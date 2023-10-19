ESPN Bet Promo Code & Sportsbook App

While waiting for the debut of ESPN Bet, users in states where online sportsbooks have been launched can take up any of the sports betting bonuses listed on this page to score an enticing offer from a number of top online sportsbooks:

Nearing an official launch, ESPN Bet is making waves in the online sports betting space, and certainly for good reason. The highly anticipated sportsbook comes as the result of a recently formed partnership between ESPN and PENN Entertainment, and it has quickly excited bettors all throughout the country.

The genesis of ESPN Bet comes after PENN Entertainment parted with previous partner Barstool Sports. PENN’s previous partnership should assist the launch of the ESPN Bet app and the ESPN Bet promo code, as the company holds pre-existing sportsbook licenses in a number of states. Once ready to go live, it is possible that ESPN Bet Sportsbook could launch in up to 16 states thanks to PENN’s established presence.

With all of this being said, experienced sports bettors will know there is a particular aspect of a sportsbook launch to be excited about. This, of course, is the new user sportsbook promo code which provides a generous bonus to all first-time bettors on the platform.

As soon as the ESPN Bet Sportsbook App is launched, it will join the already impressive list of online sportsbook operators currently available.

ESPN Bet promo code ESPN Bet details 📅 ESPN Bet app launch date 👀 Fall 2023 💸 Expected ESPN Bet app promo code ❓ TBD 💲 Minimum deposit ❓ TBD ✅ Minimum betting age 🎉 21 ➡️ App platforms 📱 iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web Browser 📲 Listed as ❓ TBD ❗ Seller ❓ TBD 🇺🇸 Expected states available at launch 📍 AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV

ESPN Bet promo code

Given the unparalleled status of ESPN as the true worldwide leader in sports, the prospects of the ESPN Bet promo code are ultra-exciting. Sports fans all throughout the country will already be well-versed in the ways of ESPN, which should make the impending launch of the ESPN Sportsbook app all the grander occasion.

And if the excitement of a new sportsbook operator isn’t enough, bettors should know the arrival of the ESPN Bet mobile app means that another lucrative sports betting promo code is set to be available. While it’s still unknown what the ESPN Bet welcome offer will be, bettors can rest assured that AJC will have a promo code available for all new ESPN Bet Sportsbooks users at launch.

ESPN Sportsbook bonus

When ESPN Bet is officially launched, new users will have access to the expected ESPN Bet promo code. Though the ESPN Bet sign-up bonus is still unknown, it is likely to be similar to current offers available from top sportsbook operators.

Some of the more common sportsbook bonuses appear in the form of bet-and-get offers, deposit bonuses, no-sweat bets, bet insurance, first-bet offers, and more. Rest assured that AJC will provide the best ESPN Bet bonus as soon as the eagerly awaited sportsbook is officially launched.

ESPN Bet promo code ESPN Bet details 💰 Expected ESPN Bet bonus code ❓ TBD 📅 ESPN Bet bonus launch date ❓ TBD 🇺🇸 ESPN Bet promo code expected states 📍 AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV

ESPN Sportsbook welcome bonus

As mentioned, there has been no confirmation yet on the status of the ESPN Sportsbook welcome bonus. Given the current landscape of sign-up offers provided by legal sportsbook operators, prospective ESPN Bet users can expect some form of bonuses when they register using the promo code provided by AJC.

It is yet to be seen whether this bonus will arrive as a bet-and-get offer, first-bet insurance, a flat balance of bonus bets, or something else. Of course, there is also potential for the ESPN Sportsbook promo code to provide a two-part offer.

When the time comes to snatch up the registration offer from the ESPN Bet promo code, players will be able to utilize the promo codes linked on this page to score the bonus.

ESPN Sportsbook promotions

The prospects of ESPN Sportsbook promotions are certainly impressive. While we can’t exactly put pen to paper describing what the specific ESPN Bet promos will be, we can give a general picture based on some of the popular sports betting promos currently available from top operators.

Odds boost: Using an odds boost, users have the opportunity to increase the value of the bet they are placing. Sportsbook odds boosts are typically scaled with a percentage, meaning the value of the boost will be the same no matter the size of the bet.

Using an odds boost, users have the opportunity to increase the value of the bet they are placing. Sportsbook odds boosts are typically scaled with a percentage, meaning the value of the boost will be the same no matter the size of the bet. Parlay boost: Another popular bonus type is a parlay boost. With a parlay boost, users have the option to increase the value of their parlay bet (sometimes traditional parlays, sometimes same-game parlays) which in turn, increases potential winnings. Just like with an odds boost promo, a parlay boost is typically scaled based on a percentage.

