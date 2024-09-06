The 2024 AJC Voter Guide offers comprehensive information to help Georgia voters make informed decisions in the upcoming election. It includes detailed profiles of candidates running for local, state and federal offices, covering their background, policy positions and key endorsements.

Featuring in-depth profiles of political candidates, summaries of major policy issues and breakdown of voting methods, the guide aims to empower citizens with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions. Whether you are a first-time voter or a seasoned participant in the democratic process, the AJC’s Voter guide is your go-to source for all election-related information in Georgia.