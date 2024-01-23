BetMGM Georgia bonus code: Full app details, what to expect from an industry leader

Now, before everything is live and available in GA, let’s break down everything there is to know about what will be one of the best Georgia sports betting promos, including the expected launch date, promo code details, how to get the bonus, and more.

Best BetMGM Georgia bonus code

New user promo codes are always a sticking point whenever a new state legalizes and launches online sports betting. Claiming these promos from the leading gambling apps, allows first-time bettors on the platform to start out on the right foot with sportsbook bonuses in various forms.

Awaiting users are hopeful that 2024 will be the year when Georgia online sports betting is legalized and launched, officially opening the door for sign-up promo codes. The expected BetMGM GA promo has not yet been revealed, but it would be fair to assume the offer will fall in line with the bet $5, get $158 bonus currently offered in legal states.

Follow these steps to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code as soon as it’s available:

Click the BetMGM Georgia bonus code links on this page. Register for a BetMGM Sportsbook account by providing the required information (full legal name, date of birth, address, phone number, etc.) Make a deposit and place a qualifying bet of at least $5. Receive $158 in bonus bets courtesy of the BetMGM welcome offer.

Previously, BetMGM provided a $1,000 First Bet Offer for new users, which has since been replaced with the bet-and-get style offer to wager $5 and receive $158 in bonuses.

BetMGM Georgia bonus code launch details

BetMGM Georgia promo code Details ❗ Georgia legal betting status ❌ Retail: No

❌ Online: No ⭐ BetMGM Georgia availability ❌ Retail: No

❌ Online: No ✍️ BetMGM sign-up offer (in legal states) 💰 Bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets 💲 Minimum deposit $10 ✅ Minimum betting age 21 🎲 Betting requirement 1x ➡️ App platforms iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play Store), Web Browser 📲 App listed as BetMGM - Online Sports Betting 🇺🇸 BetMGM available states AZ, CO, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, DC, WV, WY 📅 BetMGM Georgia launch date TBD 🗓️ Promo last verified Jan. 23, 2024

Though there have been multiple attempts in recent years to legalize Georgia sports betting, the state has not yet passed a bill to make commercial sportsbooks available. The current speculation seems to convey that 2024 could be the year when Georgia lawmakers are finally able to pass the necessary legislation to permit online sports betting in the Peach State.

As has been the case in several states where BetMGM is already available, the official launch date has been previewed by an exclusive pre-registration period. During this early sign-up window, eligible bettors can register early and receive sportsbook bonuses in the process.

If and when Georgia sports betting is legalized, there is a very realistic chance that eligible users in the state could have access to a pre-registration bonus from BetMGM and other top sportsbook operators.

What makes the BetMGM Georgia bonus code the best?

Jumping into legal sports betting can be somewhat overwhelming for new users, especially given how many top sportsbook operators currently provide both retail and online wagering services. As such, it begs to ask the question, what makes the BetMGM Georgia bonus code the best?

The answer to this is very simple, the BetMGM promo code is an extremely low-risk offer and hooks up new users with a guaranteed bonus. While the previous BetMGM offer required users to make a larger bet to fetch a larger reward, the new and improved promo requires just a minimal $5 wager to receive a fantastic BetMGM Sportsbook bonus.

With unmistakable brand recognition in the legal gambling space, there is every reason to trust this BetMGM sign-up offer is as good as it gets for online sports bettors.

How to get the BetMGM Georgia bonus code

Given the commanding presence of BetMGM Sportsbook throughout the country, there is good reason to believe BetMGM will be among the first online sportsbooks to launch in Georgia (following legalization). As soon as GA online betting has been legalized and BetMGM Georgia Sportsbook is made available, new users will have the opportunity to secure the fantastic BetMGM sign-up bonus.

To get started, eligible users can click any of the linked promos on this page to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up screen. Do note that the promos on this page will automatically apply the offer at the time of registration, making this process a breeze.