Another popular bonus type is a parlay boost. With a parlay boost, users have the option to increase the value of their parlay bet (sometimes traditional parlays, sometimes same-game parlays) which in turn, increases potential winnings. Just like with an odds boost promo, a parlay boost is typically scaled based on a percentage. Refer a friend: With refer a friend promos, users have the option to spread the fun of their favorite sportsbook and receive perks in the process. Made available on almost every top sportsbook operator, the refer a friend promo provides an exclusive code that users can send to their friends to register. When the referred friend signs up for an account and places a qualifying wager, both you and your referred friend will receive a bonus.

With refer a friend promos, users have the option to spread the fun of their favorite sportsbook and receive perks in the process. Made available on almost every top sportsbook operator, the refer a friend promo provides an exclusive code that users can send to their friends to register. When the referred friend signs up for an account and places a qualifying wager, both you and your referred friend will receive a bonus. Early cash out: One of the best ways to protect your winnings on any sportsbook is by utilizing the early cash out feature. With early cash out, users can finalize their bet tickets and cash out partial winnings before the conclusion of the game they have wagered on. So if you’re feeling like your bet is taking a turn for the worst, head over to your bet slip and cash out the ticket early before the team you wagered on falls apart. Early cash out can be particularly useful for parlay bets, as users will have the option to cash out even with one or more leg(s) remaining on the parlay ticket.

One of the best ways to protect your winnings on any sportsbook is by utilizing the early cash out feature. With early cash out, users can finalize their bet tickets and cash out partial winnings before the conclusion of the game they have wagered on. So if you’re feeling like your bet is taking a turn for the worst, head over to your bet slip and cash out the ticket early before the team you wagered on falls apart. Early cash out can be particularly useful for parlay bets, as users will have the option to cash out even with one or more leg(s) remaining on the parlay ticket. Free to play contests/games/tournaments: Typically available on major online sports betting platforms, free to play contests/games/tournaments are a no-risk proposition. With no entry cost and the potential to win big, these free games are certainly a fan favorite. Popular free contest types involve survivor pools, pick ‘em, shuffles, high-lows, and more.

ESPN Sportsbook rewards

Always among the premier features of any online sportsbook, and likely to feature in the ESPN Bet app, rewards programs allow users to recoup value as they place bets. Typically with a rewards program, each and every time a user places a bet, they earn rewards points. Those rewards/loyalty points can then later be redeemed for a host of exciting perks.

It will be fascinating to see what exactly the reward types are on the ESPN Sportsbook platform. Most sportsbooks provide perks like bonus bets, casino rewards, hotel booking, dining options, and more (seeing that many online sportsbook operators are also established retail betting/casino operators). However, ESPN Bet is spawning from a sports entertainment network, meaning a whole new set of rewards could be on hand as part of the ESPN Bet loyalty program.

Bet types on ESPN Bet

Sports fans and ESPN consumers all throughout the country are patiently awaiting the launch of ESPN Bet. With the ESPN Sportsbook slated to arrive in Fall 2023, it’s just a short wait until users all throughout the country have access to a host of profitable sportsbook promos.

Using the sportsbook bonuses on this page is certainly an optimal way to bet on NFL, and is also a great way to bet on College Football. But before everything is officially launched, let’s go over some of the expected bet types to be available on ESPN Bet.

Moneyline: Placing a moneyline bet is among the easiest ways to bet on any online sportsbook. With a moneyline bet, users are simply wagering on either team to win the game outright. Favored teams will have (-) odds on the moneyline, while underdog teams will carry (+) odds. To give an example, a $150 bet on the Atlanta Falcons at (-150) odds will pay out $100 in the event that the Falcons win. Subsequently, a $100 bet on the Falcons at (+150) odds will pay out $150 if the Falcons get the win.

Placing a moneyline bet is among the easiest ways to bet on any online sportsbook. With a moneyline bet, users are simply wagering on either team to win the game outright. Favored teams will have (-) odds on the moneyline, while underdog teams will carry (+) odds. To give an example, a $150 bet on the Atlanta Falcons at (-150) odds will pay out $100 in the event that the Falcons win. Subsequently, a $100 bet on the Falcons at (+150) odds will pay out $150 if the Falcons get the win. Point spread: Playing a point spread bet is another very popular way to wager, and can keep you on the edge of your seat through the final seconds of the game. A point spread represents the difference (handicap) that the oddsmakers have set between the two teams playing in the game. Favored teams will be giving (-) points against the spread, while underdog teams will be getting (+) points against the spread. For example, if you bet on the Atlanta Hawks -7, then you will need the Hawks to win the game by at least eight points in order to cash your bet. On the other hand, if you bet the Hawks +7, then either an Atlanta outright win or a loss by no more than six points will result in a winning bet ticket. Do note that point spread bets that end in a tie are considered a “push” and the user is refunded.

