection, a nonpartisan organization that includes several organizations, at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).