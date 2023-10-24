ESPN Bet Pennsylvania Promo Code: Launch + Offer Details (Oct 2023)

Between Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and several major collegiate programs, Pennsylvania is one of the largest sports hubs in the entire United States. With such a large and passionate sports fandom across the state, the current expectation is that ESPN Bet Pennsylvania will quickly become a top market for the new sports betting platform thanks to their welcome offer.

ESPN Bet Pennsylvania has yet to confirm what their launch day sportsbook promo code will be. However, by looking at recent reports and rumors, we can get a strong idea as to what the promotion will likely consist of for new customers.

ESPN Bet Pennsylvania Promo Code Details

We are still a few weeks away from ESPN Bet PA officially going live, and ESPN has yet to announce what their new user promo code will look like for this newly minted online sportsbook.

ESPN Bet Pennsylvania Details ESPN Bet Pennsylvania Promo Code TBA ESPN Bet Welcome Offer TBA ESPN Bet Pennsylvania Launch Date Nov. 2023 ESPN Bet Pennsylvania App Android (Google Play Store), iOS (Apple App Store) ESPN Bet Pennsylvania Minimum Deposit $10

However, with PENN Entertainment running the show, it’s possible that we will see a similar new user bonus to what they offered at Barstool Sportsbook. This consisted of a deposit match up to $1,000.

With that said, we are hoping that PENN moves away from this type of sign-up offer. The preferred option is a “Bet and Get” promo code that allows new sports bettors to make a small, one-time bet on the market of their choosing in return for in-app bonus bets.

This type of promo code from ESPN Bet Pennsylvania would do a lot in terms of establishing ESPN Bet as a preferred sports betting platform in the Keystone State. With so many sports betting apps and sportsbooks already present in Pennsylvania, it is important for ESPN Bet to make some noise with their first promo code.

How to Claim the ESPN Bet Pennsylvania Bonus Code

Once the promo code for ESPN Bet PA is live, claiming the welcome bonus will be a simple process.

The ESPN Bet Pennsylvania bonus code will work like this:

Sign up for an ESPN Bet Pennsylvania account. Enter registration details and information like name, date of birth, etc. Make a minimum deposit. Place your first bet on the eligible market of your choosing. ESPN Bet PA will reward you with a deposit match or bonus bets (estimate) Continue betting with ESPN Bet Pennsylvania!

Please note that the ESPN Bet promo code has yet to be officially announced. Bookmark this page and check back regularly for updated information on the offer. Once ESPN Bet launches in November, the promo code will be available to download on this page.

Expected ESPN Bet PA App Features and Wish-List

Seeing as ESPN Bet PA has yet to release their mobile app, we are still somewhat in the dark regarding what their mobile betting app will look like and what type of features it will offer.

However, like the promo code, we can look at Barstool Sportsbook and how its app operated to get an understanding of what PENN will prioritize.

Barstool Sports had one of the more user-friendly sportsbook apps on the market and made a great deal of highlighting their promotions and bonuses on the home page. This made it easy for users to quickly access promos daily.

The Barstool app also offered celebrity and personality sponsored bonuses, boosts, and featured same game parlays.

With PENN Entertainment carrying over the same technology they used at Barstool to ESPN Bet, it’s likely that we will see a lot of the same features and interfaces.

Specifically looking at ESPN Bet Pennsylvania, it would be great to see ESPN push out special promotions and bouses connected to the state’s top local teams.

Eagles odds boosts, featured Phillies same game parlays, early payouts, a deposit match bonus, or even Pittsburgh Penguins specific promos would all help ESPN Bet become a go-to sportsbook for PA bettors.

With so many sportsbooks already live in the Keystone State, it is crucial that ESPN Bet offers some Philly specific and Pittsburgh specific boosts and promotions.

Is ESPN Bet Legal in Pennsylvania?

Yes, ESPN Bet is 100% legal in the state of Pennsylvania.

ESPN announced its partnership with PENN Entertainment in early August, signaling to the iGaming industry that they would be entering the world of sports betting soon. PENN Entertainment will rebrand the Barstool Sportsbook to ESPN Bet as part of this transition.

With a loose launch date of “around” Thanksgiving 2023 being tossed out there, it won’t be long before ESPN Bet is fully operation in Pennsylvania and sports fans can begin placing online bets with them.

ESPN Bet took over all legal sports betting licensing partnerships that Barstool Sportsbook previously held (thanks to PENN), making their launch in the Keystone State seamless.

ESPN BET will also be available in the other following states:

ESPN Bet Bonus Code: Betting on Philadelphia Sports

Pennsylvania is home to major sports markets in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. However, it’s hard to ignore the dominance that Philly presents as a sports betting market.

