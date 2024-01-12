Georgia sports betting: Timeline, key details on the road to launch

Before everything gets underway, let’s cover everything pertaining to GA sports betting from top to bottom including GA sports betting apps, Georgia sports betting promos, bonuses, and launch details.

Georgia sports betting information

Georgia sports betting Details 📅 Expected Georgia sports betting launch 🎉 Current timeline remains uncertain (2024-2025) 💸 Expected Georgia Sportsbook apps (with current offers in legal states) 💰 DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

💰 FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

💰 bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

💰 BetMGM Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $158 in Bonus Bets

💰 Caesars Sportsbook: $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

💰 ESPN BET Sportsbook Bet Anything, Get $150 Bonus 📄 Georgia sports betting legalization status ❌ Retail: No

❌ Online: No 🚨 Georgia sports betting availability ❌ Retail: No

❌ Online: No ☑️ Georgia minimum betting age TBD ✅ Bonuses verified 📅 January 2024 ✍️ Written by Kevin Wolff 📛 Bonus provided by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Sportsbooks will be legalized at some point, though an exact timeline remains unclear. Once the process begins, it shouldn’t be long after that before users have access to Georgia sports betting apps. Throughout 2023, lawmakers attempted to legalize sports betting in GA for the fourth consecutive year but were ultimately unsuccessful in their efforts.

Hope springs eternal, however, and 2024 could absolutely mark the start date for Georgia sports betting, as the push for legalized online and retail sports betting in the Peach State will see new energy and influence in the new year. Add in the fact that many of Georgia’s surrounding states have already launched both retail and online sports betting, and it’s easy to see why there’s motivation to get legal sportsbooks live and available in GA.

Do note the sportsbook promos listed on this page are live and available to be claimed by users in states where legal online sports betting has been launched.

Georgia sports betting legal updates

The road that will hopefully lead to Georgia sports betting has taken quite an interesting path thus far. Of course, the initial process ultimately began when the US Supreme Court revoked the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992. The bill had previously prohibited sports betting throughout the country, and removing it once again allowed each state to litigate the industry as they see fit.

Neither retail nor online sports betting has been legalized in Georgia to this point, and it will be interesting to see the process continue to play out. There is a chance that GA could launch both online and retail sportsbooks simultaneously (as seen with the Ohio sports betting launch). It’s also possible the state could launch retail and online sports betting on separate dates (as seen with the Massachusetts sports betting launches).

2023 saw multiple efforts to legalize GA sports betting thwarted including SB 57, SR 140, and HB 380. Both SB 57 and SR 140 were voted against by the Georgia Senate, while HB 380 fell by the wayside within the Georgia House.

Though unsuccessful to this point, the prospects of legal sports betting in Georgia do have the support of a coalition of local professional sports teams, including the Atlanta Hawks. In fact, Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin and Atlanta Braves President/CEO have publicly voiced support for the industry, they believe that teams in states with legal sports betting will benefit from an increase in fan engagement.

As the state of Georgia attempts to push legalization across the finish line in 2024, let’s review everything that has led up to this point:

Georgia sports betting timeline

Jan. 10, 2024: The Senate Regulated Industries Committee approved Senate Bill 172, which would form a gaming commission to regular online sports betting. This will also would point gaming revenue towards need-based college scholarships, public education funds, and gambling addiction programs.

The Senate Regulated Industries Committee approved Senate Bill 172, which would form a gaming commission to regular online sports betting. This will also would point gaming revenue towards need-based college scholarships, public education funds, and gambling addiction programs. Mar. 29, 2023: The Georgia Senate does not vote on the amended version of HB 237. This closes the door on the legalization of Georgia sports betting in 2023.

The Georgia Senate does not vote on the amended version of HB 237. This closes the door on the legalization of Georgia sports betting in 2023. Mar. 20, 2023: An amended version of HB 237 (permitting up to 16 online sportsbooks in GA) receives a second reading in the Georgia Senate.

