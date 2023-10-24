ESPN BET NJ Promo Code: Launch + Offer Details (Oct 2023)

The impending ESPN BET New Jersey sportsbook is the result of a major partnership between ESPN (Disney) and PENN Entertainment. ESPN BET will take the place of the pre-existing Barstool Sportsbook, as PENN looks to rebrand its presence in the legal sports betting sphere. The prospects of the shakeup are truly immeasurable given ESPN’s status as a premier brand in the world of sports.

Although there is no word yet on the official ESPN BET promo code, bettors in New Jersey can expect yet another tantalizing bonus to join the ranks of available NJ sportsbook sign up offers. Once the ESPN BET app is officially launched, awaiting users can score the best available welcome offer to enhance their online betting experience.

ESPN BET NJ promo code details

ESPN BET NJ promo code ESPN BET NJ app details 📅 ESPN BET Sportsbook launch date 👀 November 2023 💸 Expected ESPN BET NJ promo code ❓ TBD 💲 Minimum deposit ❓ TBD ✅ Minimum betting age 🎉 21 ➡️ App platforms 📱 iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web Browser 📲 Listed as ❓ TBD ❗️ Seller PENN Entertainment 🇺🇸 Expected states available at launch 📍 AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV 🎰 Retail partner ❓ TBD

Given the highly acclaimed status of ESPN as the worldwide leader in sports, it’s safe to assume that the ESPN BET app will be a popular online sports betting option among New Jersey bettors. And while a new sports betting platform is exciting enough in its own right, experienced bettors will know there is a particular aspect of ESPN BET to look forward to. This, of course, is the expected ESPN BET New Jersey promo code. Although the exact details of the sign up offer are not yet available, users can rest assured that an impressive sportsbook bonus will be available in short order.

What’s more, the ESPN BET bonus code will not be limited to just New Jersey, as PENN already holds sports betting licenses in 16 states, meaning the ESPN Sportsbook could launch in a variety of locations. Whether you’re a first time bettor, or an experienced user looking for a new platform/promo code, you’ll find everything you need when the ESPN BET bonus code is officially launched.

ESPN BET New Jersey promo code launch info

An exact date has not yet been revealed, but it’s expected that the ESPN BET New Jersey bonus code will be launched in November 2023. This would set up to be excellent timing, with the month of November representing a massive intersection point for a number of major sports leagues. The NFL season is already in full swing, the NBA season tips off in late October, and the MLB Postseason will be coming to a crescendo as the expected launch date arrives. An early November launch would also provide full ESPN BET services ahead of the holiday season.

When the ESPN BET NJ app is made available, it will join an already mature New Jersey sports betting market that has been live since June 2018. A variety of major sportsbook operators already provide online gambling services in New Jersey, setting up bettors in the Garden State with as impressive a selection as anywhere in the country.

Expect to see another massive surge to the NJ sports betting market when the ESPN BET New Jersey bonus is launched in November 2023.

Credit: ESPN Credit: ESPN

How to get the ESPN BET NJ promo code

Exact details on how to get the ESPN BET New Jersey promo code cannot yet be revealed, as the offer is not yet available. But assuming the welcome bonus will operate similarly to most major sportsbooks, a general picture can be painted to lay out how to claim the ESPN BET bonus.

As soon as the ESPN BET mobile app is launched in NJ in November, prospective users will have the chance to grab the ESPN BET sign up bonus by following these general steps:

Click the ESPN BET NJ promo linked on this page. Enter the required personal information: full legal name, date of birth, email address, phone number, etc. Enter the ESPN BET NJ promo code to ensure you claim the exclusive bonus. Verify your email address and contact information. Agree to the ESPN BET app terms and conditions and finalize registration. Make a deposit and place bets on your teams and sports of interest.

Bet on New Jersey teams with ESPN BET

While some users may simply want to know how to bet on the NFL or perhaps how to bet on College Football using the ESPN BET app, there is a large segment of users in the Garden State that will be looking to bet on all their favorite hometown teams. Although NJ bettors are not permitted to place wagers on in-state New Jersey teams (as per New Jersey sports betting law), they do have access to bet on professional sports both locally and out of state.

As soon as the ESPN BET NJ promo code is launched, users in the state will have access to bet on all their favorite teams using the ESPN Sportsbook.