Next, users will need to enter the required information to be deemed eligible for a BetMGM online sports betting account. The necessary credentials include the following:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Email address

Phone number

Residential address

Last four digits of Social Security

Do note that users will also need to agree to the terms and conditions presented on the BeTMGM app. Additionally, it will be required to enable the location services on access devices, as so that BetMGM can verify the user is within legal sports betting boundaries.

Users located in states where BetMGM is already live can claim the fantastic welcome offer using the BetMGM promos on this page.

Current BetMGM Georgia odds boosts and betting markets

The BetMGM app carries premium betting odds for professional and collegiate sports across the country allowing users to wager on all the exciting action. But make no mistake about it, betting on local teams like the Falcons, Hawks, Braves, Atlanta United FC, and the Georgia Bulldogs will be immensely popular following the launch of BetMGM Georgia.

Now in the grips of basketball season, Georgia is represented in the NBA (Atlanta Hawks) as well as in NCAA Men’s Basketball (Georgia Bulldogs). Betting on these teams will be a regular play when Georgia Sportsbooks are live, as fans will have the option to bet game to game as well as bet on futures lines.

Here are some of the most pertinent Atlanta Hawks odds to consider as of January 2024:

Atlanta Hawks odds to win the NBA Southeast Division (+3500)

Atlanta Hawks odds to win the NBA Eastern Conference (+6600)

Atlanta Hawks odds to win the NBA Championship (+15000)

Here are some other current in-app specials for bettors on BetMGM on Jan. 16, 2024:

NBA 33% Odds Boost Token

Get a 33% NBA Odds Boost Token to score a bigger payout when your bet wins

PGA Tour 25% Odds Boost Token

Get a 25% PGA Tour Odds Boost Token to score a bigger payout when your bet wins

BetMGM Georgia promos & bonuses

Credit: BetMGM Credit: BetMGM

Bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets (instantly)

The standard BetMGM promo (and potentially the BetMGM Georgia bonus code) hooks up new users with a fantastic bet-and-get offer. Activating this promo allows new BetMGM users to bet just $5 and get $158 in bonus bets instantly.

As a fully guaranteed promo, the $158 in bonus bets are awarded to the user regardless of the win/loss outcome of their qualifying wager. Sign-up with confidence on BetMGM as the instant $158 bonus is just about as good as it gets in the world of online sports betting.

$1 Million Playoff Football Challenge

BetMGM Sportsbook also offers fantastic free-to-play contests like the $1 Million Playoff Football Challenge. With no entry fee, all BetMGM users can jump in and test their football knowledge by making picks to win their share of $1,000,000 in bonus bets during the NFL Playoffs.

Odds Boost Tokens

BetMGM features daily Odds Boost Tokens allowing users to score larger payouts on winning bets. These promos are offered for some of the most popular sports/leagues like the 33% NBA Odds Boost Token or the 25% PGA Tour Odds Boost Token.

BetMGM Georgia Sportsbook features

Credit: BetMGM Credit: BetMGM

BetMGM is a comprehensive online betting platform and comes equipped with numerous top-tier sportsbook features to enhance the user experience. It’s expected that the BetMGM Georgia bonus code will arrive in the near future, in addition to various other exciting BetMGM Sportsbook features.

Live Betting

BetMGM users don’t ever need to sweat it when they miss the start of a game. That’s because BetMGM Sportsbook offers fantastic Live Betting services, allowing users to jump into the action at virtually any point while the game is being played.

Live Betting odds are updated and move from moment to moment to reflect the ongoing status of the game being played, and as such, can provide points of immense betting value. To access live betting lines on BetMGM, simply click the Live tab near the top of the screen and place your wager while the action is ongoing.

Early Cash Out

Users on BetMGM also have the option to protect their wagers by calling them early. With the Early Cash Out feature, BetMGM users can finalize their ticket even before the conclusion of the game they have wagered on. With Early Cash Out, users can receive (partial) winnings based on the status of the game rather than watching the bet fall apart entirely.