An amended version of HB 237 (permitting up to 16 online sportsbooks in GA) receives a second reading in the Georgia Senate. Mar. 7, 2023: SB 57 fails to receive the necessary two-thirds votes and will be tabled until 2024. SB 57 had previously failed to pass through the Georgia Senate.

SB 57 fails to receive the necessary two-thirds votes and will be tabled until 2024. SB 57 had previously failed to pass through the Georgia Senate. Feb. 20, 2023: SB 57 passes through the Committee on Economic Development and Tourism and will next head to the Rules Committee (voted on by the Georgia Senate).

SB 57 passes through the Committee on Economic Development and Tourism and will next head to the Rules Committee (voted on by the Georgia Senate). Feb. 13, 2023: HB 380 is introduced to the Georgia House of Representatives by Rep. Marcus Wiedower. The proposed HB 380 would permit up to 16 online sportsbooks and in-person retail sports betting at retail-brick-and-mortar locations.

HB 380 is introduced to the Georgia House of Representatives by Rep. Marcus Wiedower. The proposed HB 380 would permit up to 16 online sportsbooks and in-person retail sports betting at retail-brick-and-mortar locations. Jan. 31, 2023: SB 57 is introduced to the Georgia lawmaking process and would permit up to 18 (with a minimum of nine) in-state online sportsbooks.

SB 57 is introduced to the Georgia lawmaking process and would permit up to 18 (with a minimum of nine) in-state online sportsbooks. Apr. 4, 2022: Sports betting is not approved in the Peach State ahead of the last Georgia state legislative session, meaning the earliest Georgia sports betting could go live is 2023.

Sports betting is not approved in the Peach State ahead of the last Georgia state legislative session, meaning the earliest Georgia sports betting could go live is 2023. Mar. 28, 2022: SB 142 and SR 135 pass through the Georgia House Economic Development and Tourism Committee, they will have one week to pass through remaining requirements before the end of the 2022 Georgia legislative session.

SB 142 and SR 135 pass through the Georgia House Economic Development and Tourism Committee, they will have one week to pass through remaining requirements before the end of the 2022 Georgia legislative session. Mar. 31, 2021: SB 142 and SR 135 are not passed before the end of the 2021 Georgia state legislative session and will be re-visited in 2022.

SB 142 and SR 135 are not passed before the end of the 2021 Georgia state legislative session and will be re-visited in 2022. Mar. 5, 2021: HB 142 and SR 135 are passed by the Georgia Senate and will next be taken to the Georgia House of Representatives.

Georgia Sportsbook apps: Coming 2024?

Currently, there are no concrete plans for Georgia to launch sports betting this year, but that doesn’t mean that all hope is lost.

With hopes for the legalization of Georgia sports betting at some point in 2024, awaiting users can now begin to make arrangements to jump into all the action. Without a doubt, one of the most important aspects to consider will be the plethora of top-tier sportsbook operators that could offer betting services in Georgia.

Proposed legislation could allow for up to 16 different online sports betting operators to launch in Georgia, and there is potential for GA retail sports betting as well. Given the numerous operators that have already launched in states where online betting is available, all of the following Georgia sports betting apps could be available in 2024.

ESPN BET Georgia

New user bonus Available platforms App store ratings (iOS & Android) Review pros 💰 ESPN BET GA promo code: Make any bet, get $150 in bonus bets ➡️ iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web browser ⭐ 4.9 / ⭐ 4.5 ✅ Minimal risk sign-up promo

✅ In-app promos and bonuses for new and existing users

✅ Impressive rewards program

✅ Reputable operator and massive sports entertainment brand

Bursting onto the scene as the hottest new sportsbook name in the game, ESPN BET has been a massive success since its launch on Nov. 14, 2023. The sportsbook was formed as a result of a partnership with PENN Entertainment and replaced the previously PENN-operated Barstool Sportsbook. With such a strong foothold in the world of sports thanks to an industry-leading broadcast presence, there’s no wonder why the ESPN BET app has quickly risen to top-flight status.

New users in legal states can claim the ESPN BET promo code AJC (must enter code AJC at sign-up) to make any bet and receive $250 in bonus bets when they register using the linked offer on this page. With ESPN BET enjoying major success thus far, there’s every reason to believe it will be available at the launch of Georgia sports betting.