New Jersey Devils (NHL)

One of the few true remaining New Jersey professional sports teams, the NJ Devils represent the state in the National Hockey League (NHL). The Devils have been in New Jersey since 1982 when the franchise arrived in East Rutherford and rebranded as the New Jersey Devils. The Devils play hockey in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and boast a storied history including three Stanley Cup trophies (1994, 1999, and 2002).

New York Jets (NFL)

The New York Jets are an ultra-popular NFL team among New Jersey bettors, and will certainly be a popular option on ESPN BET. The Jets have been around since 1963 when they rebranded from the previous Titans of New York. Currently playing home games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Jets are a true blue blood of the NFL and have a Super Bowl trophy (1968) in their history. The Jets sent shockwaves through the NFL universe during the 2023 offseason, trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a quest to bring championship glory back to Broadway.

New York Giants (NFL)

Another NJ fan-favorite team, the New York Giants will certainly be a popular betting option when ESPN BET NJ is launched. Founded in 1925, the Giants are one of the original franchises in the NFL, joining the league only five years after it was constructed. Just like the Jets, the NY Giants play their home games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and represent one of the more passionate fanbases in the league. The Giants have won four Super Bowl championships (1986, 1990, 2007, and 2011) as well as four NFL championships (1927, 1934, 1938, and 1956) prior to the AFL merger in 1970.

New York Knicks (NBA)

On the hardwood, one of the favorite teams of NJ bettors is undoubtedly the New York Knicks of the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The Knicks have been around since 1946 and call Madison Square Garden, one of the most famous arenas in the world, their home. Although it has been quite some time since the Knicks won a championship (1970 & 1973), Knicks fans are some of the most loyal in all of professional sports.

Brooklyn Nets (NBA)

The Brooklyn Nets are the other NBA franchise from New York and are wildly popular in New Jersey, which makes sense given that the Nets used to hail from the Garden State. Now calling Brooklyn home, the Nets are the main attraction at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Although carrying the history of the former New Jersey Nets, the franchise is yet to win an NBA Championship, with two ABA Championship trophies (1974 & 1976).

New York Yankees (MLB)

Arguably the most storied franchise in any sport, the New York Yankees are simply a worldwide brand. Playing at the iconic Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY, the Yanks are synonymous with some of the most famous athletes of all time like Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig, Derek Jeter, and so many more. With 27 championships in their cabinet, there’s no wonder why the Yankees are such a fan favorite, and will certainly be a popular option for users on the ESPN BET NJ app.

New York Mets (MLB)

The New York Mets hail from the borough of Queens, representing the other Major League Baseball team from the Empire State. Founded in 1962, the Mets are a storied franchise playing their home games at Citi Field and boast two World Series titles (1969 & 1986).

New York Red Bulls (MLS)

Playing professional soccer since 1994, the New York Red Bulls (formerly the New York Metro Stars) were sold to the Red Bull GmbH in 2006 and rebranded. Playing home games at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, the Red Bulls are one of the more recognizable names in Major League Soccer (MLS). While not yet having won the MLS Cup, the Red Bulls have won the regular season’s Supporters Shield three different different times (2013, 2015, & 2018).

Credit: ESPN Credit: ESPN

Bet types on ESPN BET NJ

As soon as the ESPN BET NJ promo code is available, new bettors in the Garden State will have yet another fantastic sportsbook bonus at their disposal. Slated to be available in November 2023, the ESPN BET New Jersey app will feature all of the following popular bet types:

Moneyline: Bet on either team to win the game outright. Favored teams carry (-) odds while underdog teams have (+) odds.

Bet on either team to win the game outright. Favored teams carry (-) odds while underdog teams have (+) odds. Point spread: Bet on either team to “cover” the spread set by the oddsmakers. Favored teams will be giving (-) points, while underdog teams will be getting (+) points. Point spread bets that end in a tie are considered a “push” and the user is refunded.

Bet on either team to “cover” the spread set by the oddsmakers. Favored teams will be giving (-) points, while underdog teams will be getting (+) points. Point spread bets that end in a tie are considered a “push” and the user is refunded. Over-under total: Bet on the two teams in the game to combine to score more or less than the pre-game total set by oddsmakers. Over-under total bets that end in a tie are considered a “push” and the user is refunded.