Early Cash Out is very useful when playing parlays, as users will have the opportunity to cash out their tickets even with one or more leg(s) remaining in the parlay. To utilize Early Cash Out, head over to the betslip and cash the ticket before the bet goes bad.

Refer a Friend

BetMGM users have the option to spread the fun of the platform and receive bonuses in the process thanks to the Refer a Friend feature. Each BetMGM user has a unique referral code which can be copied and pasted to send to a friend. Then, when that friend registers, deposits, and wagers on the BetMGM platform, both parties involved will receive a $100 bonus.

Georgia teams to bet on BetMGM

As soon as sports betting is legalized in Georgia, fans throughout the state will have the chance to place wagers on all their favorite teams. One of the aspects to keep an eye on is the idea of Georgia college sports betting. In some states where sportsbooks have been legalized, users are prohibited from betting on in-state college sports.

With Georgia representing a booming sports market, there will certainly be a high demand to place wagers on numerous in-state teams. As soon as everything is underway, expect Georgia sports betting to provide legal wagering access for all of the following teams.

Georgia professional sports teams

Georgia professional sports team League/Association 🏈 Atlanta Falcons NFL 🏀 Atlanta Hawks NBA ⚾ Atlanta Braves MLB ⚽ Atlanta United FC MLS

In addition to the professional Georgia sports teams, eligible users could also end up having the opportunity to bet on in-state Georgia college sports teams.

Georgia college sports teams

Betting on the Georgia Bulldogs will likely be a popular play once GA online sportsbooks are officially launched. If betting on in-state Georgia college sports teams is permitted, fans of Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, and more would also have access to place bets on their favorite collegiate squads.

Georgia college sports team/school Conference Georgia Bullogs SEC Georgia Southern Eagles Sun Belt Georgia State Panthers Sun Belt Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ACC

BetMGM all sports to bet on

BetMGM Sportsbook features a wide array of sports and leagues to wager on. With betting markets ranging from local to international, college to professional, and more, there is never a shortage of options when it comes to BetMGM.

Australian Rules Football

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Football

Formula 1

Golf

Hockey

Lacrosse

MMA/UFC

NASCAR

Rugby league

Rugby union

Sailing

Snooker and Pool

Soccer

Specials

Tennis

BetMGM Georgia deposit options

BetMGM Sportsbook users have a variety of deposit options available to fund their account, including:

Credit/debit card

Online banking

PayPal

VIP ACH eCheck

Wire transfer

Play+ prepaid card

BetMGM Georgia withdrawal options

Users on BetMGM also have various withdrawal options at the ready to receive payouts, including:

Online banking

PayPal

VIP preferred eCheck

Wire transfer

Check by mail

BetMGM Sportsbook legal and available states

While not yet available in Georgia, BetMGM Sportsbook has already been legalized and launched in several states throughout the country:

Arizona

Colorado

Indiana

Iowa

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

New Jersey

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

Expect to see this list continue to grow as BetMGM expands its reach throughout the country.

BetMGM Georgia bonus code FAQ

Let’s review some of the frequently asked questions relating to the expected BetMGM Georgia bonus code.

What is the best BetMGM Georgia bonus code?

The BetMGM Georgia bonus code is not yet available: However, users in states where BetMGM Sportsbook has been launched can secure the welcome offer to bet $5 and get $158 in bonus bets by clicking the linked promos on this page.

Is BetMGM available in Georgia?

Not yet: Georgia has not yet legalized or launched sports betting, but it’s expected that BetMGM will be among the first operators to launch in the state.

Is sports betting legal in Georgia?

Not yet: There have been various attempts to legalize Georgia sports betting in recent years, but no GA bills have received the necessary votes to legalize the industry to this point.

When will Georgia sports betting be legal?

TBD: There is hope that GA sports betting will be legalized and launched in 2024 bringing commercial sportsbooks to the Peach State.

Does BetMGM GA Sportsbook have promos for existing users?

Yes, BetMGM Sportsbook offers promos and bonuses for both new and existing users: Some of the promos available to existing users include odds boost tokens, free-to-play contests, and more.