DraftKings Georgia

New user bonus Available platforms App store ratings (iOS & Android) Review pros 💰 DraftKigs GA promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets ➡️ iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web browser ⭐ 4.8 / ⭐ 4.7 ✅ User-friendly mobile app available on multiple platforms

✅ Low-risk new user promo code

✅ Odds boosts, profit boosts, and other bonuses available

✅ Established sportsbook & casino operator

One of the leading sports betting operators in the industry, DraftKings Sportsbook is a fan-favorite for good reason. With an ultra-sleek mobile app available on multiple platforms, DK Sportsbook is completely accessible for online bettors. Both new and existing players can score bonuses as they wager on DraftKings through the impressive list of available promos.

First-time bettors in states where DraftKings is legal can secure a promo to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets using the links on this page. The DraftKings welcome offer is fully guaranteed meaning no matter the win/loss outcome of the qualifying $5+ bet, the $150 in bonus bets will be awarded to the user’s account.

FanDuel Georgia

New user bonus Available platforms App store ratings (iOS & Android) Review pros 💰 FanDuel GA promo code: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets ➡️ iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web browser ⭐ 4.8 / ⭐ 4.7 ✅ Low-risk new user bonus

✅ Bonuses and promos for existing users

✅ Competitive odds & wide-ranging list of available betting markets

✅ Popular sportsbook & casino operator

FanDuel Sportsbook carries an impressive reputation thanks to widespread coverage and availability for online sports bettors throughout the country. There’s every reason to believe that FanDuel will be available when Georgia sportsbooks are launched, and that’s a great thing for prospective GA bettors. FanDuel is as good as it gets with competitive odds, wide-ranging markets to wager on, in-app promos and bonuses, and so much more.

New users in states where FanDuel has been launched can click the linked offers on this page to secure the sign-up promo to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins). Only requiring a mere $5 winning wager to activate, the FanDuel promo code is a fantastic way for new bettors to get started.

bet365 Georgia

New user bonus Available platforms App store ratings (iOS & Android) Review pros 💰 bet365 GA promo code: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets ➡️ iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web browser ⭐ 4.8 / ⭐ 4.6 ✅ Low-risk new user promo code

✅ User-friendly mobile app and platform

✅ Worldwide betting market of available sports to wager on

✅ Promos and bonuses for existing users

An emerging giant in the US sports betting landscape, bet365 Sportsbook is becoming a go-to platform for bettors throughout the country. In new states where sports betting has been launched, bet365 has offered a fantastic bet $1 get $365 bonus, and this could certainly be available when Georgia sports betting goes live.

Currently available in states where bet365 has been launched, new users can click the linked offers on this page to claim an offer to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly. The bet365 bonus code is fully guaranteed meaning users will receive the $150 in bonus bets no matter if their initial wager wins or loses.

BetMGM Georgia

New user bonus Available platforms App store ratings (iOS & Android) Review pros 💰 BetMGM GA promo code: $1,500 First bet offer ➡️ iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web browser ⭐ 4.8 / ⭐ 4.4 ✅ High-value new user bonus

✅ Promos and bonuses for existing users

✅ Impressive loyalty rewards

✅ Reputable sports betting & casino operator

One of the longstanding members of the legal gambling industry, BetMGM Sportsbook is very likely to be available at the turn of Georgia online sports betting. BetMGM has established itself over the years as a trusted sports betting and casino operator, with a host of retail brick-and-mortar locations in addition to impressive online betting services.

New bettors in states where BetMGM has been launched can click the links on this page to claim a $1,500 first bet offer to ensure they get started with a win. Using this offer, players can make their first wager stress-free, as if the bet loses, BetMGM will refund 100% of the wager (up to $1,500) in bonus bets.

