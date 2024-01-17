bet365 Georgia bonus code: Launch details, timeline, possible offers

While Georgia sports betting has not yet been legalized in either a retail or online facet, there is hope that 2024 will be the year when the state finally passes the necessary legislation. Bet365 already operates in six states throughout the country, and there is good reason to believe it will be one of the first available operators when Georgia sportsbooks go live.

As soon as Georgia online sportsbooks have been officially launched, it’s expected that the bet365 Georgia bonus will provide an awesome sign-up offer totaling $365 in bonus bets. In states where bet365 is already available, users can click the links on this page to secure the standard bet365 welcome offer and make their selection to either bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets, or claim a $2,000 first bet safety net.

So before everything gets underway in the Peach State, let’s cover all the details regarding the bet365 Georgia promo code including the speculated launch timeline, how to claim the offer once available, bonus details, how to bet, and more.

Securing the best bet365 Georgia promo code is key

Sign-up bonuses are always among the most attractive aspects of getting started with online sports betting. With these promos applied, new users can score fantastic sportsbook bonuses to help get started in a winning way on the new platform.

There is hope that Georgia online sportsbooks will be legalized and launched in 2024, although that timeline is uncertain at best. Still, if the curtain does come up, it could result in several Georgia sports betting promos becoming quickly available. The expected bet365 GA bonus code is likely to provide $365 in bonus bets for new users who sign-up and wager at least $5 on the platform.

New users in states where bet365 Sportsbook is already available can utilize the links on this page to register and get a choice to either bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets, or secure a $2,000 first bet safety net.

Here’s how to claim the bet365 bonus code in live states (NJ, CO, IA, VA, OH, LA, KY).

Click the bet365 Georgia bonus code links on this page. Sign-up for an account by providing the requested information (full legal name, date of birth, phone number, etc.). Make a deposit and place a first bet of at least $5. Get $150 in bonus bets instantly!

Bet365 has offered $365 in bonus bets as the reward for the sign-up promo during the initial launch period in states where the Sportsbook is already live. This could certainly be the case when bet365 Georgia is launched.

Bet365 Georgia promo code launch details

bet365 Georgia Promo Code Details ❗ Georgia legal betting status ❌ Retail: No

❌ Online: No ⭐ bet365 Georgia availability ❌ Retail: No

❌ Online: No ✍️ bet365 bonus code 💰 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets (instantly) 💲 Minimum deposit $10 ✅ Georgia minimum betting age N/A 🎲 Betting requirement 1x ➡️ App platforms iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play Store), Web Browser 📲 App listed as bet365 - Sportsbook 🇺🇸 bet365 available states CO, IA, KY, LA, NJ, OH, VA 📅 bet365 Georgia launch date TBD 🗓️ Promo last verified Jan. 17, 2024

In recent years, Georgia has seen multiple attempts to legalize sports betting, though none have proven to be successful. After efforts in 2023 ultimately fell through, the hope is that 2024 will see a renewed push to get legislation across the finish line.

In several states where bet365 is already available, a pre-registration period has led up to the official launch date. During the early registration period, bet365 has provided a bonus to eligible users who sign-up to wager on the platform. Eligible Georgia bettors could enjoy a pre-registration period ahead of the official go-live date, and an early sign-up offer could be on hand from bet365.

What makes the bet365 Georgia bonus code the best?

New users jumping into online sports betting have a multitude of options to get started with, and the Georgia market should be no different when launched. With this likely outcome, many users will be asking the question, what makes the bet365 Georgia bonus code the best? This is worth a deeper dive, as it’s likely eligible users will have access to several Georgia sports betting promos.

So what is it that makes bet365 such one of the preferred choices among online sportsbooks? Along with the likes of the DraftKings Georgia promo code and FanDuel Georgia promo code, this is a very straightforward answer, the bet365 bonus code is among the most low-risk offers available, and it’s instantly rewarded. Only requiring a $5 qualifying bet to activate, the bet365 bonus code provides an instant reward of $150 in bonus bets (or a choice of a $2,000 first bet safety net).