Between the Philadelphia Eagles (NFL), Phillies (MLB), 76ers (NBA), Flyers (NHL), and Union (MLS), Philly sports fans have no shortage of betting options at their disposal.

The Eagles are a fresh off a Super Bowl run and look poised for another deep playoff run, making them a go-to betting option for any type of sports fan on Sundays.

The Phillies are currently in the midst of their own respective playoff run and secured the NL crown in 2022. As they continue to be a dominant force behind the likes of Bryce Harper, they will likely remain a hot betting choice for baseball fans everywhere. The wild crowds that have been showing up at Citizens Bank Park this October are bringing a ton of attention to the team as is.

The 76ers and Flyers aren’t experiencing as much success these days. However, they still present solid betting opportunities for Philly residents looking to bet on basketball or hockey with ESPN Bet Pennsylvania.

Last but not least, the Philadelphia Union present a betting option for MLS soccer fans. The Union have quickly established themselves as one of the top MLS teams on the east coast. No matter what team you’re looking to bet on, the ESPN sportsbook bonus will be a great way to get started.

Top Athletes to Bet on With ESPN Bet PA

With a major sports market like Philadelphia comes some high-profile athletes as well.

Philly is home to star athletes like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Lane Johnson, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos, Joel Embiid, and many more.

Pittsburgh is also home to a few stars as well like T.J. Watt, Bryan Reynolds, and Sidney Crosby.

Using player prop bets with ESPN Bet PA is a great way to bet on all your favorite Pennsylvania athletes. Whether you’re looking at moneyline, live betting, or any other markets, the ESPN BET mobile app has you covered.

ESPN Bet Sportsbook Pennsylvania Locations

As mentioned previously, all of PENN Entertainment’s previous deals and partnerships are carrying over to ESPN Bet. This means that the licensing partner for ESPN Bet in Pennsylvania is Hollywood Casino.

It has yet to be confirmed, however, it is likely that ESPN Bet Sportsbook will open physical retail locations in Pennsylvania through Hollywood Casino. Check this page regularly for future updates on ESPN betting locations in PA.

ESPN Bet PA Banking and Customer Service

Banking with ESPN Bet Pennsylvania should be an easy and safe process. They are expected to offer several different deposit and withdrawal options once live.

Deposit Methods:

Debit cards and credit cards

Apple Pay

PayPal

Online banking (ACH)

eCheck

Play+ Account

Wire Transfer

Withdrawal Methods:

Debit

PayPal

Online banking

Paper check

Play+ Account

eCheck

ESPN Betting in the Keystone State vs the Competition

As highlighted earlier, the state of Pennsylvania is already one of the biggest betting hubs in all of North America. Between the diehard Philly fanbase and their 13+ million population, it is a key state in the online sports betting industry.

ESPN Bet PA is facing some stiff competition as it enters the Keystone, with several top sportsbooks already live there:

DraftKings Sportsbook PA

FanDuel Sportsbook PA

Caesars Sportsbook PA

Bet365 PA

BetMGM PA

These sportsbooks have been live in the Keystone State since 2019 and 2020 and already possess a good chunk of the market share.

With that said, ESPN Bet Pennsylvania should not have too hard of a time due to their strong national brand presence, personalities, and likely strong marketing campaign. With PA being home to some of the most diehard sports fans in the country, it is also not uncommon for bettors to have accounts with more than one sportsbook.

ESPN Bet Sportsbook Pennsylvania building out additional reward programs or bonuses with PENN Entertainment or Disney also give them the potential to offer exclusive services to their users.

ESPN Bet PA Sportsbook FAQs

Check out these FAQs for the ESPN Bet PA sportsbook:

Is ESPN Bet legal in Pennsylvania?

Yes, due to their agreement with PENN Entertainment, ESPN Bet will be 100% legal and available to use in the state of Pennsylvania once the sportsbook goes live.

When is ESPN Bet Pennsylvania launching?

ESPN Bet has yet to announce a concrete launch date. However, sometime around Thanksgiving has been floated out there as a likely start time for the sportsbook and betting app. New users will be eligible to claim an ESPN Bet welcome offer.

What sports can you bet on with ESPN Bet PA?

ESPN Bet PA is expected to offer odds on all your top sports like football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and hockey. You can also expect to see markets for events like boxing, MMA, racing, golf, tennis, and much more.

Can you bet on college sports with ESPN Bet Pennsylvania?

Yes, the state of Pennsylvania allows betting on college sports and athletics. You’ll be able to wager on college football and college basketball with the ESPN Bet sportsbook app.