Playing a point spread bet is another very popular way to wager, and can keep you on the edge of your seat through the final seconds of the game. A point spread represents the difference (handicap) that the oddsmakers have set between the two teams playing in the game. Favored teams will be giving (-) points against the spread, while underdog teams will be getting (+) points against the spread. For example, if you bet on the Atlanta Hawks -7, then you will need the Hawks to win the game by at least eight points in order to cash your bet. On the other hand, if you bet the Hawks +7, then either an Atlanta outright win or a loss by no more than six points will result in a winning bet ticket. Do note that point spread bets that end in a tie are considered a “push” and the user is refunded. Over-under total: Fans that have less of a rooting interest in either of the teams playing in the game will want to be familiar with over-under total bets. That’s because over-under totals combine the scores of both teams playing in the game to see whether it falls over or under the pre-game number set by the oddsmakers. Either team winning or losing the game will have no impact on an over-under total bet. Just like with a point spread bet, if an over-under total bet ends in a tie, the bet is considered a “push” and the user is refunded.

Fans that have less of a rooting interest in either of the teams playing in the game will want to be familiar with over-under total bets. That’s because over-under totals combine the scores of both teams playing in the game to see whether it falls over or under the pre-game number set by the oddsmakers. Either team winning or losing the game will have no impact on an over-under total bet. Just like with a point spread bet, if an over-under total bet ends in a tie, the bet is considered a “push” and the user is refunded. Player props: Another way to avoid the team win/loss outcome affecting your bet is by playing player props. With player props bets, users can instead wager on the individual statistics of specific players in the game. As fantasy football continues to grow in popularity, player prop bets are also becoming a go-to bet type for many NFL fans looking to wager on the action. During football season, some of the most popular prop bet types include:

Another way to avoid the team win/loss outcome affecting your bet is by playing player props. With player props bets, users can instead wager on the individual statistics of specific players in the game. As fantasy football continues to grow in popularity, player prop bets are also becoming a go-to bet type for many NFL fans looking to wager on the action. During football season, some of the most popular prop bet types include: First-Touchdown scorer



Anytime Touchdown scorer



Passing yards over-under



Rushing yards over-under



Receiving yards over-under



Interceptions over-under



Sacks over-under

Parlay: It wouldn’t be an ESPN Bet app tutorial without the mention of parlay bets. Parlays are some of the most exciting ways to bet on sports and can lead to potentially massive payouts. But while parlays can be so profitable, they also carry a heightened sense of risk. That’s because a parlay consists of multiple betting lines from various games combined onto one ticket, with multiplied odds. However, to win the parlay, users must win each individual leg of the bet. If any of the legs of the bet loses, the entire bet is lost. In the event that a parlay leg(s) ends in a push, that leg is voided from the ticket.

It wouldn’t be an ESPN Bet app tutorial without the mention of parlay bets. Parlays are some of the most exciting ways to bet on sports and can lead to potentially massive payouts. But while parlays can be so profitable, they also carry a heightened sense of risk. That’s because a parlay consists of multiple betting lines from various games combined onto one ticket, with multiplied odds. However, to win the parlay, users must win each individual leg of the bet. If any of the legs of the bet loses, the entire bet is lost. In the event that a parlay leg(s) ends in a push, that leg is voided from the ticket. Same game parlay: Traditional parlay bets aren’t the only way to stack the odds in your favor. Users also have the option to place same game parlay bets, and these bets operate exactly how they read. Rather than having to stack together multiple betting lines from various games, users have the ability to combine multiple bets onto one ticket all from the same game. It’s a great way to lock in and focus on one game, with the potential to still win big.

Traditional parlay bets aren’t the only way to stack the odds in your favor. Users also have the option to place same game parlay bets, and these bets operate exactly how they read. Rather than having to stack together multiple betting lines from various games, users have the ability to combine multiple bets onto one ticket all from the same game. It’s a great way to lock in and focus on one game, with the potential to still win big. Live betting: Placing bets pre-game isn’t the only way to wager on the action. Many top sports betting platforms also provide the ability to take up live betting. With live bets, users can jump in and wager on the action at virtually any point while the game is being played. Live betting odds are updated from moment to moment to reflect the ongoing status of the game being played, and they can provide some of the biggest odds swings and points of value for bettors to take advantage of. So don’t worry if you missed the start of the game, head over to the live bet section and get in on the action at your convenience.