With the $150 in bonus bets awarded instantly, new users on the platform are set up for success from sign-up. This bonus code allows first-time bet365 players to wager with confidence and receive instant bonus funds to continue their online sports betting journey using the links on this page.

How to get the bet365 Georgia bonus code

With the sportsbook expanding its reach throughout the country in recent months and years, there is an expectation that bet365 will be one of the initial operators to launch with Georgia sports betting. Bet365 is now available in seven states throughout the US, and could very well add Georgia to that list in short order.

Offering the dual-sign-up offer in various states, first-time bettors can act now to make their choice of $150 in bonus bets or a $2,000 first bet safety net. To get started claiming the bet365 bonus code, click any of the linked offers on this page to be taken to the bet365 sign-up screen.

The next step is to enter the required information to register for an account. Users will be prompted to provide all of the following:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Phone number

Email address

Residential address

Last four digits of Social Security

When the information has been verified by bet365, users will next need to agree to the standard terms and conditions. Additionally, location services will need to be enabled on the user’s access device, this is so that bet365 can verify the player is within legal state sports betting boundaries.

Then, select your bet365 bonus code reward of choice. The two options are either an offer to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly, or to opt for a $2,000 first bet safety net.

If you select the first option, simply wager $5 on any eligible betting line and instantly secure $150 in bonus bets. If you select the second option, make your first wager with confidence, knowing that the entire value of the bet will be backed (up to $2,000) by bet365 in the event of a loss.

Eligible bettors located in states where bet365 Sportsbook has been launched can claim the welcome offer of their choice using the linked promos on this page.

Current bet365 Georgia promos and betting markets

Bet365 carries odds for sports all around the world with some of the biggest leagues and conferences at both professional and collegiate levels. Once it’s available in Georgia, there is every reason to believe that betting on local teams like the Falcons, Hawks, Braves, Atlanta United FC, and the Georgia Bulldogs will be a popular play.

Now that the NFL Playoffs are upon us, bet365 features all the latest odds.

Bet365 also features odds for both the NBA and College Basketball, including all the local Georgia teams. The hometown Atlanta Hawks will surely be a popular wager on bet365 Georgia, and users can jump into the action with game-to-game betting as well as futures lines.

Here are the latest Atlanta Hawks futures odds as of January 2024:

Atlanta Hawks to win the NBA Southeast Division (+2500)

Atlanta Hawks to win the NBA Eastern Conference (+6000)

Atlanta Hawks to win the NBA Championship (+15000)

Check out the latest in-app promos and bonuses for bet365 users in January 2024:

Bet365 Bet Boost

Wager with boosted odds on eligible lines to secure a potentially larger profit. Events with Bet Boosts available will be indicated by a green arrow, the boosted prices available will display on the markets with the original price crossed out.

70% Parlay Boost

Place a pre-game parlay of 2 or more selections from the NFL, NCAAF, CFL, NBA, WNBA, or NCAAB, and if the bet is successful, bet365 will add a boost of 5 - 70% to your winnings. The boost amount is dependent on the number of selections.

Bet365 Georgia bonus & promos

Credit: bet365 Credit: bet365

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets (instantly)

With the bet365 bonus code links on this page, users will have their choice of two fantastic offers. The first of which is a low-risk promo to bet just $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly. It doesn’t get much better than this for new users getting started with online sports betting, as the $5 activation wager is a very minimal requirement, and the bonus bets rewards arrive completely guaranteed (regardless of the win/loss result of the qualifying bet).

$2,000 First bet safety net

The other selection from the bet365 bonus code provides a whopping $2,000 first bet safety net. This operates as first bet insurance, allowing new users to place their first wager with complete confidence. If the wager loses, bet365 will then refund the complete value of the lost bet (up to $2,000) in bonus bets. This ensures that new users start their bet365 journey with either a winning ticket or up to $2,000 in bonus bets

Early payout offers

The early payout offers are just another example of the fantastic promos offered by bet365 Sportsbook. With these bonuses, users have the opportunity to receive their payouts before the conclusion of the game they have wagered on. The way it works is simple, if the team you bet on takes a big enough lead at any point during the game, the user will be paid out the full value of a winning ticket. The thresholds for payouts of each sport/league can be viewed in the promos section of the bet365 Sportsbook.