Caesars Georgia

New user bonus Available platforms App store ratings (iOS & Android) Review pros 💰 Caesars GA promo code: $1,000 First bet on Caesars ➡️ iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web browser ⭐ 4.6 / ⭐ 4.2 ✅ Valuable new user promo code

✅ First bet insurance offer at sign-up

✅ User-friendly sportsbook app for returning and first-time users

✅ Respected sportsbook & casino operator

With an impressive reputation for legal sports betting services, Caesars Sportsbook could certainly be in the mix when GA sports betting goes live. Currently available in several states throughout the country, Caears is a trusted sports betting and casino platform with terrific promos and bonuses for eligible users.

First-time users in states where the sportsbook has been launched can click the linked offers on this page to secure a $1,000 first bet on Caesars. That means the first bet users make will be insured (up to $1,000) in bonus bets through the best Caesars promo code offer.

How to sign up for Georgia sports betting

When Georgia sports betting goes live and users have selected their preferred sportsbook, they will next need to register for an account. Signing up with an online sportsbook is very easy to do, and the registration process in Georgia should be no different than that in states where online betting is already available.

In most states where online betting has been launched, the minimum age for eligibility is 21 years old. In addition to the minimum age requirement, prospective sports bettors are required to provide the following information:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Residential address

Phone number

Email address

All bettors will also be required to enable the location services on their access devices when accessing an online sportsbook. This is so that the online sports betting operator can verify the user is within legal betting state boundaries.

Georgia sports betting pre-registration

Before the official launch of Georgia sports betting, it’s very possible that pre-registration bonuses could be made available. These are essentially early sign-up promos and represent the first chance for eligible users to claim sportsbook bonuses. An added bonus, some of these offers require no deposit at all.

Although the state of Georgia has not yet legalized retail or online sports betting, it’s expected that lawmakers will continue efforts to green-light the industry. Awaiting bettors can expect to know more about potential Georgia sports betting pre-registration bonuses as soon as the state legalizes and sets a launch date.

Retail Georiga sports betting

While many users will opt to wager online when Georgia Sportsbooks are legalized and launched, some will prefer to wager in person. There is the potential for Georgia retail sports betting as brick-and-mortar sportsbook locations have become increasingly popular in recent years.

Although details surrounding a potential launch for Georgia sports betting are still unclear (as the state has not yet legalized the industry), it’s possible that both online and retail sportsbooks could be launched simultaneously.

How to bet on sports in Georgia

There’s no question that sports fans in Georgia are eagerly awaiting the arrival of legal betting, particularly with so many surrounding states having already launched legal sportsbooks. With the legalization of mobile sports betting apps potentially arriving in 2024, it shouldn’t be much longer before new users have access to various lucrative sportsbook promos.

Users in states where online sports betting is already available can click the links on this page to secure the best offers to bet on NFL as well as to bet on College Football. Of course, there are many different ways to wager, and having a plethora of bet types is one of the reasons legal sportsbooks are so attractive.

As soon as Georgia sports betting goes live, eligible users will likely have the ability to place any of the following wager types:

Moneyline: Place a bet on either team to win the game outright. Favored teams will have (-) odds, while underdog teams will have (+) odds.

Place a bet on either team to win the game outright. Favored teams will have (-) odds, while underdog teams will have (+) odds. Point spread: Place a bet on either team to cover the pre-game point spread. Favored teams will be giving (-) points, while underdog teams will be getting (+) points. Point spread bets that end in a tie are considered a push and the user is refunded.

Place a bet on either team to cover the pre-game point spread. Favored teams will be giving (-) points, while underdog teams will be getting (+) points. Point spread bets that end in a tie are considered a push and the user is refunded. Over-under total: Place a bet on both teams to combine to score over or under the pre-game points total. Over-under total bets that end in a tie are considered a push and the user is refunded.

Place a bet on both teams to combine to score over or under the pre-game points total. Over-under total bets that end in a tie are considered a push and the user is refunded. Parlay: Combine multiple betting lines from multiple games together onto one bet ticket for multiplied odds and a potentially higher payout. Parlay bets must win each leg (individual bet) for the parlay ticket to win. Typically, if a parlay leg ends in a tie it’s considered a push and voided from the ticket.