Placing bets pre-game isn’t the only way to wager on the action. Many top sports betting platforms also provide the ability to take up live betting. With live bets, users can jump in and wager on the action at virtually any point while the game is being played. Live betting odds are updated from moment to moment to reflect the ongoing status of the game being played, and they can provide some of the biggest odds swings and points of value for bettors to take advantage of. So don’t worry if you missed the start of the game, head over to the live bet section and get in on the action at your convenience. Futures: In addition to live betting capabilities, there is also an option to call your shot long in advance. This is called futures betting. With a futures bet, users can bet on an outcome that is weeks, months, or even years in the distance. Futures betting provides some of the juiciest odds available, as there is so much less certainty involved when a bet is locked in so far in advance. However, placing a futures bet early can also provide premium value, as futures bets odds are updated throughout the season to reflect the status of the wager in question. The most popular way to play futures bets is by placing them pre-season. For football season, some of the most popular futures bets include:

In addition to live betting capabilities, there is also an option to call your shot long in advance. This is called futures betting. With a futures bet, users can bet on an outcome that is weeks, months, or even years in the distance. Futures betting provides some of the juiciest odds available, as there is so much less certainty involved when a bet is locked in so far in advance. However, placing a futures bet early can also provide premium value, as futures bets odds are updated throughout the season to reflect the status of the wager in question. The most popular way to play futures bets is by placing them pre-season. For football season, some of the most popular futures bets include: Team to win the Super Bowl



Team to win Division



Team to win Conference



Team to make Playoffs



Team win total over-under



Most Valuable Player (MVP)



Offensive/defensive player of the year



Offensive/defensive rookie of the year



Team to win the College Football Playoff



Team to win the SEC



Heisman trophy winner

ESPN Bet app expected states

The ESPN Bet promo code is expected to be launched in the Fall of 2023 and is likely to be available in a number of states. With PENN Entertainment already holding numerous state online sportsbook licenses, the launch process for ESPN Bet should be very streamlined.

PENN Entertainment currently owns online sports betting licenses in the following states:

Arizona

Colorado

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

With the expected success of the ESPN Bet mobile app, it’s very likely that even more states will be looking to open their doors for betting via the worldwide leader in sports.

How to get ESPN Bet promo code

When the ESPN Bet promo code is officially launched and users are ready to get started, they will need to complete the sign-up process. Judging by what has been the case for most online sportsbook operators, the ESPN Sportsbook registration process should be very easy to complete.

In order to register for an account on ESPN Bet, users are likely to be required to provide the following:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Email address

Residential address

Phone number

In addition to the aforementioned personal information, users will likely be required to enable the location services on their access devices. This is so that the ESPN Bet mobile app can verify the user is within legal state online sports betting boundaries.

Deposit options on ESPN Bet app

Once the ESPN Bet Sportsbook app has launched and users have successfully created their account using the bonus code offer on this page, the next step will be to make a deposit. Although the deposit methods are not always uniform across each and every sports betting platform, there are a number of common deposit options that we can expect to see on ESPN Bet, including:

Credit/debit card

Online banking

PayPal

VIP ACH eCheck

Wire transfer

Prepaid card

Sportsbook operator gift card

Withdrawal options on ESPN Bet app

In addition to the deposit options, users on the ESPN Bet app will also have a number of withdrawal methods at their disposal. Using these withdrawal options, users can receive payouts and take their online betting experience to the next level. Popular payout options expected to be available on ESPN Sportsbook include:

Online banking

PayPal

VIP Preferred eCheck

Wire transfer

Check by mail

ESPN Bet promo code FAQ

Frequently asked questions regarding the ESPN Bet promo code.

Which states is the ESPN Bet promo code available?

Although not yet live and launched, ESPN Bet is expected to be available in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, & WV: If ESPN Bet takes off quickly as many expect, there is potential for even more states to be added to this list.

Is the ESPN Bet app separate from ESPN?

The ESPN Bet app is part of the ESPN family, it is simply the newly crafted betting platform: ESPN will still operate its premier 24/7/365 worldwide sports coverage.

What is the ESPN Sportsbook bonus?

The ESPN Sportsbook bonus is still unknown, but as soon as it’s available, AJC will provide the best ESPN Bet promo code for new users: In the meantime, users located in states where legal online sportsbooks have been launched can take advantage of the other promo codes listed on this page.

What is the minimum betting age for ESPN Bet?

This will likely vary by state, but in most locations throughout the country, the minimum betting age is 21 years old: However, there are a few states where the minimum betting age is 18 years old.

Can you cash out bets early on ESPN Bet app?

The answer is still unknown, however, it’s fully expected that an early cash out feature will be available on ESPN Sportsbook: Seeing that this feature is already so popular among online sportsbooks, there is no reason to believe ESPN Bet will exclude it.

Is ESPN Bet legit?