Bet on the two teams in the game to combine to score more or less than the pre-game total set by oddsmakers. Over-under total bets that end in a tie are considered a “push” and the user is refunded. Player props: Bet on the statistics of individual players, irrespective of team win/loss outcome. Player props bets are often parlayed together onto one betting ticket for multiplied odds.

Bet on the statistics of individual players, irrespective of team win/loss outcome. Player props bets are often parlayed together onto one betting ticket for multiplied odds. Parlay: Stack together multiple bets on one ticket for multiplied odds. To win a parlay bet, users must win each individual leg (bet) on the ticket. If any of the legs loses, the entire bet is lost. If a leg(s) ends in a “push” that leg(s) is voided from the parlay ticket.

Stack together multiple bets on one ticket for multiplied odds. To win a parlay bet, users must win each individual leg (bet) on the ticket. If any of the legs loses, the entire bet is lost. If a leg(s) ends in a “push” that leg(s) is voided from the parlay ticket. Live betting: Bet during the game with odds updated from moment to moment to reflect the ongoing in-game status. Live betting provides a chance to make bets at premium value thanks to odds swings within the flow of the game.

Why choose the ESPN BET NJ promo code?

The details of the ESPN BET NJ bonus code have not yet been confirmed by the highly anticipated sportsbook operator. That being said, a rough estimate can be made based on the sportsbook welcome offers currently available from other online betting entities. Let’s review some of the more commonly available promo codes ahead of the ESPN BET launch.

Bet-and-get offers are becoming a very popular bonus for new user sportsbook sign up promos. With these offers, users simply have to bet at least a minimum amount (typically very low) to activate the offer, and they will receive a set amount in bonus bets. To give an example, users might have the chance to bet $5, and get $200 in bonus bets.

First bet offers are another very common sign up bonus type for online sports betting. This type of new user promo is essentially insurance on the first bet that the user makes. If the user loses their first bet, they will be refunded the amount of that wager (up to the first bet offer limit) in bonus bets. To give an example, users might receive a $1,000 first bet offer. If they make a $500 first bet and that wager loses, the user will receive $500 in bonus bets.

Deposit matches are another very popular sportsbook sign up bonus. These offers are very self-explanatory. Essentially, the user makes an initial deposit, and the sportsbook matches that deposit (up to a specified amount) in bonus bets. For example, if a sportsbook is offering a deposit match bonus of up to $1,000 and the user makes an initial deposit of $300, then the sportsbook operator will match that deposit with $300 in bonus bets.

Other ESPN BET NJ promos

When ESPN BET New Jersey is officially live, users will have the opportunity to grab the aforementioned ESPN BET NJ promo code. In addition to the sign up bonus, they are also likely to have access to a number of other ESPN BET promos and bonuses.

Some of the popular existing user bonus types from major sportsbook operators include:

Odds boosts

Parlay insurance

Bonus bets

Event promotions

Rewards program

It’s very likely that ESPN BET NJ will provide some if not all of these bonus types to users on the ESPN Sportsbook mobile app. Taking up these bonuses from time to time is a great way to increase your betting power and enhance your online sportsbook experience.

ESPN BET promo available states

In addition to the expected ESPN BET New Jersey launch, there are a number of other states where the ESPN BET promo is likely to be available. Given that PENN Entertainment already holds online sports betting licenses in a number of locations thanks to its previous venture with Barstool, the ESPN BET promo code could launch in all of the following states:

ESPN BET NJ promo code FAQ

Let’s review some of the frequently asked questions regarding the ESPN BET New Jersey promo code.

When will ESPN BET be available in New Jersey?

It’s expected that ESPN BET will launch in November 2023: Seeing that PENN Entertainment already holds a sports betting license in NJ, users in the Garden State could be among the first to access the ESPN BET app.

Will the ESPN BET promo code be available in New Jersey?

Yes, it’s fully expected that users in New Jersey will have access to the ESPN BET bonus code: Details on the official promo code should arrive closer to the November 2023 launch date.

Is there an ESPN BET app?

Yes, the ESPN BET mobile app is expected to be available on both iOS (Apple App Store) and Android (Google Play) devices: Additionally, users are likely to be able to access ESPN BET in a website form on traditional web browsers.

When does ESPN BET launch?

November 2023: An exact launch date has yet to be revealed, but the ESPN BET app is expected to go live in early November 2023.

What is the minimum betting age for ESPN BET New Jersey?

21 years old: The minimum betting age for all legal New Jersey sportsbooks is 21 years old.