Bet365 Georgia Sportsbook features

Credit: bet365 Credit: bet365

Bet365 is a premier online sports betting platform boasting a variety of features that help to make the user experience truly unique. The expected dual-offer bet365 Georgia bonus code will not be the only perk available from the operator, as users are expected to have access to all of the following sportsbook features.

Live betting

Users on bet365 don’t ever need to worry if they miss the start of a game, as they will have the opportunity to jump in on the action with live betting at virtually any point while the game is being played. Live betting odds are updated from moment to moment to reflect the ongoing status of the game being played, and they can present major points of betting value.

Swings of momentum in most games can have drastic effects on the live odds and allow bettors to place bets with supreme odds. To get started, simply click the Live In Game tab in the bet365 Sportsbook to view all the available live betting odds.

Early cash out

An ultra-user-friendly feature, early cash out allows bettors to call their tickets early and secure (partial) winnings before the conclusion of the game they have wagered on. This can be a game-changer for parlays, as users have the option to simply cash out with one or more leg(s) remaining on the ticket, rather than watch one line ruin the whole bet.

Do note that early cash out will only secure partial winnings, as this is different from the Early Payout Offer promo. To use the early cash out feature, simply head over to the betslip and cash out the ticket before the bet goes bad.

Georgia teams to bet on bet365

Once Georgia has officially legalized and launched online sports betting, fanatics in the Peach State will have the opportunity to place wagers on all their favorite Georgia teams. Although there has not yet been word on whether or not Georgia will permit in-state collegiate sports betting, it can be said for certain that demand will be high.

Georgia professional sports teams

Georgia professional sports team League/Association 🏈 Atlanta Falcons NFL 🏀 Atlanta Hawks NBA ⚾ Atlanta Braves MLB ⚽ Atlanta United FC MLS

Georgia college sports teams

If collegiate sports betting (in-state) is included with Georgia sports betting legislation, it’s safe to say the hometown Georgia Bulldogs will be an extremely popular bet. Fans of Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and more could all have the option to place wagers on their favorite schools.

Georgia college sports team/school Conference Georgia Bulldogs SEC Georgia Southern Eagles Sun Belt Georgia State Panthers Sun Belt Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ACC

Bet365 Sportsbook all sports to bet on

As bet365 is a major sports betting operator from a global perspective, the sportsbook offers odds on both domestic and international sports. Of course, users have the option to wager on both college and professional sports, bringing the total list of bet365 available markets to be one of the most impressive in the game.

Aussie Rules Football

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Darts

Football

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Mixed Martial Arts

Motorsports

Novelty

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Soccer

Tennis

Volleyball

Bet365 Georgia Sportsbook deposit options

Bet365 Sportsbook users have multiple deposit options available to fund their account, including:

Online banking

Credit/debit card

E-check

PayPal

Wire Transfer

Instant Bank Transfer

Bet365 Georgia Sportsbook withdrawal options

Users on bet365 also have multiple withdrawal options to receive payouts:

Online banking

E-check

Paypal

Wire Transfer

Bet365 Sportsbook legal and available states

Although not yet available in Georgia, bet365 is already live and operational in seven states:

Colorado

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

New Jersey

Ohio

Virginia

Bet365 Georgia bonus code FAQ

Let’s go over some of the frequently asked questions pertaining to the bet365 Georgia bonus code.

What is the best bet365 Georiga bonus code?

TBD, bet365 is not yet available in Georgia: When Georgia sports betting is launched, it’s expected that bet365 will be one of the first operators available.

When does bet365 Georgia launch?

TBD, Georgia has not yet legalized sports betting: There is hope that the Peach State will pass the necessary legislation to legalize the industry in 2024.

Is sports betting legal in Georgia?

No, Georgia sports betting has not been legalized: 2023 saw multiple attempts to legalize GA sports betting fall through. There is hope that 2024 will be the year Georgia legalizes the industry.

Is the bet365 bonus code legit?

Yes, the bet365 bonus code is totally safe and trusted: Already available in seven states, the bet365 bonus code is one of the best ways for new users to get started with online sports betting.