Combine multiple betting lines from multiple games together onto one bet ticket for multiplied odds and a potentially higher payout. Parlay bets must win each leg (individual bet) for the parlay ticket to win. Typically, if a parlay leg ends in a tie it’s considered a push and voided from the ticket. Same game parlay: Combine multiple betting lines from the same game together onto one bet ticket for multiplied odds and a potentially higher payout. Same game parlay bets must win each leg (individual bet) for the same game parlay ticket to win. Typically, if a same game parlay leg ends in a tie it’s considered a push and voided from the ticket.

Combine multiple betting lines from the same game together onto one bet ticket for multiplied odds and a potentially higher payout. Same game parlay bets must win each leg (individual bet) for the same game parlay ticket to win. Typically, if a same game parlay leg ends in a tie it’s considered a push and voided from the ticket. Live betting: Place a bet after the game has already started using live odds. Live betting odds are updated from moment to moment to reflect the ongoing status of the game being played.

Place a bet after the game has already started using live odds. Live betting odds are updated from moment to moment to reflect the ongoing status of the game being played. Futures: Place a bet on a future outcome in advance using more valuable odds due to heightened risk. Typically, the most popular time to place futures wagers is the pre-season. Although futures odds are updated and continuously available throughout the season.

Georgia teams to bet on

As soon as Georgia online and retail sports betting goes live, there is certain to be a rush to bet on local teams. Given the large nature of the Georgia sports market with so many prominent teams, there is clearly a high demand for legal betting services.

Once GA Sportsbooks go live, eligible users can place legal wagers on all their favorite in-state teams, including the Falcons, Hawks, Braves, United and more. Some states permit residents to bet on in-market collegiate men’s basketball and football games, while others do not. Given the immense popularity of both the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech, sports fans will hope the state gives the green-light to place bets on in-state college programs. If that occurs, bets on other schools such as Georgia Southern, Mercer, Kennesaw State, and Georgia State would be cleared as well.

Professional Georgia teams

Georgia professional sports team League/Association 🏈 Atlanta Falcons NFL 🏀 Atlanta Hawks NBA ⚾ Atlanta Braves MLB ⚽ Atlanta United FC MLS

Collegiate Georgia teams

Georgia college sports team Conference University of Georgia Bulldogs SEC Georgia Southern University Eagles Sun Belt Georgia State University Panthers Sun Belt Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ACC Kennesaw State University Owls ASUN Mercer Bears Southern

Georgia sports betting deposit methods

When Georgia sports betting is legalized and launched, users will need to register and then fund their accounts. Although it cannot be said for certain yet, some of the expected Georgia Sportsbook deposit options for users to fund their accounts include the following payment methods:

Credit/debit card

Online banking

PayPal

VIP ACH eCheck

Wire transfer

Prepaid card

Sportsbook operator gift card

Georgia sports betting withdrawal methods

Georgia sports bettors are also likely to have a multitude of options available to withdraw funds from their sportsbook account. Some of the more popular online sports betting payout methods include the following:

Online banking

PayPal

VIP Preferred eCheck

Wire transfer

Check by mail

Georgia sports betting FAQ

Frequently asked questions regarding Georgia sports betting.

Is Georgia sports betting legal?

No, Georgia sports betting has not yet been legalized: It’s possible that online and or retail sports betting could be legalized in Georgia in 2024.

When will Georgia have sports betting?

It’s unclear at this time but there is hope for 2024: Efforts to legalize GA sports betting were unsuccessful in 2023 and will resume in 2024.

What sportsbooks will be available in Georgia?

ESPN BET, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, and more could all be available when Georgia Sportsbooks are legalized/launched: New users are likely to have access to impressive promo codes at sign-up.

Can I bet on college sports in Georgia?

It’s unclear at this time but it’s possible that college sports betting could be legal in Georgia: An answer will be more clear as state lawmakers continue to push to legalize GA sports betting.

What is the minimum age for Georgia sports betting?

TBD, in many states the minimum betting age is 21: An answer will be more clear as state lawmakers continue to push to legalize GA sports betting. Most recently, the state of Kentucky legalized sports betting with 18 being the minimum age requirement.